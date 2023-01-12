Help! What are these blotches on my pears?

I’m 85-years-old and have never grown fruit before now, having worked as an engineer on ships all my life and then settling in one of the driest parts of Australia.

But last year I moved to live with my son and Kiwi daughter-in-law, and we decided to grow fruit trees, namely pears and apples, at our new home in Onehunga.

The trees we planted were quite big and this is the first time we’ve had fruit. But to my disappointment, they are very small and ruined by brown and black blotches.

Can you suggest what caused the blotches and where we may have gone wrong? Gerard Francis, Onehunga

Hi Gerard, from all accounts and the pictures, it looks like you have damage caused by codling moth larvae. Although, the other picture shows you may also be suffering from black rot AKA blossom end rot. And the two may be related.

NZ Gardener editor Jo McCarroll says the pictures show classic codling moth damage with the black pin hole entry of the larvae and burrowing inside the pear. This damage makes the fruit susceptible to rot and fungi attack.

The bad news, she says, is that if all your fruit have been targeted then you’re going to have to get rid of them, all of them, including the ones on the ground and the ones still in the tree. And don’t compost, Jo says. Put them in a sealed bag and place in the rubbish.

William Hansby/Stuff Black rot aka blossom end rot

Worse yet, you’re going to be targeted again next year. But there is a solution. More on that later.

For a more detailed answer, Jo directed us towards the NZ Gardener special collector’s edition of ‘homegrown fruit trees’, an especially helpful magazine detailing the pests and diseases likely to attack home garden fruit trees.

Under the pesky pests section, Rudd ‘The Bugman’ Kleinpaste fingers the flying, chewing and burrowing pests that plague home gardens.

Ruud says codling moth, or Cydia pomonella, enjoys ruining our pear and apple trees in particular. Which is not good for you as a newbie to apple and pear orcharding.

The moth parent will lay her eggs on the small, developing fruit just after blossoming; the emerging caterpillar tunnels straight into the ‘codling’ - a cute old term for a tiny apple.

Once inside it eats, opening up the fruit for rot and fungi to attack. Pupation takes place in a bark crevice or on the ground (some gardeners swear by neem granules for the soil to kill the pupae).

Orchardists used to spray weekly with Carbaryl and such insecticides. But the use of pheromone traps (available from most garden retailers) allows you to limit spray use by targeting the moths when they’re flying. But that’s going to be something for you to do next year after blossoming. When you’re catching more than half a dozen per week in your sticky trap, spray with Yates Success to stop the next generation of caterpillars invading.

Editor Jo McCarroll also suggests trying physical barriers such as self-tying plastic bags around fruitlets to stop the moths laying eggs. Although, she says, this is most likely practical for smaller, accessible crops.

The other problem you may be suffering from is black rot, or blossom end rot which also likes to target apple and pear trees, especially stressed or weakened by other infections or injury - here again, the codling moth damage.

Moreover, blossom end rot can be caused by fluctuating soil moisture due to overwatering or drought. And what have we been experiencing in Auckland lately? Hot humid weather, a bit of drought between Christmas and New Year and now overwatering from the endless rain.

Let's hope you’re not planning on your feijoa crop, if you’ve also planted feijoa trees. Cause your next issue is going to be guava moth, which like you, also came from Australia.