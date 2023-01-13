Garden rental

I have lived in 15 houses since I left home and in all of them, I’ve kept some sort of garden, from a lonely sansevieria thriving amongst a sea of dying gerberas to a short-lived attempt at urban micro-homesteading. Practically, it is not in the best interests of my wallet or my time to keep having these temporary plots, but gardeners will garden, wherever we are.

Gardens are good for us. They make us happier and healthier; they provide peace, purpose and satisfaction. Renters deserve this too.

When you rent, you quickly get used to the vagaries of property owners and their agents when it comes to gardens. Some landlords are delighted to have a tenant who puts time and love into the garden; others wish for it to be simply maintained.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF/Stuff Claire Brunette has gardened in every rental home she has lived in. The garden in Claire’s current rented home.

Tenancy rules state that if the property has a garden or lawns, you are the one responsible for mowing, weeding and generally keeping them tidy, while the landlord is responsible for pruning trees and shrubs, and trimming hedges (anything that requires a bit of specialist knowledge). Legally, if you want to make any significant changes to the garden, such as new beds or removing trees, installing compost piles or keeping chickens, you must check with the landlord first, and it’s always best to do this in writing.

One of the most challenging parts of being a gardener and a renter is having to leave the property. I spent seven years in my last flat and it had a huge, fairytale garden. My son still talks about the blossom tree I planted there. He spent many happy hours as a baby and young child lying under its drooping branches, watching petals fall softly towards him. We only had two weeks to leave and so many things I’d loved were left behind.

Claire Mahoney, a long-term renter from Auckland, sees the anxiety of being moved on at any time as the biggest barrier to starting a garden. Having recently seen her five-year-old garden demolished to make way for development, she says: “I long for the day when there are revised rental laws with long-term leases so that renters feel like they can relax into a place, enjoy their environment and, if they feel like it, start a garden.”

When you leave, you don’t necessarily have to dig up everything you planted, but some landlords will want the garden to be returned to its exact state. Try and make sure you are on the same page with this from the start and have it in the tenancy agreement. While there are some plants that are difficult or impossible to move – I’ve never moved a mānuka that survived – there are some that with gentle love and care, and perhaps a liberal application of Seasol to counter transplant shock, will pull through. Even smaller trees can be transplanted if you prepare soon enough. I’ve used a saw on a tree I planted (though best practice is to dig a trench and cut cleanly with a sharp spade) to trim the long roots, creating a tighter root ball that allows the tree to be dug up a few months later.

Gardens are investments of our time and undeniably of our money. It’s easier to justify that boot full of perennials and natives when you know it’s going to increase the value of your property. When you garden in someone else’s investment, thriftiness is a priority.

Many see growing your own food as a solution to food poverty but there are serious barriers to this that renters face. It’s hard to grow your food and improve your soil if you are moving every year. Seeds, potting mix, mulch and plants can seem like an overwhelming investment to make if you’re not sure how long you will be able to stay.

You’re likely to be focused on annuals if you’re in a short-term living situation. The advice from Olivia Bayley, who rents in the Auckland suburb of St Heliers, is to grow tomatoes. “They’re short-term, but such a heavy cropper.” She also says that she also does “a lot of weird salads. I like salad burnet, mizuna, upland cress and sorrel, and others that grow even in the middle of winter. For me, the ideal food crop to grow is herbs. They’re happy in pots, cheap to grow from seed and can make even a plain bowl of pasta feel glamorous.”

Olivia adds: “If you want a good garden, know a good gardener. At least 30% of my garden comes from divided plants or cuttings from my friends. It’s worth learning to propagate, and it’s not something that necessarily requires anything more than you already have. I’ve had more luck than I would’ve guessed by simply sticking rose and hydrangea cuttings into the soil. Big box stores often have clearance stands where plants can be picked up at a fraction of their original price, especially towards the end of their season.”

Sometimes your rental will come with a compost bin, but if not, it’s best to check with the landlord if it’s OK to have one. One suburb I lived in was notorious for rats and that made some local landlords nervous about compost, though of course, you can discourage rats with good management. I prefer to use worm farms as they don’t create any damage to the property, are happy in a carport and are easy to transport. I also get a surprisingly affordable pay-as-you-go garden waste bin for my weeds and cuttings, which are then composted in bulk. Bokashi bins are wonderful for cooked scraps and other things less friendly to compost bins and worms, but can be tricky for renters as their contents must be buried. Our local community garden offers to take our bokashi bin for a fee, so it’s worth checking out what’s available in your area. My friend organised her entire apartment building to go in on a compost pick-up service and councils throughout New Zealand seem to be recognising the demand for compost collection.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Olivia Bayley and 15-year-old Bunny.

Indoor gardening is hardly a thrifty hobby these days, but it truly is a garden you can take with you. If you are in an apartment, it might be the only one you can have. British botanist James Wong, on his inspirational Instagram account, @botanygeek, shows how far you can go in a rented apartment, with coffee tables turned into terrariums and fruit bowl ponds.

I have a healthy collection of indoor plants that I’ve grown from small plants and cuttings over the years. I’ve always wanted to live in a jungle, inspired perhaps by my houseplant-heavy 1980s childhood home. I’m getting close. Trade Me and online houseplant groups are great places to find cuttings, bargains and unusual varieties of houseplants. Olivia expands her collection by keeping an eye out for things growing wild, such as monstera and peperomia, which she brings inside to join her houseplant army. Again, the big box stores often have a few sad-looking specimens on their clearance table that you may be able to coax back to health.

Gardening with pots can truly create a movable feast. One of my favourite gardens was the one that I tended on a tiny balcony in Tokyo. Anyone who has walked the residential back streets of Japanese cities will have seen truly astonishing collections of tiny potted gardens, edible and ornamental. In cheap plastic pots, I grew cherry tomatoes, shiso, mitsuba and basil as well as spinach-type greens for the tortoise that lived at the school I worked at. They seemed to grow effortlessly and enormously, helped along by steamy temperatures and quality potting mix.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Part of Olivia’s garden at her rental property.

Famed British gardener Arthur Parkinson is a master of pots, and in his book on container gardening for flowers, The Flower Yard, he presses the importance of pot size. Lots of tiny pots take lots of watering and are more susceptible to the whims of the weather. He prefers the aesthetic and practical aspects of larger pots.

Larger pots carry a larger price tag, so it’s something you may have to DIY. I’ve made planters out of pallets and then lined them with food-safe plastic to grow summer crops in. My mother has a collection of hypertufa pots – a lightweight mix of concrete and sphagnum peat moss – that she made years ago, that are still standing up to the elements. I’ve appealed to local freecycle groups for large pots and have been inundated with kind and generous offers. Half wine barrels are wonderful to grow in and you can fill them with water to create a water garden – they aren’t cheap, but there are lower cost reproductions of these half barrels on the market now. Galvanised buckets are affordable and retain water better than terracotta; Arthur Parkinson recommends that you line the bottoms with broken pots or polystyrene to slow the rusting, though.

The reality of renting is that you will likely have to move more often. And each time you move, you’ll have to move those pots. I’ve got some large plastic pots with handles on that I use for my dahlias – which like lots of room to grow – and when they are in bloom, nobody is looking at their less-than-beautiful containers.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF/Stuff Claire Mahoney.

In Tokyo, I saw balconies where people had grown hops in pots on trellises, creating a green screen to keep their apartments cool. Vertical gardening is a terrific option when space is at a premium. Hanging felt pockets, which are easily relocated and lighter than pots, have come down in price but before they did, I leant pallets against the fence and stapled lengths of weedmat in the gaps, creating little pockets which I stuffed with cuttings of succulents.

Another option for renters is gardening where you aren’t. Some towns and cities have allotment-style plots for rent where you can get really serious about growing veges. You can volunteer your time and expertise at local community gardens or at schools. You can help local native planting initiatives. Some friends and I once received community funding to plant fruit trees along the berms of school walking routes in our area.

Both Claire and Olivia have taken their passion for gardening professional. Claire is a landscape designer, and as she is currently living in an apartment, she tries to strike a balance with her work by personally planting out as many of the gardens she designs as she can. Olivia runs her own garden design and maintenance business, where she can watch “her” gardens grow.

In spring, I pulled my car up beside my old house. I thought about poet and gardener Emily Dickinson’s lines: “New feet within my garden go, New fingers stir the sod”. She’s talking about her garden’s life beyond her own, but it resonates for me too. There were so many wax-eyes in the kōwhai I planted that it seemed to vibrate. I could smell the familiar sweet scent of the wisteria as it hummed with bees and the Leptospermum ‘Burgundy Queen’ I planted stood in a crimson line against the brick facade. This garden isn’t mine anymore but, as Dickinson reminds us, even gardens we’ve tended since childhood are only ours for a short time in their life.

I made this garden better – for the bees and the birds, for the soil and the entire neighbourhood. I rent and I garden, and for now, that is enough.