How to make bamboo a friend - rather than foe - in your garden

Is there a more divisive plant than bamboo? Mention anything to do with bamboo in New Zealand and responses will be almost universally negative, ranging from a grimace or a shudder, to long expletive-laden tirades generally involving a neighbour whose bamboo is making an intrusive and relentless march across the border. It’s a reaction Mark Mortimer is familiar with.

“People can get completely vitriolic about it. They hate it and don’t understand why anyone would grow it. Then you enquire a bit more and usually you find out they’re dealing with an invasive variety.”

Mortimer is a bambusero; a Spanish word meaning one who works with bamboo or a bamboo-smith.

Bambusero is also the name of Mortimer’s business, designing and creating everything from fences, pergolas and hideouts, to water features and even restaurant fit-outs.

If there is one thing Mortimer wants Kiwi gardeners to know about bamboo, it’s that not all bamboo is created equal. “The basic thing you need to know is the difference between runners and clumpers. And don’t plant the runners. There’s really nothing else to worry about.”

LAWRENCE SMITH Mark Mortimer is a bamboo artist based on Auckland’s North Shore.

Clumper v spreaders

As the name suggests, clumping bamboos such as ‘Green Goddess’ and ‘Slender Weavers’ grow in tight clumps, almost like tussock grass, and stay that way.

Runner varieties grow from rhizomes that like to travel underground, much like kikuyu grass.

Mortimer warns against being lured into thinking you can stop the spread by hemming in your runner. The rhizomes have been known to push their way through everything from corrugated iron to concrete. He says the only way to stem the tide of runners such as black or temple bamboo is to diligently and persistently knock over the rhizomes, which can become a time-consuming job, or surround the plant with impenetrable plastic such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE).

CAROLYN MELLING / JUNGLE FLORA B/Stuff Blue bamboo Himalayacalamus hookerianus.

So clumping bamboo it is for gardens, where the often dense clumps can be extremely useful for adding privacy and border hedging.

Carolyn Melling of Auckland bamboo specialists Jungle Flora says the best variety of clumping bamboo to plant will come down to what you want the plant to do. For smaller privacy screens, she recommends ‘Green Goddess’, which grows to about 3m to 4m and will cope with being trimmed to shorter lengths if needed.

‘Slender Weavers’ (Bambusa gracilis) is a taller, upright variety, reaching six metres if untrimmed and can be useful for screening multistorey buildings. Its height also makes ‘Slender Weavers’ a good choice for pleaching (or poodle trimming). This is where the lower leaves of the plant are removed to expose the culms or stems, then trim the leafy top half to create a bushy hedge finish.

CAROLYN MELLING / JUNGLE FLORA B/Stuff 'Golden Goddess' bamboo.

While she agrees clumpers are better for gardens – particularly in today’s more intensive urban sections – Melling insists there’s no “good” or “bad” types of bamboo, just plants with different uses and different requirements, sometimes planted in the wrong places.

“Clumping bamboo is great for screening in smaller gardens because it can be planted in narrow spaces and gives privacy quickly. That’s the reason it’s so popular,” she says. “People are hesitant because they think it will run but these [clumping] ones don’t. They are safe to plant and don’t require root barriers. Runners do have a place; the shoots are edible and they’re the best for building with.”

The biggest problem with runner varieties in New Zealand, she says, is that the plants don’t get used enough so they get out of hand.

Building a following

Mortimer agrees that part of the resistance to using, planting or even liking bamboo in New Zealand simply comes down to the fact it’s not a plant we, as a country, have grown up with, compared to places such as South America and Asia where it has always been used as a cheap building material. “There’s no native bamboo here and no cultural historyof using it,” he says. “It’s not a ‘noble’ timber like rimu or tōtara. There’s a lot of the wrong varieties planted in the wrong places, with no tradition of using it, to keep them under control.

“The people here who do use bamboo and are interested in it tend to be those who might have an interest in Japanese gardening or who have travelled to places such as Bali and seen some of the amazing buildings made with it.”

Mortimer is doing his part to make good use of some of those runaway varieties, which he sources from several areas around the wider Auckland region, where owners are happy for him to take it away.

LAWRENCE SMITH Mark Mortimer with the bamboo screen he made.

The shoots of running bamboo varieties make for a better building material, he says, because the material is denser and less fibrous than clumping varieties, and the way it grows means there is minimal branching of shoots, allowing for long, straight shoots of up to 8m.

Those shoots can then be broken down into ever-thinner strips depending on what you’re building or using them for. Longer shoots are typically split using a segmented steel splitter, resembling a small wagon wheel, that runs the length of the shoot to divide it into even-sized strips. Shorter pieces split easily with a machete, helped along by a few taps with a mallet.

Though its strength makes bamboo ideal for many building projects, it has also led to a common misconception about its durability, says Mortimer. “People often think it can last for ages and are surprised to learn it doesn’t without being treated, especially outside. It often happens because they’ve harvested a nice shiny green shoot, which won’t last five minutes.”

For maximum strength and durability, Mortimer recommends harvesting shoots that are about three years old, using a reciprocating saw. But even then, without preservation treatments, bamboo is prone to bleaching and becoming brittle over time. “It doesn’t really rot unless it’s in contact with soil, but it’s really the UV that does the damage,” he says.

Most outdoor structures such as fences and screens will last around 10 years, depending on their sun exposure. “That’s not bad for what is essentially a grass.”

While oiling, water blasting or even painting can tidy up your bamboo structure and extend its lifespan, Mortimer suggests leaning into the impermanence of the material and using it for projects designed to be ephemeral.

Bean poles, planters (lined for a longer lifespan), water features, furniture, shade houses, chicken runs and even compost bins are just some of Mortimer’s suggested uses. “Yes, the compost bin will start to break down, unless you line it, but if you have a steady supply of bamboo, you can just make a new one, and compost the old one.”

Fencing has become a big part of Mortimer’s business as Kiwis look for new ways to mark out their borders. “I really noticed when I first moved to New Zealand just how many fences there were. They’re everywhere,” he says of arriving here 21 years ago from Argentina, with his wife Sarah.

He initially shied away from competing with well-established fencing companies, but has found more people interested in trying bamboo as they look for something different and unique. “Kiwis seem pretty relaxed about the durability aspects of bamboo fencing. They have more of that Japanese ethos of appreciating how things age and weather. They see the charm in it.”

What Mortimer hopes is that Kiwis will increasingly get past their resistance to bamboo as a plant, and start to consider it as a material for more and more projects.

“At the moment, most people don’t even know bamboo is an option, when they’re wanting to build something. Instead of asking, ‘I have some bamboo, what can I do with it?’, it would be good to instead change the way we think about it to, ‘I want to build this thing, could I do it with bamboo?’”