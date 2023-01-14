Dilapidated cottage in a flood-prone paddock the perfect challenge for gardener Lynda Hallinan

Gardening guru Lynda Hallinan recommends golden and bronze perennials that don't just tolerate drought, they thrive in the dry and bloom through late summer to autumn.

“Everyone can identify with a fragrant garden, with beauty of sunset, with the quiet of nature, with a warm and cosy cottage,” wrote the American painter Thomas Kinkade, who was famous (or rather infamous) for his quaint chocolate-box depictions of thatched cottages, babbling brooks and bucolic landscapes.

Fewer people willingly identify with the work required to return a colonial cottage to its former glory, including my husband, Jason Hinton.

So, in the winter of 2019, when a “For Sale” sign went up outside the iconic wee cottage at 2495 Hunua Road, just three kilometres from our home at Foggydale Farm, he forbade me from attending any open homes.

Jason knows me too well; once a madcap gardening idea takes root in my mind, I’m impossible to dissuade.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff A 75-year-old liquidambar or American sweetgum tree (Liquidambar styraciflua) stands tall beside the house, inspiring the name Sweetgum Cottage. I’ve underplanted it with roses, poppies, foxgloves, daisies, dahlias and a trio of Cercis ‘Forest Pansy’ trees.

Nestled into a sheep paddock next to the YMCA Camp Adair, “the cottage”, as it is known locally, is iconic in our neighbourhood. The house was originally hewn from the bush by the Lockwoods, one of Hunua’s founding families, and it has only been sold twice.

The first time was in 1942, when Thomas Lockwood sold it to an Auckland furniture maker, William Dawn, who bought it as a wartime bolthole for his wife and children, Robert and Barbara, paying the princely sum of £300 (annual insurance premium: £1!).

After Robert died, his sister inherited it, but as the land title noted, Barbara was “a spinster” with no descendants, so upon her death, the cottage was put up for sale.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff My original plan was to plant meandering borders around the cottage with winding gravel paths, but when my husband’s roading company bought a concrete truck, I was able to lay concrete paths edged with bricks (from the cottage’s old chimney, or sourced from our community Facebook page) instead. All-weather access: that’s luxury compared to my farm garden!

The real estate agent didn’t sugarcoat the listing. The house came with a disclaimer that it was being sold in “as is condition”. The back of the cottage had sagged in one corner, rats had eaten holes in the floorboards, there were borer in the walls and possums in the ceiling cavity – and did I mention that the three-acre sheep paddock is a council-designated flood zone? Every year or two, the Wairoa River that runs along the eastern boundary breaches its banks and floods two-thirds of the property.

I can hardly blame my husband for not wanting to take the job on, but cottage gardens were all the rage when I first got into gardening, and I rather fancied a return to that carefree style. But you can’t have an authentic cottage garden without an authentic cottage, right?

When I first got interested in gardening, in the mid-90s, cottage gardens were the only sort of garden there was. There weren’t any subtropical gardens or contemporary courtyards or native gardens (that I knew of, at least): there were only flowers, flowers and more flowers, growing in a happy and ever-changing profusion that’s sadly now considered “high maintenance”.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The barn’s ceramic wreath is by Auckland artist Kevin Kilsby.

Perhaps it was inevitable that my tastes have come full circle, for all the plants I first fell in love with – from roses and rhododendrons to daisies and delphiniums, larkspurs and lavender, poppies and pansies – are considered “cottage” flowers now.

My new garden began as a collection of happy plants dotted about in a large semi-circular flower border that wraps around the huge American sweetgum (Liquidambar styraciflua) that was planted beside the cottage in 1946.

This imposing tree inspired me to christen the place Sweetgum Cottage; I’ve continued the theme with a row of pleached liquidambars by the red barn and moptops of standard ‘Gumball’ liquidambars along the driveway.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The cottage's original outhouse washtubs are now housed in a lean-to conservatory for potting up and sowing seeds.

Behind the house there was an existing orchard of heirloom fruit trees, including a prolific red-fleshed plum, ‘Seckel’ pears, figs, a ‘Golden Delicious’ apple and a tangled kiwifruit vine, but the biggest trees are the two-century-old oaks on the bank leading down to the river.

(Initially I toyed with the idea of naming the cottage after its twin oaks, but the discovery of a third stump made me fear I’d be tempting fate to lose one in a storm.)

Old trees cast large ominous shadows, so my main border has sun-lovers on the front (west-facing) side and shade lovers around the back. Taking the advice of my gardening friend, Fiona Henderson, I’ve encouraged as many self-seeding “volunteers” to bask in the sun here, with foxgloves, poppies and white lace flower (Orlaya grandiflora) welcome to find homes for themselves.

During the lockdown last year, I also sowed tray upon tray of easy-care annuals – cosmos, nigella, omphalodes, phlox, snapdragons and zinnias – and I slotted these into the gaps between big mounds of white ‘Bride’ argyranthemum daisies, dahlias, gladioli, lilies and 36 roses in shades of white, pink and apricot. (In their first season, our pet lambs ate the buds off all the roses, but I’m hopeful for a better display this summer!)

On the shady side, there’s a backdrop of flowering shrubs such as peach and yellow abutilons (grown from cuttings from friends’ gardens), camellias, hydrangeas, kalmias, pieris and rhododendrons with hostas, hellebores, primulas and pulmonarias at their feet. I’m pushing the climatic boundaries with some of these choices but so far, so good.

Because of their reliance on annuals, cottage gardens have earned a bad, but quite possibly deserved, reputation for falling apart after their exuberant spring show. But they simply need other plants to pass the baton to: dahlias can fill the huge holes left by poppies, for instance, and zinnias put on a show right through summer until the first frosts.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The potted trees in the barn courtyard garden are dwarf Ginkgo biloba 'Mariken' (from Magnolia Grove in Taranaki) and scented, spring-flowering Michelia gracipes.

When we bought the property, it wasn’t just the cottage that was on its last legs. There was a wee old milking shed on the grassy knoll between the oaks, which must have also housed hens at some point in its past. (When we pulled it down, we found a stash of ceramic nesting eggs under the floor.)

Rebuilding the barn was our first big project; we pulled it down, salvaged the least-rotten boards and put it back up again with new framing timber and a new roof, then we used the old timber and rusty roofing iron as a purely decorative cladding.

The back wall of the barn was left as plain plywood so I could – finally! – fulfil a long-held desire to let Boston ivy (Parthenocissus tricuspidata) rip on a building. I love the way this rampant climber unfurls a verdant green spring cloak that ignites in an autumn blaze of deep red, but insurance companies (and husbands) aren’t so keen on the way its self-clinging tendrils sneak where they shouldn’t to ultimately compromise the structural integrity of cladding.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff I jokingly refer to this newly resown part of the cottage's main paddock as "the lower ligularia lawn".

Between the barn and the cottage, we’ve constructed another new building out of old materials: a very tall but small hall. Its rafters, doors and floor were salvaged from the demolished Masonic Lodge in nearby Papakura; the colonial-style wooden windows were a houselot Trade Me bargain; and the walls are lined with native rimu planks from a pile that was gathering dust in a neighbour’s shed.

I have plans to host an autumn harvest festival, modelled on the old-style horticultural shows I’ve visited in English villages, with table displays of prize-winning produce and preserves, but for now we’re using it for workshops teaching pottery, botanical gin-distilling and other creative crafts.

As well as recycling building materials, I’ve given new life to old features from my farm garden: our kids’ playhut, the shepherd’s hut, the roadside stall and countless sculptures have all made the journey up the road by truck, tractor or trailer. It’s fun to rearrange the furniture, indoors and out!

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The shepherd's hut from Foggydale Farm is now a little log cabin for dried flowers; each timber round is stuck in place with a very generous blob of No More Nails.

During the lockdowns, I found myself with a digger and a digger operator at my disposal, and if ever there was a silver lining to being stuck at home, having a handyman husband with time on his hands was it!

With Jason’s help, I was able to move mountains of soil, mulch, metres of established hedging – and huge trees. We uprooted an avenue of ornamental pears (Pyrus calleryana ‘Aristocrat’), a grove of Japanese maples (Acer palmatum ‘Red Emperor’) and half a dozen large red American maples (Acer rubrum ‘October Glory’). The weeping mulberry trees (Morus alba ‘Pendula’) that made the move to the country with me 13 years ago have also been successfully transplanted – again – into new spots at the cottage.

(I’m a firm believer that if you talk nicely to your trees and you dig them up while they’re dormant, then mulch, stake and water them during their first year in their new home, they’ll cope with being moved. Something to keep in mind if you’ve planted a tree in the wrong place.)

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff My neighbour’s cat, Chase, helps keep the rabbits on their toes.

With no access to garden centres for months during the lockdowns, I propagated plants like an actual professional, digging and dividing up my favourite summer perennials from home to take to the cottage. No clump of Alstroemeria ‘Indian Summer’, Helenium ‘Waltraut’, Sedum ‘Autumn Joy’, Rudbeckia ‘Goldsturm’ or Dahlia ‘Golden Sceptre’ was safe from my spade. (With these five plants at hand, you have all you need for a brilliant hot-coloured border.)

One of the great joys of creating a new garden, however, is finding new friends to go with your old favourites. Down the north-facing side of the cottage, I’ve put in a healing garden of edible and medicinal herbs, along with every scented pelargonium I could lay my hands on. It’s such fun to scratch, sniff, crush and inhale the unique perfumes of their plush foliage.

There have been hiccups along the way, of course. I’ve learned the hard way that rabbits will eat everything they can reach in a new garden, forcing me to roll out metres of ugly chicken mesh to keep their paws off my plants.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The lean-to conservatory faces north and already has an unfortunate habit of frying houseplants on sunny days.

At least netting works with rabbits; I’ve also had a devil of a time trying to get a lawn established up the driveway, as all of Hunua’s sparrows lined up for a free feed of grass seed.

Having tried and failed three times to get the lawn going before the cottage’s debut in the Franklin Hospice Ramble last November, in desperation I sowed a grain meadow of barley, buckwheat, wheat and oats. I used my late Uncle John’s vintage seeder, which buries the seed 5cm deep.

The birds were undeterred and scratched up all the rows except the buckwheat, leaving a peculiar grid pattern that was quite a talking point on the ramble. (Into the grid, I’ve since direct-sown dwarf ‘Firecracker’ sunflowers, poking all the seeds down deep with a bamboo stake.)

Then, two weeks out from the ramble, when the arthritic wisteria along the front of the cottage blew off and broke in a storm, it turned out it was literally the only thing holding up the porch roof. Emergency surgery was required, for both the porch and the vine, which will at least grow back.

And don’t start me on the weather. After last summer’s dreadful drought, all it did was rain in spring. Most of my newly planted vegetable gardens – a pair of metre-wide, four metre-long raised beds clad in weatherboards to match the cottage – bolted to seed. Our free-range chooks have never eaten so well, not that they’re actually allowed to live at the cottage anymore. They (and our pet lambs, Caramel and Marley) can’t be trusted to stay in their paddocks, so unlike all the other features that have made their way from our farm to the cottage, they’ve gone in the other direction.

• Lynda Hallinan’s new garden at Sweetgum Cottage is open for garden group visits and creative workshops. For details, email sweetgumcottagenz@gmail.com.