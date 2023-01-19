DIY Balcony Planter

This easy project is great for keen gardeners with limited space.

You will need

• 4.8 linear metre (lm) of soft wood measuring 200mm wide and 20mm deep. NZ Oregon is being used for this project.

• 30 x 65mm stainless steel screws

• Resene Woodsman penetrating oil stain for exterior use

NOTE: Always use untreated timber where edible plants will be grown – never use treated timber due to the leaching of toxins.

Tools:

• Measuring tape and pencil

• Drop saw

• Skil saw

• Sliding square

• Sandpaper

• Drill and 4.5mm bit for pilot holes

• Square drill bit for screws

• Paintbrush

HEALTH & SAFETY: When using power tools, use goggles and ear defenders, and ensure all jewellery is tucked away, hair tied back and don’t wear loose clothing that may get tangled.

Cut List:

• Back and middle panel: 800mm x 200mm

• Front panel: 800mm x 160mm

• Top panel: 800mm x 180mm (this is for a balcony top measuring 140mm)

• Bottom panel: 760mm x 130mm

• 2 side panels: 140mm x 130mm

Cost:

$30 for timber and screws, excluding Resene products.

Step 1

JANE HORNE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Measure the width of the top of your balcony. This balcony measures 140mm, and 20mm is added to each side for the timbers; this will make the top 180mm wide.

Step 1a

JANE HORNE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Cut the timbers to size.

Step 2

JANE HORNE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Place timbers together and make sure they all line up and fit together.

Step 3

JANE HORNE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Measure out for screws, and mark ready for the pilot holes. These are placed evenly along each joining side at 10mm in from the edge. Always keep away from the corners to prevent cracking the timber.

Step 4

JANE HORNE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Drill the pilot holes ready for the screws.

Step 4a

JANE HORNE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Screw the front box together. Place the back and top, and screw together.

Step4b

JANE HORNE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Sand edges if necessary.

Step 5: