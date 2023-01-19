DIY Balcony Planter

You will need
• 4.8 linear metre (lm) of soft wood measuring 200mm wide and 20mm deep. NZ Oregon is being used for this project.
• 30 x 65mm stainless steel screws
• Resene Woodsman penetrating oil stain for exterior use
NOTE: Always use untreated timber where edible plants will be grown – never use treated timber due to the leaching of toxins.
Tools:
• Measuring tape and pencil
• Drop saw
• Skil saw
• Sliding square
• Sandpaper
• Drill and 4.5mm bit for pilot holes
• Square drill bit for screws
• Paintbrush
HEALTH & SAFETY: When using power tools, use goggles and ear defenders, and ensure all jewellery is tucked away, hair tied back and don’t wear loose clothing that may get tangled.
Cut List:
• Back and middle panel: 800mm x 200mm
• Front panel: 800mm x 160mm
• Top panel: 800mm x 180mm (this is for a balcony top measuring 140mm)
• Bottom panel: 760mm x 130mm
• 2 side panels: 140mm x 130mm
Cost:
$30 for timber and screws, excluding Resene products.
Step 1
Step 1a
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 4a
Step4b
Step 5: