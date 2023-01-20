Breaking it down

A trip to the garden centre is never simple for scientists Grant Northcott and Olga Pantos. Both are experts on the impact of microplastics and are well aware that even when packaging is labelled as compostable, there is no guarantee that it won’t be harmful to the environment.

Most garden centres rely on plastic. From plant pots and seedling trays to bagged soil mixes and weedmats, every aisle is full of plastic destined to end up in landfill. There are even plastic-coated slow-release fertilisers and twines.

Meanwhile most gardeners want to do the right thing and so a product that claims to be compostable seems like a great idea. Unfortunately, it isn’t that simple.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF/Stuff Dr Olga Pantos in her garden.

A recent study from University College London found that 60% of home-compostable plastic doesn’t fully break down, ending up in the soil where it creates plastic pollution.

This isn’t news to Olga, a research scientist at the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR), or Grant, who is an environmental chemist. But since there are no proper regulations or standards, even they find it difficult to choose environmentally friendly products when they are out shopping.

For a start, many compostable plastics are tested under strict laboratory conditions where heat, moisture and oxygen are all carefully controlled. “That in no way reflects what happens in our own backyard compost bins,” points out Grant.

Most bio-plastics are designed to be broken down in industrial facilities. In a home compost bin, the microbes will only be able to do about half the job. “They’ll happily get in there and start munching away but you’ll only end up with micro fragments of plastic residue, which are indistinguishable to the naked eye,” explains Grant.

Put that homemade compost onto your garden beds and you will be mixing those tiny plastic particles into your soil. Research has shown these microplastics can penetrate the roots of plants, travelling up into the parts that we eat. “Or if you get a bit of wind coming through that will mobilise the microplastics, and they’ll fall and deposit on leafy vegetables,” says Grant. “Like pesticides, even if you wash the plant, some of it will remain.”

So far, much of the science around microplastics has been focused on the marine environment and the effect on soil has been overlooked. “But now there is research coming out showing that these plastics can affect the germination of seeds,” says Olga.

There are many different types of plastic, and thousands of chemical additives used in different combinations. As a plastic product breaks down, those additives will be released and we don’t fully know what sort of effect they have on soil fungi, bacteria and even earthworms. Nor do scientists understand enough about the impact of microplastics on our health, although they have been found in people’s lungs and blood, in breast milk and in the placentas of unborn babies.

Most of us don’t have access to industrial composting facilities. And bioplastics can cause problems for recyclers, so very often end up in landfill where they will release greenhouse gases as they degrade very slowly.

Knowing all of this, any shopping trip becomes more complex. “As my wife says, it’s not fun being married to an environmental chemist,” says Grant.

He believes there are solutions, and one of them might be to look back at how we managed before plastics became so popular because of their convenience.

“Perhaps some older readers of NZ Gardener can tell us what used to happen when shrubs didn’t come wrapped in polyethylene. I bet they had something like hessian. And why are we growing seedlings in plastic trays? We used to go to a garden centre where everything would be growing in wooden trays in the soil and they’d dig them out and put them in a bit of newspaper for you to take home.”

Weedmat has proven problematic for Olga, who has been planting natives on her section. She found some coir matting that was labelled as compostable but on closer inspection realised it was encased in a fine plastic mesh to hold it together. “So, when everything else has broken down, you’ll just be left with this nasty plastic mesh stuff,” says Olga, who finally managed to get some woollen weedmat to put down over a large area of unstable slope. “The cost was quite eye-watering, but it was the only way of doing it without plastic, and that seemed like a good investment for us.”

Meanwhile, Grant is refusing to let his wife buy an aluminium growing cloche as he has discovered it is also partly plastic. He promised to make her an old-fashioned one out of wood and glass, although won’t be drawn on exactly when that is likely to happen.

A non-plastic alternative is always going to be better for the environment but for large nursery operations, it is difficult to move away from a material that is durable enough to withstand sunshine and water, makes plants easy to transport and is relatively cheap.

PETER WILSON/Stuff Peter Wilson

New Zealand businessman Peter Wilson is working to come up with an alternative. He first realised there was a problem after he was asked to help Northland iwi Te Uri o Hau set up a nursery to produce large numbers of native plants many of which were to be used for restoration and conservation projects.

“When I got involved with the nursery, I was just astounded at how much plastic there was,” he recalls. “It was mainly large propagation trays and they can’t be recycled so just end up in the bin.”

Peter started chatting to scientists at Scion, a Crown Research Institute based in Rotorua. They told him that creating a robust but still fully biodegradable pot wasn’t going to be easy, but they were prepared to give it a go.

PETER WILSON/Stuff Scion has produced a prototype of a fully biodegradable pot.

Four years on, Scion has produced a prototype using biopolymers made from sustainably grown sugarcane, cassava or corn, which they combine with a biofiller of waste organic matter. The pot will last for at least 12 months above ground and is intended to be planted along with whatever is growing in it, providing fertiliser as it continues to biodegrade.

Scion’s testing shows that the pots will break down in home compost at just 25C but, importantly, microbes love to eat it and as a result, no microplastics are left behind.

“It biodegrades into carbon dioxide, water and microbial biomass, so in effect it is a slow-release fertiliser,” says Peter.

Currently, the pots are being tested in commercial nurseries and, while they will be more expensive than conventional plastics, there are advantages – it is quicker to plant, for instance and roots won’t get damaged.

Peter is hoping production might start later this year. In the meantime, there is a need for better regulations and certification to make shopping trips to the garden centre, supermarket and other retailers easier to navigate.

“We should be able to feel assured that if something is labelled as home compostable, then it truly is,” says Olga.

“There are so many people wanting to do the right thing and possibly inadvertently doing the worst thing and getting microplastics going into their soils.”

And, says Grant, choosing a non-plastic option has to be made more possible.

“We managed to do it with single-use plastic bags,” he points out. “Now everyone takes reusable bags to the supermarket.”