The fruit is ripening but beware the pests and disease

My partner’s tomato plants are in a sun trapped corner of her garden and are finally ripening following a prolonged period of sun. I must admit they’ve been somewhat neglected and have become so heavy on the vine we’ve had to add extra ties to stop the plant and branches falling on the ground.

The ripening tomatoes are a welcome sight as we noticed a sudden increase in price at the supermarket on the weekend, which we found strange considering the season.

Our zucchini (or courgette for the French gardeners) are also finally developing. I had mainly male flowers to begin with, but some female flowers finally appeared, and now we’re watching the fruit develop. We got some great advice from Get Growing reader Sandie Jordan, of Hamilton, to help remedy this. She says too many male flowers may be due to high temperatures, dry soil and too much nitrogen.

Alvintus/Adobe Stock Courgette with flower.

Speaking of zucchini, we’ve got a problem with powdery mildew on the leaves, also a problem with the neighbouring cucumber plant. The problem I suspect has been the humidity and the early evening watering by my father, who continues to splash water on the leaves.

Which is a good time to remind ourselves that courgettes and tomatoes require consistent and even moisture to prevent drought stress and other diseases such as blossom end rot. Courgette plants can wilt in the hot sun even when the soil is wet. If your plants don’t recover once the sun goes down, give them a long deep water. If they recover on their own without watering, midday wilting is not an issue for concern,

We’re not going to spray the powdery mildew though. We’re pulling the worst of the leaves off, especially round the bottom. This will improve circulation and allow the sun to ripen the produce.

If you decide to spray, then I can recommend trying baking soda. Mix 1tsp in about 1L of water. You have to spray the leaves thoroughly and the solution must come into contact with the fungus. Other gardeners recommend using milk spray (one part milk to nine parts water) but I’m told this works best as a preventative measure, so too late for me.

Yates Fungus Gun or Fungus Fighter is a commercial spray if you don’t mind spending the money.

What we’re planting now

My former horticulture teacher Pam Wood is now the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT) Curriculum Area Manager for Primary, Food and Environment. She was a great teacher and had a way of making me feel smart even when asking dumb questions.

Pam is based in sunny Nelson and despite a hectic work schedule still finds time to plant and maintain a busy vegetable garden.

WEERAPAT / 123RF/Stuff Pam is direct sowing beans and says they do better in the second half of summer in Marlborough.

Marlborough is the best kept secret in the country, she says. “Where else can you have no water meters and no water restrictions. Everyone has solar panels on their roofs because the council has a special deal and because we’ve got these really high sunshine hours, so our hot water is free and the sprinkling of our garden is free. How good is that?”

Pam does a little bit of direct sowing with beans and radishes but mainly transplants seedlings. Her husband is able to get a very generous staff discount from his job as a supervisor of the indoor garden team at the local Mitre 10.

His work is about 800m from home and when the new plants come in he gets a selection of the nicest stuff that comes through the door, like spring onions, capsicums, tomatoes and cucumbers. But the bulk of their summer planting is over.

123RF Lettuces and other leafy greens need less sun than fruiting vegetables like tomatoes and chillies.

“It’s getting a little bit too late for your corn and your other summer crops,” Pam says.

“We’re still transplanting lettuce, particularly the aphid resistant ones, and salad greens.”

“And dwarf beans we’re doing some more because they actually do better in the second half of summer than the first half.

“In the first half of summer Marlborough is very prone to late spring and early summer strong north-westerly winds, and it just dries everything out to a little crisp so the beans that we sow in the second half of summer do so much better because the weather is more still, and they thrive.”

It’s a little bit early for the autumn planting of brassicas for Marlborough, Pam says. But the planning is well underway. (If you’re in colder parts of the country it may pay to sow brassica seeds into trays now and keep indoors until they become seedlings)

“We usually get our brassicas in the third week of March,” says Pam.

Sally Tagg/Stuff Pam will plant out brassicas in the third week of March when there is less chance of them being eaten by white butterfly caterpillar.

“What I do is wait until the white butterfly disappears because we avoid spraying on any of our edible stuff even if it means we lose a bit to bugs.”

She also plans to plant a selection of broccoli, romanesco cauliflower and the ordinary cauliflowers.

“I find that if you can get your broccoli in by the third week in March it will grow and flourish in autumn, and you will get a crop before the cold part of winter in Marlborough. If you wait until April and May the plants will sit. They will eventually produce but not until spring time.”

Marlborough has got a colder winter to places in the north like Auckland, so you have to be a little bit earlier in the autumn with your planting and a little bit later in the spring. “We can occasionally get a frost in April, and we can certainly get a frost in October.”

LEAF: ROBERT GUYTON; BUTTERFLY:/Stuff Look underneath brassica leaves for the little white eggs laid by the cabbage white butterfly. Flick off the eggs before they hatch into hungry caterpillars.

Plant pests

Marlborough has a bit of a problem with the white butterfly caterpillar, says Pam. “And then we get lots of passionvine hoppers which are due to explode any day now. And the other one we get is the ordinary little plant hopper, which is really bad down here.” Plant hoppers have piercing and sucking mouth parts.

“We don’t spray, so a lot of the time we just tolerate them. At the moment I’ve got plant hoppers quite bad on my eggplant and a little bit on the capsicums and a little bit on the strawberries, and honestly even if they don’t fruit quite as well I just tend to ignore them because they don’t end up on the edible fruit, they just cause havoc on the stems of the plant.”

It’s impossible to try and squash pests because there are so many but Pam uses other techniques like crop rotations, aphid resistant greens, interplanting with sacrificial French marigolds and planting at times of the year when there is less likelihood of pests.

Barbara Smith/Stuff Pam is expecting an explosion of passionvine hoppers, pictured here as eggs on salvia stems.

“That’s why we don’t grow broccoli through the spring and summer because it attracts the aphids.”

Getting rid of moth plant

I heard gardening talkback host Rudd Kleinpaste take calls on the weekend from gardeners concerned about moth plants, a major problem at this time of the year. The moth plant has become well established in Auckland and Northland, where it spreads across other plants, as well as backyard fences, walls and power poles. It easily becomes a dominant species and latex sap from broken stems can burn and irritate skin, and is toxic to dogs and chickens.

I pull and bag this invasive vine as soon as I see it, but I note other householders in my neighbourhood mistake it for a free flowering plant and let it climb all over their fence. And it has become highly noticeable on the south-western motorway from the airport to the city.

The problem is with the pods that burst at the height of summer and spray the seeds all over the show. Even when you spray herbicide.

Alex Cairns/Stuff Pull moth plant vine from the ground and bag before disposing in rubbish.

Interestingly, Ruud said there was a time when the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries identified the plant as back-up food for monarch caterpillars when there weren’t enough swan plants.

Watering and mulch

It’s really important to keep on top of watering at the moment, especially with container plants. These need watering at least once a day in the height of summer heat and February is going to be hot. Ground plants are best watered deep and long a couple of times a week instead of a little bit every day. (That said, we’re experiencing heavy rain in the upper half of the North Island again).

That said, keep mulching to keep moisture in the ground and heat out.

Gardening by the moon

The first quarter is due January 29. Plant veges except root crops. Take cuttings. Boost plants with liquid fertiliser. January 24-31. Plant food crops except those that grow underground. Plant alyssum, cornflowers and wallflowers to feed pollinators through autumn and winter. February 1-4.

Gardening by the maramataka

Ngā rākau or trees play a more subtle part in the garden but they also represent a story on the soil attributes further down than a spade depth. In February, the driest month, we need to observe the longer lived trees and shrubs to determine the longer-term influence of raumati (summer) on plants. The raumati season is a sequence of phases that leads to the harvest of valuable crops such as kūmara, taewa and kānga (Indian corn), and later, for kākano (seed) maturity and collection. Rest for the first week of February prior to the full moon (Rākaunui) – the maramataka tells us this is the time to focus on other kai such as fishing. The new moon (Whiro) falls on the 20th and resets our focus to observing all plants following this period for their regenerative qualities as the next maramataka cycle emerges. As we move into the Tamatea period at the end of February, the best times for mahi aligned to new crop cycles (seeds or transplants) starts. Dr Nick Roskruge