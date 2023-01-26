Q&A: What are all those holes in my herb crops?

Kia ora, William.

I wonder what is causing the holes in the leaves of most of my herbs at the moment. I imagine it could be a fairly common problem, but I have noticed it in particular this year, and can’t see any obvious pests under the leaves. Ngā mihi nui. Allan Harkness, Manurewa

Hi Allan, insect pests fall into two main groups; sapsuckers (such as aphids and thrips) and leaf eaters or chewers. And obviously by the holes in your plant, you’ve got a problem with a leaf eater. But which one and how to fix it?

Most leaf eaters like snails, slugs, caterpillars chew large holes from the outside edge in, but your holes are small and inside the leaf, so I’m going to say we can discount these three.

In an email discussion I had with Bug Man Ruud Kleinpaste last year, he identified bronze beetle as the likely candidate for small round jagged holes on another reader’s tamarillo plant. And those shot-gun-like holes look like the ones on your luscious herbs.

I’ve had similar problems with my basil.

So I’m going to hazard a guess and say you’ve got a problem with bronze beetle.

Bronze beetles are bronze to brown in colour and are so small that they can be hard to see and identify, but they tend to congregate in large numbers, eat and move on.

Bronze beetle can be found in most parts of the country and emerge from their pupae stage underground in early to late summer. We’re in midsummer now and this is when you started having your problem.

The beetles then feed on leaves, bushes, shrubs and trees making small jagged holes, which look like the holes on your mint. Unfortunately, they’re hard to control at the beetle stage because of their hard shell and, apparently disappear once the damage is done.

The beetles lay their eggs in soil covered by grass. When the eggs hatch, the larvae (also known as grass grub) move underground and feed on grass roots over autumn and winter. Turf will turn brown or yellow-brown if infested by the larvae. But this is the best time to control them. A potential solution is watering neem granules into the soil between February and April. Sports field groundsmen spray Acelepryn to kill grass grub.

Spreading neem granules in the soil is a more environmentally friendly solution.