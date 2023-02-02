How to cope with a post-flood bug explosion

These are the herbs you can grow to control pests around the home, or bring into the home to keep pests out.

Do you know what kind of weather conditions flies, cockroaches, mosquitos and ants love? Look out the window.

If it’s warm and wet (and there’s plenty of stuff around for larvae to feed on) you can bet there are swarms of six-legged nasties coming our way.

According to pest experts, the calm after hot stormy weather provides ideal breeding conditions for a flies, mosquitoes, ants and invasive cockroaches.

Forgotten buckets, piles of grass clippings, compost heaps, unsecured rubbish and refuse collected together after flooding can all places bugs thrive, and make their way into your home from. So here are some ways to keep them out:

Mosquitoes

123rf We have 13 native types of mosquito, many of which help feed our native fish.

As I write there is a mozzie bite on my face the size of the ping pong ball – I’m one of the unlucky folks who are mosquito magnets, possibly because I have blood type B.

It’s hard to remember that mozzies have a place in the food chain – we have 13 native mosquitos in New Zealand, many of them feed our native fish sprats – when they are so annoying. Luckily, they are not the kind that spreads disease, just discomfort.

Mosquitos breed in standing water, and in the damp, shaded areas under groundcover and overgrowth in your garden. There are lots of ways to manage them breeding in your backyard, but number one is to make sure buckets, planters, wheelbarrows and other water holders are upturned – unless it’s your half barrel goldfish pond, the fish will take care of any larvae in there.

There are lots of plants that are said to help with mozzies, but they take time to grow, check out the list here.

It seems that citronella candles won’t keep the little blighters away from the house, but rubbing citronella on your skin seems to. You can also kick it old school and use mosquito nets to keep them away while you sleep – they really work.

The New York Times investigated the folk wisdom that mosquitoes don’t like wind and found that it was true too. Invest in a good indoor fan.

Flies

Supplied They are a pain, but they are also part of the food chain.

Houseflies are a formidable foe. Their maggots may be helpful in breaking down the scraps to make compost. But when they turn into flies, they’re just a nuisance around the barbecue, or in the kitchen where they can spread disease.

That goes double for blowflies, since they need animal matter – poo or dead things – to lay their larvae on so you do not want those things on you or your food.

An old-fashioned fly trap, placed far away from the house will lure Blowies away – the Warehouse has pre-baited, reusable fly bottles to hang in trees for $13.

Or you can have a go at making one yourself with a 2 litre coke bottle. Cut the bottle in half. Pop a slice of liver or other offal in the bottom half, invert the top into the bottom half of the bottle, and then leave it as far from the house as you can. The blowies will go in after the rotting offal and get stuck.

You can make a smaller model for inside, using honey, rather than offal.

Cockroaches

Stuff This is a Gisborne cockroach – mostly harmless and not drawn to human food.

Not to be confused with our native black cockroach, which prefers the outdoors, or the Gisborne cockroach, which doesn’t infest food, invasive German and American cockroaches are dangerous vectors for disease.

Carrying things like dysentery, salmonella and diarrhoea, they infest rubbish and any food left out, where they can come into contact with us.

The best way to keep them out is to make sure human and food waste is kept away from the home – this may be difficult if you’ve been flooded or refuse removal is hampered by the weather.

Mitre 10 sells No Cockroaches traps, for $12.95, while New World has Raid traps for $17.69 that thei claim last up to three months, it’s also safe for . which will lure the creatures away from your kitchen and trap them so you can monitor how many are around, and get rid of them.

Ants

Supplied The Argentine ant is one of the most commonly-spotted insects in people's homes.

The other “big winners of climate change”, ants also flourish under hot, damp conditions. New Zealand has about 40 species of ants, 12 of which are native. To keep them out of the house, you need to either repel them, or kill the nest.

Bait laid along their trails over a period of weeks will do the latter. The workers take the poison back to the queen, which kills her. It can also harm pets and small children too, so you need to be very careful with this stuff.

Alternatively, you can spray the places they are getting in with barrier, to repel them from your house. Most people use ant sand for this, but again, it can be harmful to small people and pets, so use with discretion.