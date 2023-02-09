Food crops you can plant in damp, soggy areas

Most food crops prefer well-drained loam, but rather than pay for expensive drainage systems, I judiciously plant edibles that don't mind, or even like, wet feet.

There is a difference between waterlogging and just lots of moisture though. Waterlogging is when water pools or the water table rises to fill all the pores in the soil to the exclusion of air. This is drowning the roots – and roots and their symbiotic micro-organisms need air.

Most trees have relatively shallow root systems, so building up a 500mm mound for the uppermost roots to stay above water level can often be all that is needed.

Grow these vegetables in damp areas of your garden

Taro is a true bog plant. It grows a tuber I have enjoyed sliced and fried in butter since childhood. My current one is a small but tasty Japanese taro called Colocasia

esculenta 'Satoimo'. It will not tolerate a frost but water has the added advantage of raising the temperature a degree or two, so I get away with it in the Waikato.

The ultimate marsh plant has got to be asparagus. It grew in the salt marshes of Europe, so fertilise with unrinsed seaweed or weed by sprinkling salt over its bed. The crowns still need air and today's cultivars are bred more for our vegetable garden situation, so ensure it is not completely waterlogged.

Mint is notoriously easy to grow; so much so that many gardeners confine them to pots.

I enjoy the unique flavour of garden sorrel in fresh tangy soups and slip the spinach-like leaves into most salads. Sorrel is a bit like dock and is a deep-rooted, hardy plant that likes a lot of liquid and slightly acidic soil.

Mint is supposedly ridiculously easy to grow but mine struggles. I have tried it in several different places and finally gone to a place with high nutrients and excessive amounts of water – under the duck bath – where it seems to be getting away. The regular shower of duck water may well add a new flavour to the mint sauce.

Try some different mint varieties for refreshing drinks, zingy salad dressings and classic minty peas and new potatoes.

Fruit trees and plants for damp soils

Figs are notorious moisture seekers. They will invade and destroy drainage pipes within reach. But while they require moisture for growth and fruit, they will not tolerate extended waterlogging.

Persimmons don't mind occasional flooding. They don't tolerate prolonged drowning but appreciate the nutrients an occasional flood brings. The 'Fuyu' persimmon fruit dries very easily into a good substitute for dried apricots.

If you have space, pecans evolved for the Mississippi flood plains. They send down deep roots to suck up moisture in a drought and luxuriate in the floods of winter. They won't live in a bog but will thrive alongside stream banks which flood periodically. You need two flowering simultaneously to produce nuts but if you are short on space, I have heard of them growing in urban sections and being pollarded to size.

123RF Apple trees can also tolerate high moisture levels.

Quince, pear and apples will also tolerate high moisture levels. Their level of tolerance depends on their rootstock – M9, a dwarfing commercial apple variety, is a prolific producer that tolerates wetter soils but has brittle roots so the plant needs some sort of staking or support.

Since waterlogged soil often becomes acidic, it can become the ideal site for a blueberry patch. Blueberries need between 25mm and 50mm of water a week during the growing season though they won't tolerate waterlogging. Build a peat or sphagnum moss bed up to give about 500mm of drainage. Underplant with cranberries (Vaccinium spp.).

Chokeberry (Aronia melanocarpa) is appropriately named. It is edible but I can't say I go to a lot of trouble to beat the birds. It is a small bush approximately 1m high with berries that possess the highest level of antioxidants among temperate fruit species. Unfortunately these health-giving properties also produce an astringent taste that precludes eating the fruit raw. I have good intentions of making jams and syrup from them but meanwhile my local birds should live to a ripe old age.

This article was first published in 2017.