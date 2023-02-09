Q&A: What happened to my beautiful tomatoes?

My tomatoes were doing really well and I was looking towards eating the ripening fruit, but then almost overnight some of them started splitting and others developed brown rotten patches, especially on the bottom of the fruit. I am a newbie when it comes to growing vegetables. Can you provide me with an explanation? What did I do wrong? Fred Chad, Manurewa

I don’t think you did anything particularly wrong, Fred, but I suspect you’re the victim of all the rain that occurred in Auckland. NZ Gardener magazine friend Ruud Kleinpaste has an extensive pest and disease section in the special collector’s edition ‘from planting to preserving homegrown tomatoes’ that explains how too much water can destroy a tomato crop.

Cracking up

When ripe tomatoes start to split and crack on the vine, soil moisture fluctuations are usually the culprit. The problem begins when the green fruit are deprived of water, causing the skins to thicken and become more rigid and inflexible. When the water supply is resumed, the flesh swells up inside but the skin can’t stretch so it splits. Some varieties are more resistant to cracking than others.

Cherry tomatoes also crack up when they’re overripe.

When Whanganui seed supplier Frank Bristol was a commercial vege grower he’d side-dress his tomatoes with fertiliser containing magnesium, potassium and additional nitrogen. This extra potassium and magnesium helped to prevent rapid absorption of water, thereby preventing cracking.

Blossom end rot

Large, black sunken spots appear on the non-stalk end of the developing fruit. Blossom end rot is caused by a lack of calcium combined with inconsistent watering. This chalky element is needed to strengthen cell walls and if it is not available in sufficient quantities these will collapse and allow fungi and bacteria to enter cells. Lime the soil before planting tomatoes and work in well. Dolomite lime is your best option as it makes other trace elements more accessible to plants.

BARBARA SMITH/GET GROWING/Stuff Tomato plants badly infected with blight look unsightly but can still produce some ripe fruit.

Splitting and rotting fruit

Splitting fruit is a common affliction whereby an otherwise seemingly healthy and developing tomato suddenly bursts out of its skin. As luck would have it, this usually occurs just before the darn thing is ripe. The split fruit then start to ferment and in no time those tiny red-eyed flies (Drosophila) are on the case. These little sods spread fungal spores and before you know it, your tomatoes aren’t even useful for paste! Uneven watering is the cause, coupled with high temperatures. One really heavy watering (such as a thorough catch up after a holiday) during a hot, dry spell can do the damage. The remedy is simple: get out your hose regularly.

Blight

This is the biggie for tomato growers. There’s early blight (Alternaria) which shows up as a smallish brown, well defined spots on the older leaves, and late blight (Phytophthora), in which the dark brown patches on leaves and stems are far more irregular. This fungus spreads quickly when rain splashes the spores all over the place.

My personal experience is that being Dutch is not always a good thing: I want as many plants (and different varieties) per square metre. But overcrowding and no air movement are the main cause of my problems. When plants touch and their foliage remains wet for prolonged periods, they’re more susceptible to infection.

Regular sprays with copper fungicide, alternated with the odd Bravo treatment should keep things clean. I always think of copper as the condom of the plant world - make sure it covers the whole plant to protect the spores breeding. Or dust with Yates Tomato Dust, a ready-to-use combination insecticide/fungicide that controls blight, leaf spot, bacterial spot, fruitworms, mites, cutworms and looper caterpillars. It has a withholding period of three days.

If blight beats you, remove the affected plants immediately or there will be tears.