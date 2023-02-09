Contrasting fortunes in the garden follow northern rain and southern heat

Graeme Niles has spent 30 years developing his Christchurch garden. He suspected he was a high water user, so he decided to do something about it.

It’s certainly been a case of completely different summers in the North and South Islands and the resulting impact on vegetable gardens, with Auckland and Northland suffering heavy, tropical rains, and Canterbury enduring a dry heatwave.

While Christchurch gardens are drying out, some Northland growers are experiencing a flourish of growth.

Dealing with a heatwave in the south

Christchurch gardener and a former vice president of the Royal New Zealand Institute of Horticulture, Alan Joliffe, says the heat knocked things around a bit in Canterbury.

“Certainly salad plants have shrivelled a wee bit, and it’s interesting, there could be a bit of a long term effect on things like tomatoes where they haven’t received enough water. It might affect the yield in the next few weeks.”

Alan says Christchurch has a water use limit where you pay for excess water. “You get 700 litres a day and then if you use over that, over a 2-3 month period, you’ll pay an excess water charge.

“I’m sure the cost is going to affect some people and how much water they can put on their garden. Certainly the road berms around Christchurch are not being watered in many places, so it’s looking a bit sunburnt at the moment.”

Markus Spiske/Unsplash Salad plants have been suffering in the Christchurch heatwave.

His advice to gardeners is to water those plants that need it rather than try to water the whole garden. “And once you’ve watered a couple of times, get some mulch around the roots to stop the evaporation.”

It’s better to give plants a long watering every 2-3 days rather than a little bit each day. “Get some moisture lower down on the soil and the roots. You don’t want to water every day. The roots then go in search of water, developing the roots and making a much stronger plant.”

It doesn’t pay to direct sow or transplant during periods of prolonged dry heat, he says, because it stresses out the plants, and it’s better to wait for a decent rain.

BARBARA SMITH/GET GROWING/Stuff Brassica seedlings don't take up much room in a seed tray.

He says some gardeners are starting to think about planting brassicas like cabbages and broccoli, but suggests they hold off for rain.

“The only thing I’m doing at the moment is looking after my second crop of carrots which are coming up. Just making sure the seedlings are getting enough moisture to survive and encouraging them to develop a good root structure.You probably shouldn’t be planting during heatwaves, and it’s better to wait until after there has been a decent rain, which is looking like it’s not going to be until next Thursday.”

A good idea is to sow brassicas into trays and let the seedlings develop for a couple of weeks in a cool space. They require much less water to look after them. Those seedlings are probably best going out in March or certainly after a good rainfall, which is at least another week away by the look of things.

What we’re harvesting and planting in Northland

Meanwhile, in Northland there has been torrential rains and flooding. But Garden Ninjas Kaeo coordinator Sandy Sturm says they’ve been very lucky not to have suffered too much damage.

“Our gardens seem to be coping well with the rain. I think it's because they are both a bit elevated up the mountain. I'm quite optimistic about it, fingers crossed.”

“Last Saturday I went up to our Pupuke garden to check if the storm did any damage. But all we needed to do was tie up some tomato plants. Everything else is fine. I picked 3kg of tomatoes as I knew more rain was coming and didn't want them to split.

“A couple of weeks earlier I harvested our garlic and have just put some more tomato plants in its bed. I even have a couple of cucumber seedlings that I plan to still plant out. I'm kind of expecting – or hoping for - a warm and sunny autumn.

“I've just planted more lettuces, pak choi, fennel, dwarf beans, cabbages, carrots and beetroots and even some watermelons. We’re very optimistic for sunshine.”

The garden is producing loads of tomatoes, cucumbers, and beans, she says. Zucchini are starting to pump out now and capsicums are coming along too. And the leeks are getting close to being harvested.

Sandy Sturm Garden Ninjas Kaeo harvest.

“I've spotted our first rockmelon and the kumi kumi plants are starting to spread. We planted kumara tupu in a kiwi crate and they are filling in nicely.

“I haven't checked our other garden on the other side of the maunga, but two weeks ago we planted more broccoli, cauliflower, cabbages, lettuces and kale.”

The potato patch has finished and is ready to be dug up. “We started and harvested two boxes full, and I decided to leave the rest of them in the ground and dig out as we need. The ground is not water logged so they should be okay staying in. The tomatoes are not doing too well there, for now. They need a very good feed. I'm hoping they'll be picking up soon.”

William Hansby Container planting, cabbage seedlings and rescued eggplant after the floods.

A fresh start in Auckland – after the floods

As for me in Auckland, I’m taking a softly, softly approach to re-establish my garden following the floods. I’m going to plant some brassica seedlings every weekend and will sow direct cabbage and cauliflowers in trays.

I rescued two recycling bins and planted them with three regular cabbages, 50cm apart, and six purple Chinese cabbages, 20cm apart. The Chinese cabbages grow up, more than out and have less developed heads, but are delicious as leaves in soups.

A trick we sometimes use is to place snapper frames from a local fisherman in the container for fertiliser and cover with soil before planting.

William Hansby Fish frames make ideal fertiliser.

I also managed to save one of the soggy eggplants from the ground and repotted it in a container. Several fruits have developed and new flowers have formed, so touch wood.

Gardening by the moon

The third quarter begins February 14. A dormant period takes place February 11-15 so cultivate, apply fertiliser and deal to weeds. February 16-17 provides another chance to sow root crops.

Gardening by the maramataka

Ngā rākau or trees play a more subtle part in the garden but they also represent a story on the soil attributes further down than a spade depth. In this, the driest month, we need to observe the longer lived trees and shrubs to determine the longer-term influence of raumati (summer) on plants. The raumati season is a sequence of phases that leads to the harvest of valuable crops such as kūmara, taewa and kānga (Indian corn), and later, for kākano (seed) maturity and collection. Rest for the first week of the month prior to the full moon (Rākaunui) – the maramataka tells us this is the time to focus on other kai such as fishing. The new moon (Whiro) falls on the 20th and resets our focus to observing all plants following this period for their regenerative qualities as the next maramataka cycle emerges. As we move into the Tamatea period at the end of this month, the best times for mahi aligned to new crop cycles (seeds or transplants) starts. Dr Nick Roskruge