Hot stuff: the suburban Auckland grower with more than 150 chilli plants

It began as a peculiar yet cheeky game from his childhood in Tehran, the capital of Iran. As a little boy, Hadi Rezaei would watch his father and friends challenge themselves by eating fresh chillies. “I wanted to be part of the game,” he recalls.

He ate his first raw chilli at the age of 10 and eventually became a master of handling the pain coming from the tremendous heat with a poker face. “Once this man said that he would pay me if I ate this long chilli without drinking water for 20 minutes after. I ate it all. He couldn’t believe it. He left the money and didn’t even wait.”

Now, Rezaei grows more than 150 chilli plants in his not-too-big garden on Auckland’s North Shore. His mastery of this South American crop is such that he can get up to 50 fruits from one plant.

His passion became a business called Mahhsa Gourmet specialising in yummy homemade chilli-marinated roasted almonds and a delicious hot sauce.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Mahsa Khosravi and Hadi Rezaei (holding little Barbod), and Mahsa's mother, Shahla. Hadi and Mahsa created a business out of their passion for chillies.

“He treats the plants with such care, as if they were close friends,” says his wife, Mahsa Khosravi. They run the business together. “Life is not always easy. Sharing this passion made us stronger and gave us purpose,” she adds.

The couple moved to New Zealand 17 years ago. Coming as immigrants, they found themselves far away from the support of their family. They had to make a living. Rezaei started working as a metal polisher.

A single chilli called ‘Red Fatali’ found in a weekend market in Auckland changed the course of their lives in the country they learned to call home. “Its flavour changed my life. It’s like perfume, a fruity smell,” he says. He kept the seed and started the trials in his garden. “It failed to grow in the beginning; too much clay. It took me two years to amend the soil.”

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff 'Chocolate 7-Pot' is similar in shape to 'Habanero', with a fruity, sweet and nutty flavour. It is also one of the hottest chillies in the world.

Asked how he grows this amazing garden, he answers in a casual yet philosophical way: “I work every day.”

The first step is to keep the healthiest seeds from the past season. He has a chilli seed bank of more than 17 varieties, including some of the world’s hottest chillies ‘Carolina Reaper’, ‘Chocolate 7-Pot’ and ‘Naga Viper’. All seeds were sourced locally, from gardens in Auckland and Northland.

Despite not having a greenhouse, Rezaei starts sowing the seeds in autumn, between March and the end of April.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff 'Naga Viper' has 'Naga Morich', 'Bhut Jolokia' and 'Trinidad Scorpion' - some of the world's hottest peppers - in its lineage.

He used to have a bedroom just for them, but with the arrival of newborn Barbod, Rezaei had to move them to the garage. “I observed throughout those years that a slow and longer growth means a good harvest”.

In fact, chilli plants are perennials and can continue producing fruits for many years though the risk of frost and the cold temperatures in New Zealand make this almost impossible. The exception is ‘Rocoto’, which is resilient enough to survive our winters.

Fertiliser is a key strategy for prolific production and stronger genetics for the next generation. Rezaei first germinates them in a seed raising mix and after they pop out he transplants the seedlings to pots filled with compost. “It contains nutrients that last longer than just the seed raising mix.”

After they germinate, Rezaei starts to apply fertiliser weekly. “Seaweed is by far the best one. I use the one recommended for tomatoes that also contains copper. It does very well with the chillies too. When I plant them out, I carry on with my weekly routine of fertilising it.”

While they are still growing inside, Rezaei keeps a close eye on the plants, looking for pests and any other signs of poor health. “I sprayed them one year when they were inside, because of aphids.” He learned a lesson there: because he uses his private seed bank, there is a quarantine for all other plants bought from markets to avoid pest infestation.

Rezaei’s plants keep producing fruit until June – pretty impressive in Auckland’s climate. He believes that their prolonged fruiting is also due to the shape of the chilli plant. Instead of letting them grow tall, he aims to have the plant bushy. “After six to eight leaves, I nip off the top. Sometimes they give eight to 10 new branches. But you have to cut it at the right time.”

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Homemade chilli-marinated roasted almonds.

When the plants have more than six leaves and summer is finally on its way (around November in Auckland), they go out in the garden, where Rezaei would have prepared the beds a month before. He makes sure there is well-draining soil, adding a combination of new topsoil mixed with chicken and sheep pellets.

There are a few obstacles in this garden. A large tree casts shade across a part of his backyard garden. The onshore wind that blows through is too harsh for the chillies’ soft leaves. “The first year, I lost 50% of my plants after a storm,” he recalls. Observing this, Rezaei acted proactively: windbreakers made with green mesh fabric were put in place.

Also, despite the commonly held view that chillies love full direct sunlight, he has found that they grow way better in the part shade area. “The most important is the sun in the morning which is predominantly on the right side.”

The ideal is to water them twice a day, morning and evening. Chilli peppers love sun and water. Therefore, keeping the soil moist is a must for better growth. In spite of that, due to work hours, Rezaei can only do it once a day,in the evening, usually between 7pm and 8pm.

Pollination has to be encouraged too, he says. When they flower, Rezaei shakes the branch gently to encourage pollination, and to minimise the effects of cross-pollination by bees and birds.

However, he is aware that nature is not in his control. “I lost the ‘Red Fatali’. I had varieties like the ‘Yellow Devil Tongue’ that turned to red. I keep the seed anyway to try next year, as an experiment. But I don’t have a controlled environment, like a greenhouse, so it’s out of my hands.”

This aspect doesn’t really bother him, though. “I’m not really worried about losing some, because you can always buy new seeds. But I’m amazed to observe what goes on in my garden.”

In fact, his favourite chilli at the moment is a cross-pollinated ‘Chocolate 7-Pot’ that turned to red and then went back to brown. “I put this one in the best space.”