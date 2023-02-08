DIY Outdoor Pendant Lights

These quick and easy hanging lights are a great way to brighten up your outdoor spaces.

You will need for one pendant

• 2.7 linear metres (lm) of exterior timber or soft wood measuring 25mm x 25mm

• Sandpaper

• PVA glue

• 25mm brad pins or screws

• Resene Woodsman penetrating oil stain for exterior use or exterior paint

• Hook and wire for hanging

Tools:

• Measure tape and pencil

• Table saw or skil saw

• Drop saw

• Brad gun

• Paintbrushes

Health & safety:

When using power tools, use goggles and ear defenders, and ensure all jewellery is tucked away, hair tied back and don’t wear loose clothing that may get tangled. Remember to always wash your hands thoroughly after handling treated timber.

Cut list:

• 1 piece at 450mm for the central column

• 4 pieces at 350mm with 60-degree cut at one end

• 4 pieces at 200mm with 30-degree cut at one end

These sizes can be adjusted to suit the scale of your garden space.

Cost: $15 for materials, excluding Resene products and solar lights.

Step 1: Table Saw

JANE HORNE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Cut the timber into 25mm x 25mm strips.

Step 2: Drop Saw And Cuts

JANE HORNE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Cut the timber to the size and angles required. Use to sandpaper to remove any sharp edges if necessary.

Step 3: Glue

JANE HORNE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Glue the ends of the timbers which will be pinned together. Line up the angled timbers and pin on to the central column.

Step 3a: Glue And Pin

Step 3b: Glue And Pin

Step 4: Screw The Hook

JANE HORNE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Screw the hook into the top of the central column.

Step 5: Stain

JANE HORNE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Stain or paint with Resene exterior stain or paint.

Step 6: Wrap With Lights