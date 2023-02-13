Houseplants and fertiliser: when, how and how much

The topic of fertilising can be a complex one and the opportunity for learning is endless. For indoor plants, fertilising is beneficial, but strictly speaking, not necessary.

Sunlight is key to making a plant grow. Fertiliser alone does not make a plant grow. Treat fertiliser more like a supplement, not a baseline.

Indoor plants, in particular, can grow without fertiliser for a very long time. If you never fertilise and never repot, then eventually your plants’ growth will become stunted. This could take months or years, depending on where your plant is growing.

If an indoor plant is in a low-light area and growing slowly, it might not need any fertilising at all. Only indoor plants that are in high light and growing fast might start showing signs of fertiliser deficiency.

MOIRA WEST/Stuff Sunlight is key to making a plant grow. Treat fertiliser more like a supplement, not a baseline.

Keep in mind that feeding plants is the same thing as fertilising plants (I’ve seen some people confused by the two terms, but they mean the same thing).

Outdoors, once a plant has depleted nutrients in one area, it’ll stretch its roots further to find food. Earthworms and many other soil organisms are also present in the ground, and these creatures naturally replenish nutrient supplies in the soil around roots. Indoors, a plant is stuck in a pot, so eventually, once the nutrients run out, it’s up to us to replenish it, either by adding fresh soil or supplementing it in the form of fertiliser.

The main (macro) nutrients that plants need for growth are NPK: Nitrogen (N) helps with foliage growth; phosphorous (P) helps with root growth and flower development; potassium (K) aids cellular functions.

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The label on your potting mix can help you decide when to fertilise houseplants.

Micronutrients such as calcium and iron are also needed. The good news is that all of these nutrients are present in most potting soils.

Any organic matter in soil provides some micronutrients and NPK is added to most commercial potting mixes (look for “six months fertiliser supply” or “controlled release food” on the packaging). So if your plant has recently been potted into soil, it should already have access to nutrients it needs!

By definition, indoor plants are getting less light than their outdoor counterparts, which means their growth will be significantly slower and they’ll deplete nutrients from the soil at a lower rate.

Frequency of watering will also play a part in how present nutrients will be in soil. If you have a plant that you are watering more frequently than others, then it might be worth adding some fertiliser to its care routine.

Soluble nutrients get washed away with frequent watering. If the plant needs frequent watering, chances are it is in a high-light environment, growing well and possibly depleting some nutrients in its soil.

I’m in the habit of repotting all my indoor plants once a year (replacing each plant’s soil with totally fresh soil), so even if I didn’t fertilise for a whole year, any drawbacks would be negligible.

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Moira measures out the fertiliser;

When to fertilise… and when not to

When it comes to fertiliser, the rule is definitely less is more. It’s alarmingly easy to harm a plant by giving it too much fertiliser. Too much fertiliser can cause stunted growth (ironic!), burnt roots and leaves, leaf loss and death.

If a plant is in low light and growing slowly, then I hardly bother with fertiliser.

The same rule applies for winter, when my plants are not growing at all, so I don’t fertilise them. I might sparingly fertilise the ones that are growing slowly but it is only once my plants are starting to grow enthusiastically that I pick up the pace on my fertilising regime.

I have most of my plants in the highest light they can handle, since I love lush, healthy growth. Hence, my plants are rapid growers in growing season, and I fertilise them often to help fuel this gorgeous growth.

My summer (growing season) fertilising routine for my own plants is the weakly-weekly method. This basically means feeding diluted amounts of fertiliser on a frequent basis. I use a balanced indoor plant fertiliser and I make it to quarter strength of the recommendation. This means there is no risk of over fertilising, and the nutrients are available to the plants in case they need it.

Some of my plants are definitely heavier feeders than others (I’m looking at you, Alocasia ‘Frydek’) and might well show obvious signs of deficiencies when they are not fed regularly.

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Moira gives her plants a foliar feed of kelp.

Natural v normal fertilisers

Normal fertilisers (chemical) feed your plant’s roots directly. Natural fertilisers (usually seaweed or kelp) feed the microorganisms in the soil, which in turn secrete delicious sugars and nutrients that your plant’s roots will love and lap up.

While amazing soil health is the holy grail of outdoor gardening, soil health receives much less focus with indoor plants. This is because the environment in our pots is basically stale compared to the soil outdoors.

Outdoors, there are armies of different types of beneficial microorganisms to harness. The way nature intended: food chains between critters in the soil and a plant’s roots that continually replenishes nutrients, maintains root health and provides good soil structure.

Indoor plants lose out on these benefits, so we have to account for it.

While fertilising indoor plants with kelp may have some benefits, the variety and health of any microbial life present in the pot will be debatable. Chemical fertilisers are available for your plant’s roots to take in directly and they don’t need to be broken down first.

That said, I do use kelp (seaweed) on my plants every few weeks in the form of a foliar feed – I mist the leaves thoroughly. Kelp is full of amazing hormones that help plant growth and root formation. Seaweed fertilisers sometimes have a funny smell, and this might be offputting to some people.

Fertiliser and buildup of salts

Most plant fertilisers eventually cause a buildup of salts in the soil, which can be detrimental to the plant and even stop it from growing. (Look for salty looking deposits around the bottom of the pot, or white crystals forming on the soil).

To offset this, it’s necessary to “flush” the soil of an indoor plant from time to time. This means putting the plants outside (or in a bath or shower) and generously watering, allowing the water to flow freely and continuously through the soil.

I have a secret: I’ve never had to do this since I’ve used DynaGro Foliage-Pro fertiliser right from the beginning of my indoor plant journey. It’s the only fertiliser I know of that does not cause a buildup of salts (this is its big selling point). It’s also a complete fertiliser and has all of the macro and micronutrients present (most fertilisers have missing micronutrients).

I know I said I repot all of my indoor plants every year, but there is one exception: I have a fiddle-leaf fig that has become too big to even leave the room it is in; repotting it would be a major undertaking. Instead, this year I’ve top-dressed its soil with a fresh mix of potting soil and worm castings. I poked and wiggled a few holes in the soil with chopsticks to help mix it in a bit. As I water, the fresh soil will eventually integrate with the older soil in the pot.

I also continue to fertilise sparingly. It might grow much faster with a whole pot full of fresh soil, but in this case, more and faster growth might not necessarily be beneficial for either of us.