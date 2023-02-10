Prepare for Cyclone Gabrielle: Secure your home and put together a disaster survival kit

1News meteorologist Dan Corbett says Kiwis should expect to feel the brunt of the cyclone on Sunday and Monday.

It’s predicted that Cyclone Gabrielle will hit us some time late on Saturday or on Sunday – you can follow the path of the category three cyclone here.

Only weeks after the storms and flooding in the Top of the North and Auckland, Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay are in the path of the storm again. According to MetService, the coming cyclone could bring winds from 89kph to 157kph, depending on how it is graded.

Many families have already been displaced, but for those still at home, here is advice on securing your property and getting your disaster kit ready in case the worst happens.

Remember, you could lose power and be out of contact for a while – supplies for three days are crucial.

Here’s a checklist to help you secure your home:

Outdoors

Himawari/Stuff Cyclone Gabrielle at 2pm February 10, 2023

This is where the worst of the property damage is likely to happen.

* Start by putting away in the garage any tools and loose objects, such as toys and outdoor seating, that could get blown around.

* Make sure your shed door is secure - lock it, or nail it up if you have to.

* Survey the trees on your section - are there any hanging branches that could be cut back and binned? Older trees can be prone to dropping heavy limbs, or toppling. Some species are more prone to toppling if the ground is already wet. If you have any doubts, get an arborist to inspect the tree.

* Clear out your gutters, drains and drain outlets - If it's windy already, make sure there's someone to hold the ladder for you. Keep and eye on the street gutters and drain grates too - sometimes street flooding is caused by leaves blocking the grates.

Supplied Kate Gough, daughter of Linda Gough, whose Tolaga Bay property was flooded and surrounded by a sea of logs after Cyclone Hale brought wild weather to the region.

“If guttering is unable to move water away from your home, it will overflow,” says Builderscrack.co.nx spokesperson Jeremy Gray.

“On some homes this can allow water to make its way into walls and the subfloor, leading to moisture issues and even damage. Check drainage around the house for blockages. Over time, if water isn't drained away, saturated ground can cause foundations to slump.”

* Check your roof, how secure is it?

“Older iron roofs that are fixed with nails, as opposed to newer roofs which are generally fixed with screws, it's important to check that no nails have worked themselves loose. This should be done yearly,” says Gray.

“Loose nails allows iron to move, eventually pulling the nail completely, and worst case, allowing the iron to pull itself free. Once heavy wind is able to make its way into the roof space, the force can lead to more iron pulling free and even cause structural damage.”

VNMDO Damage caused by cyclone Irene in Port Vila.

* Make sure your bins - especially the plastic wheelie bins and the lid of your compost - are secured. Bungee cords are your pal.

* Secure your trampoline. Chain or tie it down. If possible, it might be best to dismantle it and store it in the garage if you can.

"Trampolines in particular like to become airborne, and can cause a lot of damage when landing on conservatories, fences and homes,” says Gray.

“Barbecues and outdoor furniture should be secured. Inspect older fences for deterioration. Pay attention to the area where the posts transition from in-ground to out-of-ground, this is where rot can weaken posts and make them vulnerable to breaking off."

INDOORS

Ian Hitchcock/Stuff Tape up windows and other glass to keep it from spreading if it shatters.

Batten down the hatches, and the windows.

* Unplug any appliance you can do without in case of power surges, as those can damage them.

* Close the windows and pull the curtains to catch glass if the windows break. For extra protection, tape the widows and hang blankets against them.

* In case of damage, have tarps, gaffer tape, boards, and hammers and nails on hand.

* Gather personal documents, photographs, personal items like medicine or a spare phone, together and put them in a waterproof container. Put them somewhere easy to access, perhaps up off the floor.

* If you have a low-lying garage consider organising sandbags ahead of time. They might be hard to get when the bad weather really kicks off and you might have to wait your turn if everyone needs them.

* Swap out any cardboard storage boxes for plastic storage tubs with lids. They might not be water tight, but they are stackable and better than cardboard at keeping things dry.

Emergency kit

ROBYN EDIE/Stuff Items for in an Emergency Kit to see you through natural disasters after the Christchurch earthquakes. The same kind of kit will be helpful incase you’re cut off during the cyclone.

* The National Emergency Management Agency recommends having the following basic supplies to cover most situations in your three-day emergency kit:

Water for three days or more - make sure you have at least nine litres of water for every person. At least a week's supply of food and water is advised for a prolonged emergency. You will also need water for pets.

Long-lasting food that doesn't need cooking (unless you have a camping stove or gas BBQ) and food for babies and pets.

Toilet paper, large plastic buckets and large rubbish bags for an emergency toilet

Dust masks and work glove

It may also help you to have the following items in the event your area is cut off due to weather:

Your medication

Torch

Radio

Spare batteries

Hand sanitiser

Cash

Photo ID and other important documents

Walking shoes

Warm clothes

Raincoat and hat

First aid kit and any prescription medicine

Water and snack food

A can opener

A primus or gas barbeque to cook on

Blankets

Pet supplies

Stay safe, Aotearoa.