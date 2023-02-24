Wellington garden designer uses home patch as a colourful testing zone

Not all experiments are carried out in sterile laboratories.

The garden of designer Rachael Matthews is a combination of her love of flowers and her horticulture trials to provide her customers with the best plants. In doing this, she has created an ever-changing feast of colour and interest.

From outside Matthews’ gate, it’s clear to see a garden designer lives within. The lawn on the roadside berm is laid amongst railway sleepers that mirror the pattern of espaliered Chinese jasmine in her previous garden.

After trying different kinds of lawn bulbs for two years, last year Matthews planted 25 lawn crocuses. These drew lots of comments from passers-by, and encouraged her to plant another 150 bulbs this year, but none surfaced.

Matthews thinks either the rain rotted them “or Tim mowed them”, she says of her husband with a grin. Undeterred, she will plant even more next year.

Five years ago, Matthews and her family moved from Kelburn to Khandallah, and today their home is also her office, nursery, trial and display garden. Her garden designs for clients are highly structured with seasonal interest and this is reflected in her own garden.

Matthews has transformed what was a garden at the front of the house into a patio and here she keeps topiaries for sale to clients, creating a field of clipped green structures.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Water plants grow in the bowl beneath the lion head, a remnant of the previous garden, with pleached ornamental pears (Pyrus calleryana) on the nearby brick walls. Buxus sempervirens topiary cones and flat-topped pyramids join Buxus 'Green Gem' balls in the centre. 'Antique Orange' tiger lilies, Rosa 'Pierre de Ronsard', Physocarpus 'Shady Lady', and white mophead Hydrangea 'Bridal Bouquet' add interest and colour.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Double pompom Buxus sempervirens topiaries line up in front of ladder ferns in French urns.

She likes to use disease resistant Buxus ‘Green Gem’, and is trialling Osmanthus ‘Pearly Gates’ with its bonus of fragrant white flowers in winter. She also grows ivy topiary as an alternative to buxus as it’s a better performer in the shade and wet.

An ornamental pear, Pyrus calleryana, is pleached against the black fence of the patio – it’s Matthews’ favourite plant for pleaching. In front of it are ‘Pierre de Ronsard’ climbing roses, and although they are staked, they have no frame to scramble up as Rachael wants them to froth out “like champagne bubbles”.

As well as the fences surrounding the garden, there are others dividing the grass area out the back from the plant nursery. Every fence has something growing against it to show customers how it’s possible to make an interesting garden with just a fence. In the vegetable garden, an apple tree is espaliered in the traditional method of training just one layer a year.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Espaliered Trachelospermum jasminoides with pleached Liquidambar styraciflua 'Worplesdon'.

On the opposite fence, a Chinese jasmine is trained on wires. A ginko espaliered against the garden shed is grown – like the liquidambar – for its leaves. Three crabapple column trees grow against the back fence. Another fence has a pleached liquidambar and on the other side are scarlet runner beans which Matthews plants every year, plus sweet peas (planted in autumn rather than spring) and hops.

Matthews loves hops and finds they’re a good way to get men to become enthusiastic about a new garden – “mention hops and they’re sold”.

The carport opposite the patio has a clear plastic roof and is perfect for storing plants as well as being the ideal unloading bay. In Rachael’s previous home, the truck drivers refused to drive up the steep hill so she had to meet them at the railway yards at all hours to collect her purchases.

Matthews chuckles that Tim only got to use the carport for a day before she took it over and now their cars are parked on the drive.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Fast-growing hops vine Humulus lupulus.

A deck leads from the house to a lawn Matthews would like to turn into a picking garden, but this “has to be negotiated with Tim”.

Over winter, the dahlias she is trialling rest under the kitchen windowsill in their black plastic pots and this year, Matthews is planting even more varieties, aiming for a top 30.

Also on the deck are pots of large, single bloom chrysanthemums to see how they would do in Wellington gardens over winter. Like dahlias, they are great in autumn and Rachael thinks they may follow in the dahlias’ footsteps for popularity.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Rosa 'Sally Holmes' in a giant trumpet frame.

On one side of the lawn is the vegetable garden and on the other the foliage garden where Matthews grows lots of plants in pots so she can move them around to see how they go together.

Amongst the foliage are several grasses, including Stipa gigantea which she plans to grow from seed. “It’s beautiful and there’s nothing like it in New Zealand natives. The grass is transparent rather than a big plume and has a lovely sheen. I think about plants in terms of what job they do and if it’s a native, great, I’ll use that, but if not I’ll use something else.”

There are also seven fragrant varieties of rhododendrons being trialled but the gold medal has yet to be awarded.

Matthews has loved flowers since she was young when she used to pick and press them. On her kitchen windowsill is a row of small wine bottles, with a single flower in each. These are her “seasonal moments”.

She plans it so that even in the depths of winter, there’s something to pick and put on the windowsill. “Some flowers can be quite insignificant but when picked and placed together they are gorgeous,” she explains. Flowers of every colour sit side by side in Matthews’ garden, even orange ones, which many people avoid. Of these gardeners, she says, “they haven’t seen an orange geum.” It’s one of her favourites.

Matthews specialises in growing topiaries and plants in large black plastic pots as she’s constantly swapping plants around and trying new ones. She loves flowers but doesn’t have enough space in the garden so puts in additional flowering and smaller growing short season plants in pots that can be swapped out. “It’s like getting four seasons of plants on one pot place.”

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The giant triple topiaries are Buxus sempervirens and about 20 years old.

The pots are placed in rows on paths which are one gumboot wide. The pots sit on a sandbed, which is a pool liner with sand on top. At 5am, the irrigation hose is turned on for 20 minutes to flood the sand bed, ensuring every plant gets the same amount of water so they grow evenly and the foliage isn’t watered.

Dated photos are being taken of a range of daffodils to see if the weather affects how they grow. Viburnums are being trialled as a means of extending the hydrangea season. Several pots are filled with different poppies from specialist plant and bulb seller, Emerden Flower Farm, and Matthews planted five different parrot tulips this year to compare them. A number of deciduous azaleas are being carefully nurtured as Rachael hasn’t had any luck with evergreen azaleas previously. She is also trying out different varieties and colours of phlox.

As well as roses growing against the fence in the front garden and on frames out the back, there are also roses in pots. Matthews stopped spraying her roses two years ago. “Insecticides and fungicides block the food chain and harm soil life,” she acknowledges.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Giant bird sculptures made from recycled tÅtara oars look over Rachael Matthews' latest project, an espaliered Ginkgo biloba (against the workshed). The purple flowers of sweet rocket are nestled in pots amongst Christmas lilies.

Last year, a couple of the roses “were terrible” so she’s hoping they improve this year. She now sprays the roses with seaweed foliar feed and diluted milk.

Garden design is Matthews’ second career. Trained as a lawyer, she found the professional life too restrictive once she had children so opted to follow her lifelong love of flowers and train in horticulture. Twenty years ago, after a year’s study at Massey, she started growing amenity plants.

As business grew, she moved her nursery to her parents’ Levin home and built up her customer base. This developed into arranging plants to give an idea of how to grow them together, particularly “instant plants” such as hedges and topiaries which she sold at the Thorndon Fair and Wadestown Garden Tour.

Gardeners started asking her for advice on design, and that turned out to be her forte. Matthews’ garden is constantly changing as she tries out different plants, situations and combinations to find the best solutions for her designs. Her garden also incorporates the plants she loves and grows for her own pleasure. In short, she has created a wonderfully rich and exciting tapestry of colour, form and texture for herself and her family.