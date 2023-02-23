How to get rid of whitefly and white cabbage butterfly

Grow crops that like the same conditions together to maintain soil fertility and reduce build up of pests and diseases.

We’ve been inundated with questions about how to control whiteflies and white cabbage butterflies, which can severely damage a crop. And most of these enquiries are from gardeners who want to know how to stop these two pests without spraying commercial chemicals. Check here to find solutions from experts and fellow home gardeners.

White Cabbage Butterfly

White cabbage butterflies lay eggs on the underside of brassica leaves and the caterpillars emerge and commence munching. If you are quick you can brush off the eggs before they hatch. You can also dust with derris dust, or spray with a Btk caterpillar control, if you don’t mind buying commercial solutions from garden retailers, as suggested by NZ Gardener special edition ‘fresh from the Garden. The Ultimate Guide To Growing Your Own Organic Fruit & Veges’.

You could also fight fire with fire and leave brassicas to flower. The Biological Unit at Lincoln University says the flowers attract and feed tiny non-stinging wasps that parasite and kill the caterpillars. Some Asian brassicas such as pak choi are quick to flower so they are useful for providing bio-control.

Whitefly

Whitflies lay eggs under the leaves of vegetables such as tomatoes, beans, cucurbits and citrus. The eggs hatch into scale-like sap sucking larvae. Target the developing larvae by spraying the underside of leaves with an organic insecticide, or pyrethrum-based spray. You’ll need to coat the surfaces thoroughly and repeat regularly when you spot new generations hatching. Spraying plants with neem oil weekly will slow down population build-up.

Probably one of the best organic solutions is to use physical barriers to stop pests getting at your crops.

How to use physical barriers

Row covers, plant cages and other physical barriers are sometimes the best way to prevent damage by pests. Row covers can be used to exclude various migrating pests, such as aphids, whitefly and carrot fly.

BARBARA SMITH/GET GROWING/Stuff Newly hatched white cabbage butterfly caterpillar on a broccoli leaf.

Commercial products can be bought from garden retailers, or gardeners can make their own by covering a wooden or wire frame in muslin or fine netting.

Typically, plant covers are used in the initial stages when seedlings are more susceptible to attack. The covers are removed when plants are big enough to sustain a little damage, or when the first flowers arrive so the bees can pollinate them.

For fruit trees, permanent or temporary tree protection may be necessary. Cages with wire or mesh netting make excellent permanent structures. Another option is a frame, which has the netting secured over it as the fruit ripens. This is useful if bees are needed for pollination or if cheaper netting is used - this won’t last more than a season or two. An easy, but less effective option, is to cloak the tree in netting. This must be secured at the base too, as birds will find a way in if there is an opening. With no gap between the netting and tree, birds will still be able to nibble at some fruit, but a scoffing riot will be avoided.

Sacrificial plants are another solution promoted by home gardeners

To reduce the need to spray pests attacking my plants I grow what I call sacrificial plants. These are plants that are more attractive to pests than my crops and that I don’t mind looking ratty. Plants such as nasturtium and calendula, I have found, attract green vegetable bugs and aphids off my prized plants. And letting pest numbers grow on these sacrificial plants means there’s a bigger number of predatory good insects that live in my garden, as they have something to eat. Donna Johnson, Feilding

Or if you don’t mind using sprays then you can try the below, but beware these may also kill beneficial insects.

Rhubarb leaf pesticide

Rhubarb leaves contain oxalic acid, which is toxic to many pest insects. Try using it to deter aphids, snails, slugs and caterpillars. In a large pot, boil 1.5kg roughly chopped rhubarb leaves and 30g soft soap in 3.5litres water for 30 minutes. Strain and cool before applying.

Sally Tagg/ Foggydale Farm/Stuff Rhubarb leaves are toxic to pests.

The mix breaks down quickly, so use it up within a couple of days. Wear gloves when making and using this spray and don’t use the pot again in your kitchen. Don’t use this spray on any edible crops.

Simple soap spray

The fatty acids in soaps dissolve the exoskeleton of aphids, whiteflies, thrips and mites and they dehydrate. Use a liquid soap, such as castile soap, which contains no fragrance or other chemicals. Add 1 tablespoon soap per 1 litre water and shake. It needs to come into contact with pests for it to work.

Internationally renowned plantsman Alan Trott says sunlight dish soap is workable in his Ashburton garden, but he is a reluctant sprayer because it can affect bees.

John Bisset/Stuff Fantails chase and catch white cabbage butterflies.

Encourage birds into your garden

Sanctuary Garden Mahi Whenua volunteer and retired entomologist Trevor Crosby says the idea behind integrated food forest gardening is to encourage beneficial animals and insects.

“The food forest provides more than shelter,” Trevor says. “It is a microclimate and people who come into the sanctuary notice the air is stiller and it's slightly warmer, but also because the trees have flowers, some have flowers at all times of the year, that supports wildlife, insects and birds, and particularly the beneficial insects, and therefore you very seldom find pest outbreaks at all for growing crops.

“For example, fantails living in the area, we’ve seen chasing and catching white butterflies. That's a very minor thing, but that’s something that occurs, all these small interactions, so you never get these large outbreaks of pests”.

The issue with birds is that they are likely to target your prized fruit crops as well, but Trevor says they deal with this by letting the fruit trees grow higher than in orchards.

“Usually with orchards you trim the trees down to make it easier for the harvest, but we do the converse, we just let things grow up because the birds get at the top fruit, and we can get at the lower ones without having to protect everything.”

Here’s a selection of responses from Get Growing readers on how to deal with whiteflies and white cabbage butterflies

Whitefly. Had them for years. Last year I read that planting marigolds in the hothouse and garden would help. That's what I did, not one whitefly in sight! Sharona Henshaw, Waipara

KINGS SEEDS/Stuff ‘Spinning Wheels’ is a colour-coordinated mix of large and unique African marigolds. The flowers, which are fully double with twisted petals, look more like chrysanthemums than marigolds. Heat tolerant and flowering well through summer, this hardy annual grows 35cm high.

We have found that we get perfect brassicas if we cover them. We use the cover from Lincoln University, which was developed for potato psyllid but is also good for whitefly. You can order it from their website. Linda Biggs, North Canterbury

Whiteflies can’t live in wind, so plant your brassicas where they will get a breeze. Jill Best, Tauranga

I had a problem with whiteflies that ruined nearly everything in my vege patch, so I invested in a bottle of neem oil. It has certainly helped, but you have to keep at it, and start right at the beginning of the growing season, as soon as you transplant. The neem oil needs to be used every 7-10 days to start with, then keep using it as often as necessary when you see signs of any little white visitors. Karen Rea, Upper Hutt

To prevent my garden being invaded by both white butterflies and birds, my wonderful man built hoops to fit onto the frames of our raised vege gardens, and covered them with bird netting. The butterflies can't get through the nets. The hoops are good old No 8 wire available from the mega hardware stores. This system also works on garden level beds. Just drill a hole in the top or small pegs to push the wire into. We have used this method for many years with great success. Mari Hewson, Waimate, Sth Canty.

When I plant brassicas of any kind I add a few neem tree granules around the seedling and work lightly into topsoil (not deep). Then when the white butterflies come they will still lay eggs on the leaves, but when the tiny microscopic caterpillar takes its first bite it is history. I have found this works very well for me and I don’t have to spray the plants or dust them with anything, or use netting. Margaret Banyard, Warkworth