Planting for our autumn garden and dealing to pests

What we’re planting now

The hot sunny weather is back, so we are planting our seedlings in the afternoon, adding blood and bone and sheep pellets before watering in well. Our seedlings have been outside acclimatising to the sun and their new location, so we’ve been soaking our punnets in a bucket of water before planting out. NZ Gardener editor Jo McCarroll also suggests diluting liquid fertiliser in the bucket (and I mean very dilute, she says. “I make it about 10% of the recommended strength for presoaking seedlings”).

We’re still focussed on container planting after the floodwaters sat on our garden for a while before receding. It’s pretty much dried out, but we’re still a little hesitant to transplant and plan to let it rest under weeds for a while and will concentrate on building up our compost to trench in late winter/early spring.

We’ve transplanted some leeks into containers, more mini white cabbages and bok choy and some broccoli. We also found some very cheap celeriac seedlings ($1 for a punnet of six) at the garden centre, and although it’s outside the recommended transplanting period (September to January in warm areas and October to January in cooler areas) we’re going to give it a go. It’s something I’ve never grown before.

READ MORE:

* Compost and mulch saved my garden from the heat and rain

* So you lost your vege garden in the rain, it may be time to start again

* The fruit is ripening but beware the pests and disease



Other crops you may like to transplant at the moment are beetroot, carrots, spring onions, parsnips, swedes, turnips, silverbeet and spinach. Jo also suggests tucking in seedlings for basil and salad greens in gaps that form as you harvest your summer crops, and plant or sow coriander and rocket in a shady spot.

Control the pumpkins

Renowned gardener Alan Trott says his pumpkins are starting to really take off in his Ashburton garden.

“We control the pumpkins by taking the leaders off, especially this time of the year. If you want to you can start cutting them back, but usually I just leave them, and they go rampant, and we’ve got a bit of room. But if you’ve got a small area, like a lot of people have, you’ll want to cut them back. It’ll pay to cut the main runners back now so that the goodness and energy goes into the pumpkins, and you get as many as you can.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Control pumpkin tentacles spreading by taking the leaders off.

“And there are a lot of big ones forming, so we’re piling the water on to them at the moment.” (How to store pumpkins once the vine has died down.)

Alan says the courgettes, cucumbers and runner beans are rampant. They haven’t really got room to plant anything else at the moment and will wait for things to cool down before making room for winter brassicas like cabbage and cauliflower in March and April. The cooler weather will also help get rid of pests like white cabbage butterflies, he says.

Watch for thrips

Speaking of pests, watch out for thrips. These sap suckers scrape the surface of leaves to get at the juicy sap inside. Hidden underneath leaves, populations build up quickly (the cycle from egg to adult can be less than 16 days in warm weather with 12–15 generations a year).

A Rhodoendron blighted with thrips.

Treat as soon as you spot damage as thrips spread viral diseases as well as make plants look unsightly. Look for leaves with silvery grey or yellowish stippled markings, and remove. Garden Pest & Disease Control author Bill Brett recommends using Yates Maverik plus Grosafe Enspray 99 if plants are in flower or likely to flower within three weeks. You could also try Naturally Neem. All are fine on edible plants and work by direct contact, so make sure all surfaces are well covered with spray.

Pick up fruit

If you have been plagued with codling moth, any windfall fruit should be removed from the ground and disposed of to prevent it being a source of infection or reinfection. Especially apples, pears and peaches.

During winter, codling moth caterpillars are cocooned in hidey holes, so remove all fruit, leaves and growth around trees – anywhere pupae can hide.

Mummified fruit is the technical term for wizened, mouldy fruit that hangs untouched by birds, infected with brown rot, black spot or codling moth (or all three), so remove it as soon as you see it.

Feijoas are generally ready for picking in March and may be infected with guava moth larvae so the same applies for these fruits when they fall.

For more information on vegetable plant pests whiteflies and white cabbage butterflies, check out the question and answer section in the newsletter. (link)

Gardening by the moon

The first quarter begins on February 27. February 22-28, plant leafy greens and other veges that produce above the ground. Nourish plants with liquid seaweed. March 1-6, plant leafy vegetables like kale, kohlrabi, broccoli and spinach. Plant fruit trees. Take cuttings.

Gardening by the maramataka

The new moon (Whiro) fell on the 20th and reset our focus to observing all plants following this period for their regenerative qualities as the next maramataka cycle emerges. As we move into the Tamatea period at the end of this month, the best times for mahi aligned to new crop cycles (seeds or transplants) starts. Dr Nick Roskruge