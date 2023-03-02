Gardeners: How to prune your trees for maximum fruit production

Giving his feijoa and apple trees a hardy prune is horticulturalist Phil Thomsen’s key to producing healthy fruit. That combined with a steady supply of green mulch and companion planting.

Phil has a National Diploma in Horticulture, has worked as a horticultural officer for a city council, export representative for a produce company, and as a horticultural lecturer.

The apple and feijoa trees are part of his continuity plan for fruit production allowing him to keep his cereal bowl topped with fruit year round.

The feijoas and apples follow on from the Luisa plums (easily the best tasting plum around by his reckoning) and the double cropping raspberries, which he first harvests in spring and again, this year, in February.

“The feijoas are just starting to size up, they’re the big ones,” he says. “I’ve got an Apollo and it’s quite a vigorous one so what I do is I prune it in spring. I wait till it's flowering and then I prune everything beyond the flowers. I trim them back just an inch or so beyond the flowers and then they come on vigorously. And then I give them another prune when I see the fruit sizing up. I prune just beyond where the fruit are. I don’t think they do that commercially but it works for me. It keeps the trees quite compact and I get a big fruit drop.”

The Monty Surprise apples follow. The disease hardy tree produces fruit that ripens late in the season and contains some of the highest levels of health-boosting antioxidants, says Phil.

SALLY TAGG/Stuff Tangy feijoas are an autumn harvest highlight.

“It’s a Whanganui variety in a sense because the man who located it and popularised it is a local man, Mark Christensen. He’s the research director at the Heritage Food Research Trust, which is just down the road from me.”

The apples are also sizing up at the moment. “They’ll be another month or so I guess, probably ready early mid-April, and I’ve got a good crop.

“The other thing about them is that they don’t seem to be particularly prone to codling moths,” says Phil.

iStock images Phil Thomsen lightly prunes apple trees in summer to open up the tree and encourage fruit to ripen.

He prunes the tree to keep it quite open, a tactic to fry the codling moth larvae. “Apparently the moth itself lays its eggs a little bit away from the actual fruit. The caterpillar when it hatches has to make its way to the fruit and so if you have the plant open, even just the sun and the wind can actually dehydrate them. They need shelter. They’re vulnerable at that stage.

“And it helps to ripen the fruit of course.”

Companion planting also keeps the moths at bay and Phil has planted nasturtiums, Shiny Anjelica, borage and purple Linaria, which attract beneficial insects such as the parasitoid wasp.

The flowers grow through the green mulch Phil lays around the trees. “Anything big that I get on the property, I mean I’ve got tree ferns and I’ve got palm trees, any fronds that I cut off, like anything big, I take them around and I chuck them on the fruit trees in the orchard. I never have any weeds, there’s just a mass of palm fronds etc and flowers just grow through it. They just seem to be very self-managing really.”

Prune stonefruit now

“You probably need to get on to your stone fruit pruning,” says Phil. “You don’t prune stonefruit in winter, you prune them in autumn. If you prune them in winter there's a very high chance of bacterial infection. And this is true for all stone fruit like apricots, peaches, plums.

“And you know it probably helps with spreading the pruning labour around the year because I work at this trust where I help them with their pruning, and we normally do the stone fruit in autumn and the main prune of apples and pears in winter, and that spreads the load out.”

Plant a fruit tree

“This is a really good time for planting because the ground is wet. Well, all the North Island areas are fairly wet and when I look at the soil you can see there’s been a lot of rain so if I was planting fruit I’d want to get on to it now, so they get established before winter,” Phil says.

Joanna Davis Autumn is an ideal time to plant a feijoa tree.

“The only exception would be frosting fruit trees, so things like tamarillo I’d wait until after the danger of frosts in October, but anything that was reasonably hardy, including citrus, if they were available in the garden centres, I’d do now. And I wouldn’t normally say that, I’d usually say April is a good time, but we’ve had all this weather. You’re still going to need to get some water on, but I don’t think we’re going to have a drought any time soon.”

Gardening by the moon

March 1-6. Plant leafy vegetables like kale, kohlrabi, broccoli and spinach. Plant fruit trees. Take cuttings. March 7-10. Tackle weeds before they set seed. Full moon March 8.

Gardening by the maramataka

We are approaching ngahuru (autumn). Seed collection can begin in regions where plants show that maturity. The emphasis is on the harvest, especially root crops. Prepare your crops for hauhake (harvest) through reduced (or nil) irrigation, and clearing top growth for promoting skin quality. Prepare the storage facility too – a place free of pest or disease, with an ambient and settled temperature. This applies to both produce and seeds; they need to get through winter without negative impacts on their quality. At this time, we believe the sun (te Ra) is transitioning to his first wife, Hine-takurua – his wife of the cold winter months. The new moon falls on the night of the 21st, and the windy equinox period (Tamatea phase) from the 26th, lasting several days. Support vulnerable plants and crops. Following the Tamatea phase, begin to collect kākano (seed); the winds of Tāwhirimātea will have ensured they are dry enough for storage. Collect seeds of shorter-term crops at your leisure. Dr Nick Roskruge