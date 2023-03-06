Yes, that is a farm in the middle of Wellington

Kaicycle Urban Farm in Wellington provides vege boxes as well as food waste pickups and compost drop-offs to subscribers.

Growing food, if you know how, is not at all a difficult thing to do, especially when you’re simply feeding yourself and your family.

Expand that “family” though, to include those on your street and beyond, add numerous friends, acquaintances and strangers beyond your immediate daily realm, and growing enough food to keep everyone fed and sated becomes a far more complex endeavour.

Yet, there is nothing that cannot be overcome with elbow grease, goodwill and compost as well as a healthy dose of idealism, as demonstrated by the goings-on at Kaicycle Urban Farm in the heart of Newtown in Wellington.

The folks here have a vision, and they are working towards it one CSA (or community supported agriculture) vege box at a time.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER Kaicycle community manager Phoebe Balle harvesting kale for the subscription vege boxes.

There are three pillars to the Kaicycle operation: farm, compost and community outreach, supported by a handful of salaried managers, all working together to demonstrate the feasibility of an urban food production model and supply chain that is sustainable, inclusive and centred on serving the needs of the community.

Volunteers are still an integral part of the equation, as they are needed to help plant and harvest, as well as customers who can subscribe to either the weekly vege boxes or the weekly compost collection and drop-off service (or both) that help them redirect organic waste from landfills.

Once a week, this is also the site of an urban farm school, in conjunction with Papa Taiao Earthcare, which runs short and long courses for rangatahi, focused on sustainability. The curriculum includes harvesting, beekeeping, propagation and running a sustainable enterprise project, and students earn New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) credits. In fact, Tez Wilde, one of their leading “Kaicyclists” pedal-powering the food waste bicycle collection, is a graduate of this course and was hired straight out of high school.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff From left: Devon Judd (farm harvester) with student volunteers from the US, Terrence Benedict, Giovanni Vecchiarino, Alex Brown and Kyle Shriberg.

Kaicyclists collect food scraps with e-bikes and trailers from 160 household and office sites across Wellington. An additional 65 customers drop their food waste to one of three drop-off points around the capital city.

These food scraps are combined with carbon-rich green waste and composted at the farm. The ratio of ingredients, temperature and moisture of the compost boxes are carefully monitored by compost managers to producea quality product – what the folks at Kaicycle call “living compost” because it’s pumping with soil biology.

In summary, “the farm is a visible, productive and education space that champions waste reduction, that’s also accessible and next to a bus route, and 15 minutes from the centre of town,” says farm manager Thomas Zahner.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff A sample of the zero- waste vege boxes ready for pickup by subscribers to the farm’s CSA model.

A model not unlike Auckland’s Organic Market Garden, it aims to showcase how innovative urban farms can be a true alternative to industrial agriculture, and can lower the high environmental impact of standard, accepted food distribution networks.

This visibility helps Kaicycle attract volunteers outside of their immediate area “because they know we’re here running sessions every week,” says Thomas. “We’re not little bits of home gardens put together. Our regenerative farming methods are up to date with current literature and the growing techniques are scaleable. It’s a great model for food security.”

This productive market garden aims to be a model for climate change infrastructure.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff “Kaicyclist” Tez Wilde picks up food waste from a subscriber;

This was amply demonstrated during the first national lockdown in 2020. “All of the shops selling seedlings sold out and everyone at home wanted to grow their own food,” recalls Phoebe Balle, the community manager.

“Kaicycle was able to grow thousands of seedlings in the greenhouse and distribute them to our local community, who just came and collected them, or we dropped them off. It showed that we’ve got a resilient structure already.” (Kaicycle also supports other community gardens in the local area by sending compost.)

Indeed, donating and distributing seedlings and compost are part of their community outreach strategy. “Because we’ve got a farmer there all the time, an extra tray of seedlings is easy, and a nice way to support the community gardens out there,” says Balle.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Compost managers like Kate Walmsley checks and manages ratios and temperatures daily.

An important, and more recent goal, is hua parakore certification, pioneered by Dr Jessica Hutchings at her Papawhakaritorito Hua Parakore Whānau Food Farm in Upper Hutt. “It’s really informing how we operate at the farm and underpinning all the decisions we make, which has brought about a few changes and made us more conscious about what we’re doing,” Zahner explains.

It seems like a lot to pack into (or wring out of) what was once an unloved patch of leased Wellington City Council land. Sure there is a certain beauty inherent to any green and lush productive plot (especially to a gardener’s eye), and the romantic eye can pick out the shadow cast by Te Ranga-a-Hiwi, the ridgeline running north-south, on the east of the farm. However, there are challenges, including those posed by its location and what lies beneath the ground.

For starters, urban soil is obviously markedly different from agriculture soil. “Improving soil health is going to be an ongoing thing, but we think about it in a long-term way. We’ve done soil tests every year for the past two to three years, and adjusted according to the test results,” says Zahner. “There’s a lot of variation across the site in the soil, and the test takes an average. The soil test is a guide on general imbalances but we know there’s lots of variation between and across the vege beds and you can’t just rely on the tests.”

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Heirloom silverbeet ‘Beets Rainbow Lights’.

The farm also sits in shade for about half the day, especially in winter, which makes every centimetre of the 500 or so square metres (including the two tunnelhouses and about 50 beds) premium growing space.

There is a wide range of kitchen and garden staples in the soil, including tomatoes, kale, various lettuces (some do better than others), chard, leeks and various salad greens freshly harvested for pickup every Friday, but the number of vege boxes available (there are six to 10 different seasonal veges per box) drops in winter because of the reduced harvest. “We can feed 30 households in the summer months,” Zahner adds. “That drops right down in winter, to a maximum of 10 to 15 households.”

Because the farm sits on council land, no permanent structures are allowed. There is no power. This limits the type of community outreach events that can be organised and hosted on site (no heating in winter!) – potentially a missed opportunity as interest is increasing from other non-profits keen to learn from Kaicycle’s model.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Rosette lettuce ‘Green Salad Bowl’.

“Apart from growing healthy food in an urban environment, another massive part of our mission is the community outreach and the education around growing organic food in a way that’s restorative,” says Balle. “And the interest is definitely there. Over the last month alone, I had 20 enquiries from organisations wanting to come and see how we do what we do.”

Clearly, there are a lot of different interests and priorities being juggled on this parcel of land. The work here seeks solutions to some of the problems and issues made all the more visible by the Covid-19 pandemic and cost of living crisis. A single micro urban farm may not be able to plug all those gaps in our comfortable, modern lifestyle, but it is arguably a snapshot of what systemic change could look like. At the very least, it can’t hurt to be able to find fresh, seasonal veges next to our townhouses and apartments.