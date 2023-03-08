The pros working on cricket pitches & rugby fields have 7 tips to a better lawn

Lawn expert Fred Watts has been a turf specialist for more than 30 years. His ideal lawn is a weedless, square lawn with trees and shrubs around the borders – not in the middle getting in the way of a good mow.

He now supervises a team of turf specialists maintaining Auckland City Council parks and sports grounds. He did the recent lawn renovation at Aotea Square using resilient kikuyu turf. It’s one of the most trampled pieces of lawn in the city and yet is expected to look good all the time.

And, as Watts says, it feels soft and spongy underfoot – if that’s what you like.

FLORENCE CHARVIN/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Napier City Council sports ground operator Caleb Gaylard has just bought his first house and has a firm focus on creating his ideal lawn.

Watts first got interested in lawns as an apprentice jockey and later working at the Auckland Racing Club. But it wasn’t until he started work as a groundsman at Manukau City Council in 1988 that he truly fell under the spell of the perfect grass sward.

But what grass is best, you may well ask, since there is a dizzying number of seeds, seed blends and turf options available.

The right grass for you relies on five key principles, Watts says: availability of seed, location, climate, purpose and personal preference.

Kikuyu, he adds controversially, can make an ideal home lawn. It outcompetes other weeds such as Onehunga prickle, doesn’t need watering, will cover bare patches quickly, is tough and resilient, and isn’t as susceptible to disease. And contrary to popular belief, it can be mowed quite low to give off a luxurious sheen. In short, it’s a good option for a low maintenance, acceptable looking lawn for warmer climates, he says.

Plus there’s little point fighting kikuyu in Auckland north, he says, even if you dig it out with a turf cutter and spray with herbicide, it’s still going to creep back. “So I recommend promoting it, if it’s already there.”

Kikuyu dies back in the cold, so if you are further south, Watt’s son Shayne, who like his father works as a professional turf manager, suggests something a little more frost tolerant, such as a rye or fescue.

Shayne first got a job with his dad at the age of 15, and has worked on grass for 26 years, including a stint in the US at golf courses and the first standalone soccer stadium built in Columbus, Ohio. His specialty is cricket wickets, and he prepares and maintains rye pitches for New Zealand cricket, Auckland cricket and for Auckland University Cricket Club at Colin Maiden Park.

Shayne doesn’t rate kikuyu, calling it invasive and a bugger to get rid of. “Most people will go into a garden centre and say, ‘I want some nice grass on my lawn. I’ve got family coming over, I’ve got grandkids running around and I’ve got a dog.’” That, Shayne says, usually means a hardy rye.

Napier City Council sports ground operator Caleb Gaylard has just bought his first house and has a firm focus on creating his ideal lawn. He also prefers a rye because it’s something he’s worked well with for more than 12 years and “it looks good”.

STACY SQUIRES Simon Slade mows his lawn in Mt Pleasant three times a week.

1.The right time to start

The best time to renovate your lawn is in autumn or spring. “March and April is an ideal time to sow,” says Shayne. “You want your soil temperature around 18C-19C and no lower than 16C because that’s going to promote your growth.” Too hot or too cold, and your seed won’t germinate.

For the most part, you just need tools you are likely to have in the garden shed: a rake, a shovel, wheelbarrow, rotary lawn mower and hose.

But depending on how sophisticated you like to get, you could add – and these are all available from large gardening retailers or hire centres – scarifying rake, scarifying machine, turf cutter, seed spreader, reel mower and roller.

The senior Watts says you’ll also need herbicide (unless you decide to pick out existing weeds and grass with a turf cutter or fork and spade), and you’ll also need seed, soil, water and fertiliser.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff The best time to renovate your lawn is in autumn or spring.

2. Get rid of weeds

“The main thing is you’ve got to be aware of weeds, that seems to be the main issue for every lawn. People don’t keep on top of their weeds,” Gaylard says.

There are plenty of herbicides available, including ones which target specific broadleaf weeds. “My current lawn at the moment has paspalum. And the best and fastest way to get rid of that is glyphosate. But if you are concerned about spray drift, remember you don’t have to use a windblown spray,” he adds. “Try the paintbrush trick: You touch the leaf with a paintbrush dipped in a Roundup or glyphosate mix.”

If you don’t want to use herbicide, Shayne says, you’ll need to get on your hands and knees and dig weeds out of the ground.

3. Scarify the lawn surface

The next step is to get busy with a rake or scarifying fork, a three-pronged fork designed to scratch the surface of the ground after giving it a low mow. “You’re trying to disturb the surface so your seed has something to attach to,” says Fred Watts. “Seed needs soil to attach to and 70% soil contact for germination, so you need to scuff up your lawn surface to create that seed bed.”

Once you’ve scratched off excess grass and pulled the weeds, Fred recommends running the lawn mower over the top again with a catcher to collect the remaining waste material.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Basic tools needed for a renovation.

4. Add lawn mix

Next, cover the area with a good quality lawn mix. This is where the shovel and wheelbarrow come in.

“Lawn mix is easier to work with than topsoil because topsoil can get a bit sticky, especially if it’s a bit wet. Lawn mix is good to work with and rake around. It might be a bit dearer but it’s certainly good to work with,” says Fred.

“You want about 5mm deep of lawn mix spread evenly across the lawn but if your base is straight clay you probably want up to 10mm, or at least sweeten the soil with some dolomite lime. If it’s sitting straight on clay it’s not going to germinate.”

After spreading, smooth and flatten with the back of the rake.

5. Now sow lawn seed

Seeding is easy and is similar to scattering feed to chooks. The goal is to get an even coverage without too much overlap. Then you want to scatter a slither more soil over the top and lightly rake the seed in. This will provide some protection from birds, but Fred says, you’re not going to stop the birds getting at your seed unless you use a shade cloth. “And you’re not going to get 100% germination, so you may have to scatter more seed in the gaps following initial germination.”

Shayne recommends hiring a plastic drum roller that you fill with water to flatten the soil and lightly push the seed in, as this will help reduce bird strike.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Reel mower used by professionals.

6. Water and feed

It’s important to lightly scatter a general lawn purpose fertiliser evenly over the area and ensure the soil remains moist with a good sprinkling of water.

Depending on heat and dryness, you’ll likely be watering at least two times a day, in the morning before work and again in the afternoon, every day of the week.

The experts agree: don’t be in too much of a hurry to cut a new lawn. “You won’t need to mow until you’ve got two or three tillers, I reckon. That’s the leaves of grass that come off each stem. Then you just want to nip the top off. I’d be mowing it high for the first month or more. Just to keep it tidy and let it thicken up,” says Fred.

“When I say high I’m talking 40-50mm. That’s four, five, six on your mower setting. Then once it’s thicker and healthier, you probably want to gradually reduce it down.” Never cut too low in one day on a low setting.

And most importantly, says Shayne, you want sharp blades. “You want a clean cut across the leaf and not to bash it, especially if it’s new grass.”

Most people have rotary mowers, but if you want a professional finish, use a reel mower. Shayne says you can get hand-pushed reel mowers if you want to get a good workout and reduce your carbon emissions.

Gaylard adds that a reel mower is perfect for someone with an eye for detail, and if you want to stripe up your lawn like a Wimbledon tennis court. But you’ll need to maintain it at 15mm, instead of the recommended 20mm to 25mm with a rotary mower. Reels don’t like cutting anything over 15mm.

7. Ongoing care

Ongoing lawn maintenance includes regular fertilising and watering to keep the growth lush and green. A yellowing or thinning lawn needs more food. That said, the more nitrogen you put on the ground, the more you’re going to have to mow.

But Gaylard says it’s about having pride in yourself and your house. “I think you maintain your lawn to the point where you’re almost showing off, especially at your front and on the kerb, you want people to see it. You know, if your neighbour has that weedy lawn then yours is going to stand out for the right reason.”