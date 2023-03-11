Contained chaos: a landscape architect's garden is a hidden gem in Christchurch

One may have a high expectation of a landscape architect’s garden; higher, when the landscape architect is also a plantsman and a gardener. From the rill to the almost-secret front garden and the curated collection of plants to the hint of chaos, Rob Watson’s considered garden does not disappoint.

Behind the high yew hedge in a quiet street in Christchurch’s St Albans, the garden wraps around an 1880s brick cottage built by a bricklayer, a Mr Carpenter, for himself.

Watson bought the house in 1976, not long after qualifying as a lawyer. A subsequent OE to London where his various jobs included gardening persuaded him that landscape architecture was where his future lay. Within three years, he was back and studying landscape architecture at Lincoln College under the influential pioneer Charlie Challenger.

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The pale lemon drift of spiralling Sisyrinchium striatum provides a foil in a colourful border.

Watson was also, of course, working on his own garden, whose design is deceptively simple, conventional even, with a lawn surrounded by beds in both the front and back. The back garden’s design is based on the shape of the 500sqm site and location of the house. “It emphasises its length and gives a vista. It’s long and narrow. I’ve made the most of that by accentuating the form and complementing the house which sits to the forward of the site,” he says. “There was no argument. There had to be a border down either side and a lawn, the void, in the middle.”

The garden is not formal, he explains, but it is structured, makes sense and relates to the house; the order of the buildings, the walls and the architecture of the plantings, a foil. “It has a sense of chaos. I don’t like too much control. I give the garden its head and it comes into its own.” Undoubtedly, the garden is alluring, both on the grand scale and in the detail.

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The multitudes of birds that visit his lush garden are half its joy, says Robert Watson.

Watson pauses along the sunny, north-facing border and reflects at the sight before him. “Everything fights for space, but there is enough sisyrinchium to counter the irises beside it. I move things around, forget about things. It’s all a question of balance. It’s evolving. I don’t do a lot of buying but I get given a lot of seeds and seedlings to try. Over five years, it would change a little.”

Some of the garden’s glories are more accidental. “The cabbage tree appeared on its own among the purple Siberian irises. I thought it was an iris for a while. I love it… how it shimmers in the breeze. A bit of chaos!”

It is a delightful chaos both confounded and compounded by the ephemeral nature of many of the plants. The poppies (Papaver somniferum) in their mauves and reds are over for the season but the Echium pininana is in full flight (Watson is thrilled at this its first flowering, uncommon in frost-prone Christchurch). A bright red unnamed rose clambers along the fence, meeting and mingling with a grapevine. Spires of white mignonette (Reseda odorata) poke through a crowd of aquilegia; a stray purple iris from along the bed has deposited itself next to them. Below billows a sweet Rosa pimpinellifolia, the burnet rose with tiny white flowers and leaves.

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Built in 1988, this two-storey garden shed and studio was designed by architect Peter Kent and inspired by a London mews where Watson had worked, which originally had stables below and loft above for the stable boy.

Some of the garden’s more unusual plants are yet to flower. There is no sign of the pink blooms of Phlomis italica aka Baleriac sage, a native of Baleriac Islands off the Spanish coast, and cousin to the more common lemon-flowered Phlomis russeliana. Nor of those of the giant black parsley (Melanoselinum decipiens) from another island, Madeira, which takes six to eight years to form its palm-like structure. Nor of two of Watson’s favourites, the beautiful Russian sage (Perovskia atriplicifolia) and delightful Verbena bonariensis.

Another favourite is a philadelphus from plantsman Derek Rooney, for decades a gardening correspondent with The Press. To Watson’s slight frustration, he can neither read its faded label nor remember its name, but says it is rare in New Zealand and could be Philadelphus satsumanus. Not so uncommon but also much loved is the heat-loving Ballota pseudodictamnus, with its neat round velvety leaves.

Foliage plays a huge part in this garden – from hedges to the Chinese Virginia creeper (Parthenocissus henryana), loved for its blue-green, silver-veined leaves and “great autumn colour”.

At the head of the lawn – or bottom of the garden – framed by two short yew hedges is a diminutive two-storey brick building. Built in 1988, and designed by friend and architect Peter Kent, this garden shed and studio was inspired by a London mews where Watson had worked, which originally had stables below and loft above for the stable boy.

After the quakes, Watson lived here happily for eight years while his home was repaired. He laid its cobbled courtyard with leftover bricks in a fan pattern traditional to the streets of Europe; the size of the fan is dictated by the length of a paver’s arm. “They would kneel and work backwards in an arm’s length arc around them before shifting to the next position,” he explains.

The cobbles double up as a heat pad for Watson’s potted fruit collection – loquats, cherry guava, persimmon and blueberries. A sweet green table grape which he propagated from Pigeon Bay’s historic Annandale homestead thrives on the studio’s north-facing wall.

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Gaily coloured nasturtiums tumble from pots of citrus by the front door.

More fruit – apples, apricots, peaches and plums – are espaliered near the house, where citrus in pots also savour the sunny patio.

Across the lawn, lorded over by a sprawling cherry tree layer-propagated by Watson from an old one growing in his childhood home in Inglewood, Taranaki, the long border is brimming in green.

Other trees protecting the garden from the nor-westerlies include a 40-year-old paperbark maple (Acer griseum), a Michelia yunnanensis, a smoke bush (Cotinus coggygria), a strawberry dogwood (Cornus capitata) and two camellias, ‘Yuletide’ (“beautiful flowers which last for a month”) and ‘Bob’s Tinsie’.

The main shrubs are a climbing hydrangea (Hydrangea petiolaris), Viburnum japonicum, Christmas box (Sarcococca confusa) and a white abutilon. Here, Solomon’s seal (Polygonatum multiflorum) and what is described as its evergreen twins, Disporopsis pernyi and D. longifolia, grow amidst a turmoil of bluebells, epimediums, hellebores, euphorbia, ligularia and Chatham Island forget-me-nots (Myosotidium hortensia). There is also Geranium phaeum with its tiny deep maroon flowers, trilliums and violets (“bit of a weed”). The Clivia miniata arrived in a circuitous route from the family home in Taranaki via Watson’s sister’s garden in Auckland.

Facing the street, the more intimate front garden is cleverly hidden from visitors by a tall yew hedge bordering the path to the main entrance.

The private front garden’s main access is through the dwelling’s sitting room and former front door. East-facing, it provides Watson with a secluded spot in the morning sun.

As in the back garden, flowers do not predominate and hedges contain the plant profusion. The yew hedge and smaller curved box in front also disguise the fact that the property is not square. Here, a Zelkova serrata and a self-seeded kōwhai, rise above two cream Rhododendron johnstoneanum ‘Ken Burns’; Iris confusa, which is similar to Iris japonica but larger and considered more attractive; and ligularia, snowdrops, and the clear and bright blue Brunnera macrophylla. A semicircle of Muehlenbeckia astonii and Phlomis russeliana surround the kōwhai.

Clockwise around the lawn, plants include the lovely Rosa chinensis ‘Mutabilis’ with its honey yellow, orange and cerise blooms; and the handsome dusky plume poppy (Macleaya cordata).

Three Rosa pimpinellifolia cross ‘Golden Wings’ stand each side of the door; their bed-mates include the semi-climbing powder-blue cape plumbago (Plumbago auriculata) and false or Chinese plumbago (Ceratostigma willmottianum), a sprawling shrub with intense blue flowers. Two clematis climb an arch over the door – a vigorous, so far unnamed small-leafed clematis with tiny blue flowers that arrived unbidden in the same pot as the showy indigo Clematis x durandii.

No wonder the garden gives Watson so much pleasure. “I love it and I love gardening,” he says. “I would spend all my life in my garden and not go anywhere, if I could.”