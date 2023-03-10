Let the weeds, insects and birds thrive

These are the herbs you can grow to control pests around the home, or bring into the home to keep pests out.

There has been a revelation in our garden where weeds have been left to grow and spread in what used to be the vegetable garden.The lawn has also been left to grow and has reached knee height in some places.

The catalysts were last month's floods and a book on weeds I bought for $14 from a second hand shop. ‘The New Zealand Garden Weed Book - A Guide To Identification And Control’. I’m ignoring the ‘Control’ at the moment as it’s quite an old book, first published in 1985, with a section on herbicides marketed for home garden use.

Some of the herbicides I recognise from my job as a groundsman that we once used, but are now banned, or at least deeply frowned upon, including amitrole, glyphosate, paraquat and 2,4,5-T (if you can believe). I have vowed to never use chemicals again after listening to bugman Ruud Kleinpaste talk about the death of soil due to herbicides. Healthy soil means healthy plants and healthy food.

Ruud says some weeds in the ground could contribute additional fertiliser or even pollination opportunities for parasitic insects that control other pests. He also recommends the Kings Seeds Pollinator Mix as a biological control.

The great thing about my new weed book is it has drawings and photos of weeds that help with easy identification in the home garden. Most of the weeds I have are well-known to gardeners, including bittercress, plantain, dock, paspalum, oxalis and chickweed. I’ve left all these to grow. And even the kikuyu is reaching some height, yellowing as the temperatures cool. I will have fun identifying other weeds in my garden over the coming weeks.

READ MORE:

* Gardeners: How to prune your trees for maximum fruit production

* So you lost your vege garden in the rain, it may be time to start again

* Take garlic to the next level: this week's garden tasks



The only weeds I am pulling now are old man’s beard, black nightshade, woolly nightshade and moth plant (they can completely take over if left alone). These I’m dropping straight on the ground, a sort of mulch and short step compost. This goes against what I was taught at horticulture school and by former gardening bosses, their idea being to bag and remove all designated weeds from the garden to stop regermination.

Chop and drop is not a new idea of course, and is something I have heard and read many gardeners promote as quick and easy mulch and eventual humus.

Leaving the weeds to grow is called fallow farming. This basically means to leave a field alone to grow its weeds until they become rank and fall over. It becomes the humus layer for the next year. It’s something I have never done to any great extent until now - and the results have been telling. Usually my gardening has been about control and aesthetics.

Alex Cairns/Stuff We’re leaving most weeds except invasive moth plant (pictured), old man’s beard and nightshade.

Yesterday afternoon I saw two monarch butterflies flying above the lawn of weeds, and so many bees hovering. I heard cicadas and counted thrush, starlings, blackbirds, sparrows, tui and silvereyes. The birds were sitting in trees pecking at unseen bugs, chasing white cabbage butterflies, or walking confident under the cover of grass pulling worms, bugs and larvae from the ground.

There were parasitoid wasps, something I’ve recently learnt to identify, hopefully doing what they do best to unwanted larvae and caterpillars. There were geckos scuttling across the ground, and beneficials such as lacewing and ladybugs. Even the dog seemed happy sitting in the long weedy grass watching everything unfold.

We fought through the most overgrown part of the garden to harvest fat, crimson and purple guavas. I took note of how good the feijoas were looking, not a guava moth on site or evidence of burrowing in the fruit. The lemons, mandarins, lemonade, limes and oranges were deep green, shiny and getting fat - with no sign of thrips, aphids, whitefly or holes from burrowing pests.

William Hansby Guavas ready for harvest.

I’m going to eventually mow the grass (no catcher), of course, and pull most of the weeds to drop on the ground. The banana leaves are going to be chopped and dropped, as is the sprawling ficus. In late winter, we will hire an industrial-sized rotary hoe and turn the soil over to cultivate for spring sowing and planting.

But at the moment, the garden appears healthy with all the flourishing weeds, insects and birdlife. The downside to this wilderness is that it could be interpreted as the unsightly mess of a lazy homeowner. My former gardening bosses were old school, obsessive, control the environment type of guys. I had an old boss pull me aside one day and ask for my definition of a good gardener, but gave me the answer. “It’s someone who pulls and bags weeds, pure and simple,” he said.

Maybe there’s some kind of happy medium, but for now I’m enjoying watching the weeds, insects and weeds thrive.

How to live sustainably and in tune with the seasons.

What to plant now in the north and south

You might be happy with salads at the moment, but winter is only around the corner so you might need to plan ahead and get on to those autumn and winter crops.

Seeds to sow in north and frost free areas: beetroot, broccoli, cabbages, carrots, cauliflowers, Chinese cabbages, coriander, kohlrabi, leek, lettuces, spinach, radishes, silverbeet and spring onions.

Punnett/seedlings to plant in the north: basil, broccoli, cauliflowers, celery, coriander, lettuces, spinach, rhubarb and silverbeet.

Seeds to sow in the south and cold inland areas: beetroot, bok choy, carrots, kohlrabi, peas, silverbeet and turnips.

Punnett/seedlings to plant in the south: broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbages, cauliflowers, celery, coriander, lettuces, silverbeet and spinach.

Feed and water citrus

It’s hard to think that your citrus may be lacking in water after record rainfall across much of the country. But Get Growing readers have been asking why their citrus are dropping fruit and leaves turning yellow.

Jericho Rock-Archer Early fruit drop may be a sign of heat stress and a lack of moisture.

If your citrus are dropping their developing fruit, it may be a sign that they are heat stressed.

It’s normal for young trees to drop flowers and small fruit because they are not yet old enough to support a larger crop, but continuous fruit drop at this time of year is likely to be due to lack of moisture.

Citrus have shallow, fibrous roots that are prone to drying out, and dropping their fruit is a survival mechanism.

Alleviate their heat stroke by watering them a couple of times, more often for potted citrus.

You can also increase moisture around their roots by laying mulch around their base - but not against the trunk as this encourages rot.

SHERYN DEAN/GET GROWING/Stuff Yellowing leaves are a sign of nutrient deficiency in citrus – feed with citrus specific product.

Gardening by the moon

March 11-12. Sow lawn seed and root crops such as turnips and beetroot. Plant spring-flowering bulbs. March 13-17. Cultivate, weed and harvest during the dormant period.

Gardening by the maramataka

We are approaching ngahuru (autumn). Seed collection can begin in regions where plants show that maturity. The emphasis is on the harvest, especially root crops. Prepare your crops for hauhake (harvest) through reduced (or nil) irrigation, and clearing top growth for promoting skin quality. Prepare the storage facility too – a place free of pest or disease, with an ambient and settled temperature. This applies to both produce and seeds; they need to get through winter without negative impacts on their quality. At this time, we believe the sun (te Ra) is transitioning to his first wife, Hine-takurua – his wife of the cold winter months. The new moon falls on the night of the 21st, and the windy equinox period (Tamatea phase) from the 26th, lasting several days. Support vulnerable plants and crops. Following the Tamatea phase, begin to collect kākano (seed); the winds of Tāwhirimātea will have ensured they are dry enough for storage. Collect seeds of shorter-term crops at your leisure. Dr Nick Roskruge