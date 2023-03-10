Q&A: Why are there holes in my kūmara?

This year our kūmara have been attacked by some pest that has left holes in our small crop harvested so far. We have planted kūmara in our garden for years but we have never seen this before. Tevita Kaufusi, Papatoetoe

March is usually the time when gardeners harvest kumara and when this problem usually surfaces for the first time for them. Afterall, you can’t see what’s going on under the ground until you pull the kūmara out. Unfortunately, Tevita, I think you’re going to find your whole crop is affected.

I have had this problem before with my own kūmara and potatoes and believe it is caused by wireworm, the larvae of click beetles. They’re called click beetles because they make a clicking sound when caught or upturned on their backs.

All stages, adult, egg, larvae and pupa can overwinter under ground so they can be difficult to control.

As soon as they hatch from eggs the wireworms begin feeding on plant roots. They chew up fine roots and often burrow into larger roots such as carrots, kūmara and potatoes. They can often be found in the process of tunnelling into root crops. As well as spoiling the flesh, they damage plant tissue and allow fungal and bacterial diseases to infect the plants.

In cold weather wireworms can migrate to warmer places in the garden.

Sometimes they burrow deeply into the soil or find a warmer position under some timber.

Wireworms are classed as a serious pest. They often resist chemical treatments and the better control is to use crop rotation. When a crop has been damaged, plant the next season's potatoes or kumara well away from the infected area .

Another technique I have been told that works is to make a trap using shop-bought potatoes. Cut a potato in half, spear it with a skewer and bury the potato about 5cm deep so that the stick stands up vertically out of the ground. That's your marker to tell you where the potato is. Place a few of these in your garden. This is preferably done before you plant your potatoes so you can clear the ground before planting. After a few days, pull them up to see if any wireworms are present, then bin the potato. Plant more traps over the season.

I have been told by other gardeners that they have used neem granules in the soil, or have sprayed the soil with Mavrik, but this can get expensive and be detrimental to beneficial insects.

Bugman Ruud Kleinpaste recommends the iNaturalist App to identify insects.