Houseplants saved me from 'terrible darkness' after my son died

Te Awamutu woman Tania Hughes says houseplants brought her back from a dark place after her son died in a motorbike accident.

It started, as many of life’s journeys do, with trauma.

It was 2015 and Tania Hughes had just lost her son, Terry, in a motorbike accident. It was a period of her life the 53-year-old describes as “a terrible darkness”.

“I lost my 16-year-old staffy, then Terry, then my four-year-old bulldog to cancer and later my beloved Nana,” says Hughes, who is based in Te Awamutu.

“Everything in my life was black and white – there was no colour.”

Hughes, who has worked as a corrections officer for 19 years, says the turning point came in early 2020 when a colleague invited her around for coffee.

“My colleague was sick of me being so sad and grumpy. I walked into her house and was immediately struck by her gorgeous houseplants. It was like I could see colour again.”

Supplied Hughes estimates she has 240 plants now, and that she’s spent up to $4000 on the hobby/obsession.

Buoyed by her new-found enthusiasm, Hughes accepted the four or five cuttings her colleague gave her.

“I took them home, planted them and within a month they had flowered and looked beautiful,” she says of the golden queen pothos and Hoya carnosa cuttings she’d been given.

“And that was it, I was hooked. I’d had a few indoor plants before, doesn’t everyone? But after growing these plants from cuttings I really got the bug.”

Supplied Hughes has had great advice from Facebook plants groups, and from a friend who sells plants and cuttings.

Hughes joined a Facebook houseplant group – she now belongs to four – where she sought advice on how to grow cuttings, keep plants alive and which plants prefer more water or sun than others.

She started collecting cuttings locally, before extending her search wider, eventually sourcing them from all over the North Island.

And then Hughes met Katie MacLennan, a woman she calls “my dealer”.

MacLennan runs Living with Plants NZ, selling plants and cuttings around the motu.

“I found Katie online and went to her place to pick up the cuttings. We started chatting and I ended up spending two days potting with her, learning everything I could about houseplants.”

Like so many people, Hughes’ hobby kicked into overdrive during lockdown. “I had to go to work because I’m an essential service but I was able to do contactless collection of plants on my way home.”

Supplied One of Hughes’ rooms is given over to plants, although most of the 240 are in the living room.

From small beginnings, Hughes’ obsession has now grown to around 240 houseplants. “Welcome to the jungle,” she laughs.

Most are in the living room of the home she’s shared with husband Gregg Hughes for 16 years. The rest have taken over one bedroom.

“My two daughters have left home, so it’s just me and Gregg in this four-bedroom house. Two of the bedrooms are guest rooms for when the girls or my seven grandchildren come to visit, but one is now the plant room.

“It’s where I keep my plant babies, do my re-potting and also rehab plants because sometimes people bring me house plants that are looking a bit sad and I bring them back to life.”

Hughes prefers to collect what she calls ‘common’ plants - philodendron, synogonium, alocasia and hoya – rather than exotics such as monstera deliciosa. But she admits she has a soft spot for every single one of her plants.

STUFF There are numerous ways to propagate houseplants, and here is just two of them: by leaf cutting and by bulb.

“Each plant has a different colour, texture, leaf shape and feeling about it. The first thing I do every morning is walk around with a coffee, checking on them all, talking to them. It’s a nice way to start the day.”

Hughes believes her houseplant obsession also provides a break from work. “Everyone needs an interest, something they want to do, not have to do. And houseplants are it for me.”

She estimates she’s spent around $3- to $4,000 in the last two years, but does make a bit back on the local weekend markets she’s recently started attending with MacLennan. “Although if I sell a few plants, I often use that money to buy more plants from Katie!”

Her husband was initially hesitant about his wife’s hobby, but now he loves the green oasis his house has morphed into.

“One day I had all the plants outside to give them a good shower and Gregg came out and said, are you leaving me? He wanted them back inside because he missed them.”

The next step for Hughes is a greenhouse which she’s hoping her husband will build for her.

“I’ll still keep the plant room inside, but the greenhouse will be where I keep the tender and delicate plants. I want to sit in my chair out there, enjoying the jungle.”

Hughes’ love of indoor plants hasn’t, however, crossed over to an enthusiasm for outdoor gardening. “I’ve always had vege gardens but I’m not really interested in growing outdoor plants. I love visiting other people’s gardens and admiring their plants but no, I think I’m more of an indoor plant girl.”

Supplied Hughes does not recommend starting with expensive plants like this variegated monstera.

What advice would Hughes give to other budding green thumbs? “Start with basic houseplants. Something like a synogonium is a great plant for newbies, rather than starting with an exotic such as monstera because you could be up for $1500 worth of failure.

“And do your research before you buy – how much water and light does the plant need? Make sure it’s a plant you have the time and energy to look after. And don’t put plants in full sun – plants need light but that’s different from sun. Filtered light is best.”