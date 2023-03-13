Indoor flowers: 6 houseplants that will give you colourful blooms

Most collectors keep houseplants exclusively for their beautiful foliage, but some of the plants come with the extra sweet bonus of flowers that add a pop of colour to the green, and the joy of only seeing the flowers occasionally adds to the thrill.

Many of my houseplants flower in the middle of winter, just when I need an extra dose of cheer. Houseplants,even before they flower, are a mood booster for me, so seeing the flowers – and before that, the anticipation of seeing them – truly helps ward off my winter blues.

What’s more, some of the flowers are also fragrant, which just adds yet another dimension of loveliness.

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Moira West: “When my houseplants flower, they bring me a great sense of accomplisment, pride and joyt."

Through my plant-keeping journey, I’ve increasingly favoured plants that are easy to care for, and the flowering houseplants that I’ve chosen to list below are no exception.

I make sure that I don’t overwater, I repot them into fresh soil every spring, and I make sure they have bright, good light (essential if you want them to flower) and voila!

Once I start noticing the beginnings of buds forming, I switch their fertiliser from Dyna-Gro Foliage Pro to Dyna-Gro Bloom. I always get a lovely crop of flowers this way. When flowering has stopped, I switch back to Foliage Pro.

I have a small collection of succulents and occasionally one of them bursts into flower, much to my delight! When my Stapelia flowers I’m both enthralled and a bit disgusted, since the chunky spotted flower smells like rotten meat (to attract flies as pollinators). Some of my other succulents sometimes treat me with less offensive, cheerful flowers that are nearly as large as they are.

When my houseplants flower, they bring me a great sense of accomplishment, pride and joy. Whether you are an experienced gardener or just starting out, adding a few flowering plants to your space can bring such satisfaction (especially if you pick a midwinter flowerer).

There are so many different types of indoor flowering plants to choose from, each with its own unique characteristics and beauty. The list below is by no means exhaustive, but some of my favourites that I have experience with and that flower reliably for me.

Christmas cactus/schlumbergera

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Schlumbergera flowers in midwinter in New Zealand.

This is one of my favourite flowering houseplants. Not only do they come in a wide variety of colours, they have differing leaf shapes – some are smooth and others have little frills on the leaf edges, reminding me of shark eggs. They are easy-care and forgiving.

It’s an absolute bonus that they flower midwinter (hence the name Christmas cactus, since they would flower around Christmas in the northern hemisphere). Some of the flowers are so extravagant, they make me think of flying fairies.

Schlumbergera bloom best in brighter light. They can tolerate a bit of direct sun, but preferably only early morning or late afternoon sun. The leaves might develop a touch of pink if they become sun stressed. I wait for the soil to dry out entirely before watering generously again.

Begonia

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Rex type begonia.

My favourite plant genus delivers again. At most times of year, at least one of my begonias is gifting me with some cute flowers. Most of the time, the flowers are rather diminutive, but they provide a pop of cheer anyway.

My recent favourite is Begonia solananthera. The plant and flowers are rather unassuming, but my gosh, the scent is divine. Smelling the lovely tutti-frutti scented flowers puts a huge grin on my face every time.

As for begonia care, I prefer to grow all my begonias from cuttings, into my own well-draining soil mix. I find them to be much tougher when grown this way versus store-bought begonias that are in a heavy peat mix and somehow always succumb to blight or root rot.

Note that there is a difference between the flowers of tuberous begonias, which are known for their big rose-shaped flowers, and rex and cane begonias (which are typically the ones we grow indoors).

Tuberous begonias have beautiful flowers but they don’t thrive indoors.

Kalanchoe ‘Coral Bells’

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Kalanchoe 'Coral Bells'.

I love this plant. It was one of my first indoor plants, and I didn’t even realise that it flowered – it had been simply labelled Kalanchoe – when I bought it. I thought the cascading habit made it resemble a lush green waterfall, so imagine my utter surprise and delight when the green waterfall was suddenly turned into a coral waterfall. It was flush with beautiful little soft pink-orange bells. What’s more, it was flowering in the middle of winter. I remember absolutely fawning over this plant and sharing it on social media, where it instantly stole the hearts of many other houseplant lovers (who promptly went out to stores to find it).

Caring for this plant couldn’t be easier: I water when the soil is dry, but I try not to let the soil dry out for too long. I have one that is growing outside year-round (in the rain), and the flowers are a much darker orange, almost red. The leaves are also a much darker green – so brighter light turns the whole plant into darker shades.

The only down side of this plant is that it eventually gets a bit spindly and twiggy, so it does need some maintenance. I also make sure to prune and propagate the cuttings to make a new plant or fill in the mother plant. It is totally worth any extra fuss.

Aeschynanthus/lipstick plant

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Lipstick plant.

There are a couple of varieties of Aeschynanthus that are available to us to keep in our homes, and they bloom pretty reliably for me every year. The flowers are normally a warm colour such as red or orange, and they have rather quirky shapes.

In particular, Aeschynanthus pulcher has flowers that look like lipstick when they are just starting to bloom. Some of the other flower shapes remind me of goldfish or little birds’ beaks.

They aren’t fussy plants either. I keep mine in medium bright light and water frequently in the growing season.

Orchids

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Ludisia discolor leaf and flower;

I can’t write an article about indoor flowering plants without mentioning orchids, even though I personally don’t seem to have the touch with orchids (yet!) and I’ve never managed to get one to flower for me in consecutive years. Hopefully, I will unlock this skill one day (any tips are welcome!).

The exception to this is my beautiful jewel orchid (Ludisia discolor) which flowers every year. The flowers are not the main attraction of this plant – it is grown primarily for its beautiful foliage – but they are sweet and make me smile every year when they appear.

Hoya

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Hoya bella;

Hoya is another genus that is well known for their lovely flowers. However, I must confess that though I have plenty of hoyas, in four years, none except my Hoya bella has flowered for me. I suspect it has something to do with my watering and fertilising routine, but I’ve yet to crack it.