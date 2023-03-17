Easy-to-grow watercress best sown in autumn

Watercress is well worth growing at home, especially as harvesting from the wild is not recommended unless you are sure the water source is free of contamination.

Easy-to-grow watercress is said to purify blood and keep your complexion clear! Harvest leaves and stems, and eat fresh in salads, sandwiches, omelettes and quiches or puréed in soups. When basil is out of season, watercress makes a vibrant green pesto.

Sow and grow

When to sow: August to April in warm areas; September to March in cooler areas

When to transplant: January to December in warm areas; September to April in cooler areas

Position: Full sun to partial shade

Harvest: 6 – 8 weeks

Good for pots

Get started

You can sow and plant watercress in early spring to early autumn in all regions. Watercress grows easily from cuttings, best taken in spring or autumn.

Step-by-step

Sow seed thinly in trays of seed-raising mix at 1cm depth. They will germinate in 8-12 days.

Transplant seedlings when 10cm high, spaced 20cm apart into a large container that will hold water well such as an old bathtub (keep the plug in) half filled with a mix of clay, compost and poultry manure.

Add lime to improve alkalinity and an organic fertiliser to kick-start growth.

Keep moist and increase water levels as plants get larger, changing it regularly.

Alternatively, place seedlings directly in a bucket of water and change water daily.

To use as microgreens or baby greens, sow seed thickly in moist pots of seed raising mix. Harvest when plants are a few centimetres tall.

To grow from cuttings, break off side shoots from a mature plant or a bought bunch of watercress, and place in a glass of water. Roots will form quickly and cutting can then be planted as above.

Growing tips

Watercress does better and produces larger leaves in semi-shade (it will even tolerate dense shade) but in colder areas can be grown in full sun. It’s a hardy perennial that dies back in colder areas to resprout in spring, but if the water freezes, plants may die.

Watercress can be raised in large buckets or troughs if kept very moist, or in garden soil, but the latter can cause it to develop an unpalatable hot pungency. Liquid feed regularly.

The more you cut watercress, the less likely it is to flower and run to seed.

Standout varieties

Both standard watercress ‘Nasturtium officinale’ and the variety ‘Aqua Large Leaf’ are quick to sprout.

Troubleshooting

This crop suffers from very few problems, so watercress is well worth growing at home, especially as harvesting from the wild is not recommended unless you are sure the water source contains no parasites or bacteria.