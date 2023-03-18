From refugee to award-winning landscaper: How Bayley LuuTomes found his green thumb

Some people fall into gardening by chance, while others know it’s their calling from the moment they pick up a trowel.

Bayley LuuTomes is definitely in the latter category.

The urban architect found his green fingers early and opened his eponymous garden design business in 2014.

LuuTomes, 41, lives in Kāpiti with his partner and two dogs. He spoke to Sharon Stephenson about fleeing Vietnam on a rickety boat, being inspired by nature and winning global awards.

READ MORE:

* Garden rental

* The Dirt: It's important to be connected to the land - no matter what

* Wellington landscaper Bayley LuuTomes wins big in Singapore



Do you remember much about life in Vietnam?

No, I was only 9 months old when my parents fled the country. They were both rice farmers and saw the opportunity to give their children a better life. Like so many Vietnamese boat people, they escaped one night in 1981, crossing the border into Thailand, where they got on a boat.

What have they told you about it?

It was an old wooden fishing boat and too small for the 23 people onboard. They sailed for four nights and on the third day the food ran out. Then the boat started taking on water and sinking. Mum says everyone had to throw all their possessions overboard to lighten the load. I was such a quiet baby that Mum thought I had stopped breathing.

Supplied One of LuuTomes award-winning gardens.

What happened?

We were rescued by the Thai coastguard and taken to a refugee camp. We lived there for more than two years, where my younger brother was born. Because the rations they gave us weren’t enough, families started growing their own produce, which they would swap with each other. During this time Dad was writing to everyone he could to try and get us out. His brother, who was studying in Wellington, eventually sponsored us to come to New Zealand.

Where did you live?

We spent six months at the Māngere Refugee Resettlement Centre where they helped us prepare for life in New Zealand. I was told I was 4 years old but as all my documents were lost overboard I believe I’m actually a bit older than I think I am. We eventually moved to Wellington where my uncle was based and that’s where I grew up. The TV was basically our English teacher until my brother and I went to school.

Were you always creative?

As a child, I was constantly creating things – from drawing to making objects out of playdough. I was fortunate that my primary school principal saw my potential and when I was 8 she arranged for me to attend a fine arts academy. Every Saturday Mum and I would catch the train into town where I was able to try everything from drawing to metal work and modelling. It sowed the seeds for my creative-based career.

Supplied Bayley LuuTomes started gardening as a child. Now he’s work can be seen all over the world.

What form did that take?

I did a design degree at Massey University, majoring in illustration and advertising. I then worked as an art director in advertising agencies in Auckland and Wellington for four years.

When did you start gardening?

Mum always had a garden so I helped her as a child. My late husband and I built a house next to my parents' place in Tawa and I landscaped it. He noticed a competition at a local garden centre so we entered our garden in the best small garden category and won it. That encouraged me to create a garden for a friend as a surprise while she was in hospital having surgery.

Is that when you changed your career?

In between caring for my sick late husband, I did a two-year horticulture diploma. I also entered the Ellerslie Flower Show in 2013 and won young designer of the year for my rooftop garden. One of the judges was UK designer Andrew Fisher Tomlin who opened a lot of doors for me, including getting me work at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Supplied “Mum always had a garden so I helped her as a child,” says LuuTomes.

You also won prizes at other international garden shows?

After two gold medals at Ellerslie I won a silver medal at the Hampton Court Flower Show and came second in the Gardening World Cup in Japan. I’ve also won awards in Melbourne, as well as gold and best outdoor lighting awards at the Singapore Garden Festival.

Lately I’ve been so focused on my business that I haven’t been able to enter more international competitions but that’s something I’d like to do in future because they allow me to be brave, bold and do something a little left field.

What’s your gardening philosophy?

Every garden I do is different because every client wants something different. But I’m inspired by the natural world and seeing how different plants thrive in different settings. My joy comes from planting a seed or shrub, nurturing it and seeing it grow.

What’s your own garden like?

We bought our house 14 months ago and the garden was a blank canvas so I’ve totally landscaped it, including adding a Japanese-inspired garden and pond. This is the eighth house I’ve owned because I get bored. Once I’ve done the garden I start looking for my next challenge.