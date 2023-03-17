Easy DIY: Make your own number planter box
You will need
• Your house numbers (available at any good hardware store)
• 18mm exterior plywood
• 40mm stainless steel screws x 7
• Exterior wood filler
• Wall or fence fixings x 4
• Resene exterior primer
• Resene exterior paint
Tools:
• Measure tape and pencil
• Track saw or skil saw
• Sandpaper and sanding block
• Steel rule and square
• Drill and 4mm bit for pilot holes and a square bit
• Putty/filler knife
• Paintbrush, roller and tray
Health & safety:
When using power tools, always wear goggles and ear defenders.
Cut list:
• Plaque: 600mm x 400mm
• Front of planter: 360mm x 130mm
• Sides of planter: 130mm x 110mm
• Bottom of planter: 324mm x 110mm
These sizes can be adjusted to suit your space requirements.
Cost: $55 for timber, filler and screws, approximately $25 per house number. This excludes Resene products.
Step 1: Measure and mark.
Step 2: Sand.
Step 3: Mark out screw holes.
Step 4: Mark out position of planter.
Step 5: Fill screw holes.
Step 6: Prime and paint.
Step 7: Screw the planter.
Step 8: Position and mark out number.
Step 9: Pre-drill holes in each corner for the wall or fence fixings. Attach your plaque to your wall or fence. Fill with soil and compost and put in your favourite plants.