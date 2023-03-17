Easy DIY: Make your own number planter box

You will need

• Your house numbers (available at any good hardware store)

• 18mm exterior plywood

• 40mm stainless steel screws x 7

• Exterior wood filler

• Wall or fence fixings x 4

• Resene exterior primer

• Resene exterior paint

Tools:

• Measure tape and pencil

• Track saw or skil saw

• Sandpaper and sanding block

• Steel rule and square

• Drill and 4mm bit for pilot holes and a square bit

• Putty/filler knife

• Paintbrush, roller and tray

Health & safety:

When using power tools, always wear goggles and ear defenders.

Cut list:

• Plaque: 600mm x 400mm

• Front of planter: 360mm x 130mm

• Sides of planter: 130mm x 110mm

• Bottom of planter: 324mm x 110mm

These sizes can be adjusted to suit your space requirements.

Cost: $55 for timber, filler and screws, approximately $25 per house number. This excludes Resene products.

Step 1: Measure and mark.

JANE HORNE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Step 1 Measure and mark your pieces, and cut the exterior plywood to size.

Step 2: Sand.

JANE HORNE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Step 2 Sand each piece, including the edges.

Step 3: Mark out screw holes.

JANE HORNE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Step 3 Mark out the screw holes on the planter pieces and pre-drill the holes. Screw the pieces together. You can also drill holes into the bottom piece for water drainage.

Step 4: Mark out position of planter.

JANE HORNE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Step 4 Mark out the position of the planter on the plaque, and pre-drill the holes ready for the screws.

Step 5: Fill screw holes.

JANE HORNE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Step 5 Fill the screw holes on the planter part with the exterior wood filler. Once dry, sand for a nice clean finish. Give the planter and plaque a good dust down.

Step 6: Prime and paint.

JANE HORNE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Step 6 Prime and paint with your Resene exterior paint of choice (always follow the instructions on the tin). It is much easier to paint each piece now before they are screwed together.

Step 7: Screw the planter.

JANE HORNE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Step 7 Screw the planter to the plaque from the back.

Step 8: Position and mark out number.

JANE HORNE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Step 8 Position and mark out your house numbers, and attach as per the manufacturer’s instructions.

Step 9: Pre-drill holes in each corner for the wall or fence fixings. Attach your plaque to your wall or fence. Fill with soil and compost and put in your favourite plants.