Mushroom magic

Bart Acres founded MycoLogic, to supply restaurants and farmers markets, but has since moved towards a more educational approach for those keen to learn to grow their own.

As a teenager in the 90s, I was always fascinated by the natural world. Biology was a favourite subject at high school, where we usually focused on the plant and animal kingdoms. But one autumn I found my attention drawn to the fungi in a plethora of shapes, colours and sizes springing up from the ground in local parks and covering old fallen logs in the bush. I would go for long walks after school and on the weekends, hunting for any mushrooms that happened to be around. With the aid of a couple of rather outdated guide books from the local library, I did my best to identify them, memorise their common and Latin names, and to figure out which ones are edible, and perhaps more importantly, which ones are toxic.

Having been the kind of kid who would create mossy terrariums to raise tadpoles into frogs, or collecting cocoons of moths and butterflies and egg cases of stick insects to watch them hatch, this new-found obsession with fungi inevitably led to the desire to try to cultivate some of my own. I procured some mushroom cultures and set up a basic growing chamber in my bedroom closet – basically a storage tote with a fish tank bubbler in it. I followed some vague instructions from what was a rather primitive version of the internet, using various bits of equipment cobbled together from local op shops. But sure enough, the mushrooms grew.

When I was at uni in the early 2000s in Dunedin, a couple of mates and I established a small mushroom farm to supply restaurants and the local farmers market. It began as a makeshift operation in a disused greenhouse in the backyard of our flat, and grew into a full-time gig in a leased industrial space where we were distributing fresh gourmet mushrooms around the South Island and shipping grow-your-own mushroom kits nationwide, including special educational packs for schools. Seeing teachers keen to include fungi as part of their curriculum for pupils of all ages was a satisfying thing, as fungi were a largely neglected kingdom of life during my own time at school.

There have been many twists and turns along the way, but my work with mushrooms have slowly evolved away from production farming of mushrooms towards a more educational approach.

This is because friends and customers would often ask me if I could teach them how to grow their own mushrooms at home, and where they could get some supplies to do so.

I began booking out community rooms, armed with bales of straw, logs, mushroom spawn and instructional resources to run hands-on mushroom cultivation workshops, where participants would go home with a grow bucket of oyster mushrooms and a freshly inoculated log to pop in the garden.

My current business, MycoLogic, is the culmination of a couple of decades of working with fungi. We continue to run educational workshops on mushroom cultivation, and supply mushroom cultures, spawn and grow kits to backyard and commercial growers around the country. The business uses its income to fund an in-house mushroom research programme, where we work on many varied projects pertaining to mycology – the study of fungi.

BART ACRES/Stuff Making mushroom logs is the simplest way to grow wood-loving mushrooms at home.

The goal here is to play a part in increasing our collective understanding of mushrooms in Aotearoa, whether that’s carrying out DNA sequencing on rare and unique species to gain better insight into their evolutionary history, or testing out different methods of growing native fungi in more efficient and sustainable ways.

A typical work day could range anywhere from isolating pure mushroom cultures on petri dishes in our lab facility, traipsing through the bush for hours in search of a rare and elusive fungus, visiting a client’s mushroom farm to help them iron out any kinks in their process and support them in their entrepreneurial journey, and everything in between.

Even after all these years, I can honestly say that I continue to find working with fungi to be a fascinating and highly rewarding occupation.

BART ACRES/Stuff Native phoenix oyster mushroom growing in straw, in a food grade bucket.

Mushrooming in popularity

While mushrooms have been prized as food and medicine by many indigenous cultures for thousands of years, in the Western world they have largely existed in the peripheries of our collective consciousness, often shrouded in a veil of mystery, fear and superstition. But in recent years, rising interest in health and nutrition, and a growing awareness of ecology and conservation, has resulted in a increase in the public enthusiasm for fungi.

Mushroom hunters venture into the woods after rainy spells, to forage for a meal or perhaps just looking for that perfect photograph of a rare and unique mushroom. Home cultivators are growing their own, either in outdoor garden patches, makeshift grow sheds or high-tech mushroom laboratories. Cottage scale fungi farms are popping up in most towns and cities to fulfil local demand for fresh speciality mushrooms. And scientists around the world have been carrying out more research in the nutritional and medicinal properties of edible fungi.

The findings of this research has been, to put it simply, astounding. Much of the indigenous knowledge of the properties of mushrooms, including beliefs around their usages as a natural tonic for various ailments and a highly nutritious food which supports good health, have been backed up and verified by study after study. Further to that, with the aid of modern science, we are learning more about the powerful effects of certain mushrooms at a biological level in the human body.

Many mushroom species have been found to contain unique compounds which can produce clinically observable improvements in ailments from autoimmune diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and digestive health through to neurological and psychological wellbeing.

This ever-growing body of research has validated what many cultures around the world already knew – that mushrooms are not just a nutritious food, but may have significant applications in the world of medicine. Now there is a global industry based around the production of various capsules and extracts which contain the active compounds of certain mushroom species for people to use as a natural health supplement.

However, if we look back to the indigenous knowledge, mushrooms were largely consumed simply as food, or in some cases in boiled teas. This approach is reflected by many modern nutritionists who subscribe to a food first philosophy – the belief that, where possible, consuming these mushrooms as a food in their complete and unprocessed form is the first port of call, with supplements a backup if fresh is not available, or if a concentrated dose is needed.

Research has shown that cooking of mushrooms does not generally degrade their nutritional profile at all, and in many cases it actually increases the bioavailability of the beneficial compounds held within their cell walls.

BART ACRES/Stuff Tawaka.

The basics of mushroom biology

In order to successfully cultivate an organism, whether it’s a plant, animal or a fungus, it helps to have an understanding of the basic biology of the organism, and what it needs for healthy and productive growth. So, it’s only appropriate to take a quick flyover of the life cycle of a mushroom, before we delve into some more specific information about growing them.

All mushrooms begin their life as a spore – the fungus equivalent of a seed.

Spores are released from the gills (or in some cases, pores or teeth) of mushrooms by the millions, and they are so microscopic in size that they are easily picked up by even the subtlest of air currents and carried away to new destinations. A spore will germinate when environmental conditions are right, usually needing moisture and temperatures in the correct range for the species.

BART ACRES/Stuff Pink oyster.

When a spore germinates, a fine strand of mycelium will emerge, called a hyphae. Under a microscope, this looks similar to a root germinating from a seed. Mycelium is really the business end of the mushroom organism. This initial strand of mycelium emerging from a spore continues to expand and grow, eventually growing into fuzzy or ropey white strands which are visible to the naked eye.

The job of mycelium is to gain access to enough moisture and nutrients to support the development of fruitbodies (mushrooms).

To do this, the mycelium first needs to be growing in a suitable medium for that species of mushroom.

BART ACRES/Stuff Native phoenix oyster.

This could be dead wood, leaf litter, manure or soil, depending on the mushrooms preferences. Whatever material the mycelium is growing through is known as the substrate.

Here’s where things get a bit crazy. From an evolutionary perspective, mushrooms are more closely related to animals than they are to plants, and they gain access to nutrients in a remarkably similar way to us humans.

Mycelium could essentially be thought of as a kind of inside out stomach, in the sense that its food is outside of it, and it eats the food by excreting digestive enzymes into its surrounding environment, to slowly dissolve the substrate and absorb it into the body of mycelium.

BART ACRES/Stuff Pekepeke-kiore (Hericium novae-zealandiae).

This is how dead logs in the forest eventually turn soft and end up as soil – because they have been entirely digested by mushroom mycelium.

The mycelium continues to spread through the substrate, eating it up as it goes, occasionally waging biological warfare with competing kinds of mycelium that may be in the same substrate, until such a time that it has colonised as much of the available space as it can.

The more territory that the mycelium has spread throughout, the more mushrooms it will be able to grow, and thus have the best chances at reproduction.

BART ACRES/Stuff Morel mushroom.

At this stage, certain environmental conditions can trigger the production of mushrooms, the part of the organism that we most commonly see above ground, and the parts which we will harvest for food.

Each species has its preferred set of requirements, temperature ranges and seasonality, but generally speaking, mushrooms love to grow when there is a good level of humidity, and mild temperatures which are not too warm and not too cold.

When the criteria are met, the mycelium begins to channel all of the available resources to the surface, to enable the rapid growth of a flush of beautiful mushrooms. When those mushrooms mature, they will begin to release spores, and thus, the mushroom’s life cycle is complete.

BART ACRES/Stuff Native shiitake.

Home cultivation: a crash course

We can use this basic knowledge about the mushroom life cycle and biology to grow mushrooms. The key stages of mushroom cultivation are to provide the right substrate, ensure that the substrate is free of competing fungi, inoculate the substrate with mushroom mycelium, and provide the right growing conditions for the mycelium to colonise its substrate and produce mushrooms.

SUBSTRATE: We must firstly provide the right growing medium for the type of mushroom that we want to grow. Many of the specialty gourmet mushrooms tend to grow on wood. Others grow in mulch, compost, soil or manure.

Wood-loving mushrooms vary in their preference for substrate. Some mushrooms – oyster mushrooms, for example – are not fussy at all, and will grow on most carbon-rich substrates including many kinds of wood as well as straw, shredded cardboard or even old cotton fabric. Some other species prefer exclusively hardwoods such as beech or oak. When preparing the substrate, one key consideration is to try to ensure that competing fungi (moulds or other mushrooms) are not present, as they will be competing for the same food and greatly hinder the growth of the target mushroom species.

For mushroom logs and outdoor mulch beds, we achieve this simply by using fresh substrate, for example a log which has been recently cut, or fresh woodchip, which has not yet been colonised by competing fungi.

In other cases, such as growing mushrooms on straw or sawdust indoors, the substrate is commonly pasteurised or sterilised using hot water, steam, or pH adjustment using lime, to eliminate any random fungi before we introduce our desired mushroom culture.

INOCULATION: Introducing the live mycelium culture of the mushroom into the substrate is called inoculation. Rather than using spores, which can take a while to get going and provide inconsistent results, it’s much more common to inoculate substrates using mushroom spawn.

GUY FREDERICK/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Bart making a tissue culture on agar of a wild mushroom.

Spawn is essentially just organic material which is covered in live mycelium which can be mixed with or introduced into a substrate.

The most common kinds of spawn are grain spawn (whole grains which have mycelium growing through them) and dowel spawn (small wooden plugs covered in mycelium which can be tapped into holes in logs).

After the spawn is introduced to the prepared substrate, the mycelium quickly begins to spread through and become established, gaining access to its nutrients so that it can eventually grow mushrooms.

GROWING CONDITIONS: From here, the main job of the grower is to provide the right environmental conditions for the mushroom organism to keep growing while it colonises the substrate and eventually fruits.

This is usually not too complicated, as most mushrooms grown in New Zealand are already quite well adapted to our local weather conditions. For outdoor mushroom patches and logs, occasional watering during dry spells will help ensure that the substrate doesn’t dry out and the mycelium doesn’t die off. For mushroom buckets, bags or grow kits, placing them in a shaded, sheltered environment such as a shed, shadehouse or under a deck, where there is some air flow and humidity can be maintained by occasional misting with water is the main key requirement.

Contrary to popular belief, mushrooms do not like to be cooped up in a dark, musty spot. They enjoy a good amount of fresh air and a bit of light too. In the cooler months, a greenhouse can be a great space to grow mushrooms, and simply watering the ground inside will generate humidity through the day by evaporation.

Andy MacDonald / Stuff Kyle Davey's old woolshed was originally an aircraft hangar, but now it's become a mushroom farm.

Ways of growing mushrooms at home

There are three main ways that you can grow your own: Mushroom logs, outdoor patches, and growing mushrooms in buckets or bags on straw, sawdust or woodchip.

Mushroom logs and outdoor patches are a great way to use damp, shaded corners of the garden which might otherwise not be very productive. Grow bags and buckets are usually housed in some kind of grow space which is sheltered from wind and sun, and has reasonable levels of humidity and fresh air.

MUSHROOM LOGS: Making mushroom grow logs is the simplest and most natural way to grow wood-loving mushrooms at home. Here, we are essentially mimicking nature, where we see mushrooms growing on old fallen logs in fresh, damp parts of the bush, except we deliberately grow the species of mushroom that we want to eat. Mushroom logs can be thought of as the mushroom version of a fruit tree – they can take a year or two to begin producing mushrooms, but will then continue to produce a few crops of mushrooms per year until the log has completely broken down.

The process is fairly straightforward. Fresh cut logs of appropriate species of trees are drilled with holes of the same size as the dowel spawn that will be inserted. Mushroom culture dowels are then tapped into each hole, from which the mycelium will begin to spread through the wood. Mushroom logs are usually 10-20cm in diameter and 80-100cm long. A typical mushroom log will be inoculated with about 25 mushroom dowels spaced evenly around the outer surface of the log. Storm damaged trees, pest species such as willow or sycamore, or trees which are being pruned can all be used for mushroom growing.

Once the logs are inoculated, they can be tucked away in a shaded corner to slowly colonise. Logs can be watered with the hose from time to time, and it is recommended that once or twice a year, they are given an overnight soak in water to thoroughly recharge the moisture supply in the wood. After a year or two, depending on the mushroom species, and the size and density of the log, mushrooms will begin cropping during spells of rainy and humid weather.

OUTDOOR PATCHES: Some species of mushroom do not like to grow in logs, and instead prefer to grow from a patch on the ground. Outdoor mushroom patches are pretty easy to make. Just find a good spot in the garden that’s not too dry, gather a wheelbarrow load or two of the appropriate substrate, and inoculate it with spawn of the appropriate species.

Usually about 1kg of spawn is used to inoculate one square metre of mushroom patch. From here, the mycelium will spread through the substrate and produce crops of mushrooms when the weather conditions are right.

Mushroom patches typically take nine to 12 months to bear their first crop. They can be kept going for years on end if the substrate is topped up once or twice per year so that the mycelium has a continuous supply of food to eat.

The most common species for people to produce from outdoor patches are king stropharia, also known as wine caps or garden giants – a large, burgundy capped mushroom which thrive in woodchip or straw mulch. They can be added to pre-existing mulched areas such as around the base of fruit trees or landscaped garden beds.

Another easy species to grow are shaggy manes, a delicious mushroom that you will never see for sale in the shops, as they have a very narrow window of time when they are at optimal eating stage. Shaggy manes in prime condition in the morning, could have dissolved into a black goop by the evening. But they are a fantastic breakfast mushroom which taste great in omelettes or on toast.

For audacious mushroom enthusiasts out there, another option for outdoor patches is morels, one of the tastiest mushrooms on the planet. Long thought of as impossible to cultivate, one of our in-house research projects for the last few years has been to develop a method to grow them. After many trials of different wild-sourced strains, isolating their pure cultures along with the specific soil microbes which they require, we have now had good success in growing them in outdoor beds, but the process certainly still relies on a certain element of luck and not every morel patch will bear fruit.

These mushrooms love dense, loamy or clay-like soil topped with a mulch of pine bark.

GROW KITS, BAGS AND BUCKET: The previous two methods for outdoor growing are very simple, but also require a degree of patience while one waits for the first crop. So many home growers also incorporate growing on straw or sawdust into their system. This method provides faster, larger and more consistent cropping, but also involves more effort and hands-on work.

The easiest mushrooms to grow this way are oyster mushrooms on straw which has been “pasteurised” by soaking in a solution of water with hydrated lime added to it, and then drained. Straw can also be pasteurised by soaking in hot water (temperatures between 70C and 80C).

The soaked straw is mixed with oyster mushroom grain spawn, and packed tightly into food grade plastic buckets which have some holes drilled in the sides (to allow the mycelium to breathe, and also where the mushrooms will eventually grow out from). The bucket will take 10-14 days to colonise with mycelium, at which point it will be ready to start growing crops of mushrooms, if it is placed in a sheltered and moderately humid spot. One or two buckets can easily feed entire households at harvest time.

Many other species can be grown in similar ways on sawdust or other substrate blends, but it generally requires more heavy duty equipment, such as large steamers, pressure cookers, and a sterile or near-sterile area to prepare them in.

For those who want to save the effort of all of that, a range of ready-to-grow mushroom kits are available online.

Species guide

Strict biosecurity regulations mean we are not able to grow the full selection of fungi we see people growing overseas, but we still have a great selection to grow, including natives unique to this part of the world.

• Native phoenix oyster (Pleurotus pulmonarius). Super easy to grow and well suited to many styles of cuisine. Grows at any time of year in a wide range of temperatures and on a range of wood or carbon-rich substrates such as straw.

• Pink oyster (Pleurotus djamor). This vibrant, showy mushroom is equally as easy to grow on straw as the phoenix oyster. However, as it comes from Southeast Asia and is not native, it is normally only grown in the summer months, when temperatures are more in line with what it’s adapted to. Not suited to outdoor logs.

• Shiitake (Lentinula edodes) and native shiitake (Lentinula novae-zelandiae). Shiitake are prized for their complex umami flavour profile and succulent texture. While it is the Asian species of shiitake that we most commonly see available fresh or dried in New Zealand, our native shiitake is equally delicious and grows well on outdoor logs.

• Pekepeke-kiore (Hericium novae-zealandiae). This is a distant cousin of the internationally renowned lion’s mane mushroom, and boasts a similarly delicious flavour profile – delicately sweet and deeply savoury. Mushrooms of this genus are valued for their nutritional properties including for supporting neurological health and immunity.

• Tawaka (Cyclocybe parasitica). This endemic mushroom can grow to a large size and is known for its dense, meaty texture and savoury flavour. Grows well on logs of willow or poplar.

• Enoki (Flammulina velutipes). These small, slender mushrooms are a common feature in Asian cuisine. Enoki grow wild in native New Zealand bush, but they look different when grown outdoors compared to the cultivated versions you may see in the supermarket, with larger caps, shorter stems and a more vibrant yellow to orange colouration.

• Turkey tail (Trametes versicolor). With a dense and leathery texture, and little flavour, this is not, strictly speaking, an edible mushroom, but turkey tail is one of the most widely researched and utilised medicinal mushrooms on the planet. Usually boiled as a tea, or processed into extracts using hot water and alcohol.

• King stropharia (Stropharia rugosoannulata). These large, burgundy capped mushrooms grow in outdoor beds of woodchip or straw. They are well suited to savoury stews and casseroles, and are best picked at a young stage before the cap opens up.