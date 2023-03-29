Permaculture enthusiast hasn't bought veges in decades

Trish Allen fed her Matakana community over 140kg of fruit during the 2020 lockdown. When the lockdowns rolled out again in 2021, Trish didn’t have fruit but her vegetable garden was packed with winter crops.

If the permaculture movement were a tech platform, then Trish Allen could be called an early adopter.

Allen and her late husband, Joe Polaischer, established Rainbow Valley Farm – one of the first examples of the permaculture system in New Zealand – on the hill above Matakana, north of Auckland. The couple’s permaculture journey began in 1985, “when someone gave Joe a book on the subject,” Allen recalls. “We were inspired by the idea that you should live your life so that the planet and your community are better than when you found it.”

Together, the organic gardeners started growing on a half-acre property in Waiheke, “but Joe really wanted a farm.”

Eventually, they moved to take on a steep, weed-infested block of land further north of Auckland. “When we came in 1988, Matakana was such a rural backwater,” she adds. “There were no restaurants or cafes then, though we had a post office. And to make a phone call, I had to drive our house-truck into the village to use a phone box.”

Sally Tagg/Stuff Trish Allen holds one of the many citrus varieties in her garden, Buddha's hand (Citrus medica var. sarcodactylis).

The rundown, pest-infested property eventually became one of the world’s leading permaculture centres, welcoming visitors and Wwoofers (Willing Workers on Organic Farms) from all over the world who came to learn from Allen and Polaischer.

“We could have 30 people for two weeks on a course,” she recalls. “And I used to milk the cow and make our cheese… I don’t know how I did it all now.”

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The citrus grove in Trish's garden includes Buddha's hand, mandarins, Tahitian lime and kaffir lime, and a friendly bull poking his head out.

It was a busy life. They had planted 800 fruit and nut trees, kept bees and sold honey.

Polaischer wanted to grow rice too and built “a little paddy field for the variety from Japan that did well in cool, mountain areas.” They ended up harvesting some 50kg a year.

They also cultivated mushrooms; Polaischer inoculated logs with shiitake mushroom spores, and had a large production of namiko and oyster mushrooms too.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff There is something for everyone in Trish Allen's lush Matakan garden: borage and nasturtiums for the bees, swan plant for the monarch butterflies and late cabbages for the humans. A compost bin directly on a garden bed feeds the soil and banana palm trunks make great garden edges.

Polaischer also planted sugarcane. “He even adapted an ancient washing mangle so we could press the juice.”

Later, the couple was instrumental in the establishment of the still-popular Matakana Village Farmers’ Market, where they sold organic produce from the farm.

Oh, and amidst all this, Allen also held down a job with local pottery Morris & James.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff A bed of yacon on the left, a mini insect hotel on the fence behind the compost area in Trish Allen's vegetable garden in Matakana.

Polaischer died in 2008, and Trish stayed on the farm for two more years. “But it was 50 acres… too much for me.”

Today, Allen still lives in Matakana, in one of the newer sections of the charming township. She has lived here since 2011, building the house partly from wood from Rainbow Valley Farm.

This quarter-acre paradise is a world away from the house-truck she lived in with Polaischer for two years while they were building their mud brick house (complete with green roof), but it is no less bountiful than the farm, with all the backyard staples, plus asparagus, various herbs including hyssop and lemon verbena, and a pumpkin vine clambering over the branches of the apple tree.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff A casimiroa (white sapote) tree hangs over the top bar horizontal beehive in front of garden beds which are heavily mulched to protect the soil, reduce watering and provide fertility as the mulch breaks down. On the right is a 'Fuyu' persimmon tree.

“I started planting the fruit trees here in 2012,” she says of her current abode. “I planted a total of 50 fruit trees because I was still in self-sufficiency mode.”

The garden’s abundance (and Allen’s generosity) meant she could donate more than 140kg of fruit to her local community during the 2020 lockdown. When the Auckland lockdowns rolled out again in 2021, it wasn’t the season for fruit, but her vegetable garden was packed with winter crops, so she shared those.

“I have fruit almost all year round except for a little gap right at the end of winter when the citrus has finished but the early peaches aren’t out yet,” Allen says. “When I first got here, still being in self-sufficiency mode, I made jams and jellies and bottled and preserved, but three years later I still had them! So I stopped and now I just give it away.”

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Trish Allen on slug patrol amongst the brassicas in her Matakana garden.

She has created a microclimate here, proud of being able to grow bananas despite the occasional Matakana frost. “I’d love to grow avocado here though I haven’t actually tried it. We had them at Rainbow Valley; Joe was determined to have them, so we put the trees on a bank that was well drained. They lasted five years and then they died.”

She never has to buy veges either. “Well, maybe once a year I have to buy them, but mostly I get veges from my own garden or the community garden. I also get what I need from the local Green Swap every Friday. A friend started it in 2009 and I’ve been going since day one! We meet for about half an hour and swap the surplus from our gardens. You could take feijoas there and come back with eggs. It’s always good fun.”

Allen’s garden – like those of most Aucklanders – took a hit during this topsy-turvy summer’s weather events. “The strong winds blew over a lot of things,” she says. “And the tomato crop was very poor which is understandable because tomatoes don’t like too much water. Zucchini did not do well either. But on the other hand I grew the biggest pumpkins I have ever grown! As far as the fruit trees are concerned, the bananas loved the rain and I’ve got big bunches. But the early peaches and the plums either got blown off in the wind or got brown rot. On a positive note, my casimiroa (white sapote) tree had fruit for the first time in years, so obviously it likes more water.”

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The compost area, tool shed and glasshouse in Trish Allen's Matakana garden.

As well as produce, Allen is also still sharing her time and knowledge, and her post-Rainbow Valley life remains a busy one – just the way she likes it. She only stepped down as a member of the International Permaculture Council last year after eight years in the role. She continues to run permaculture design courses in Matakana and in the Coromandel with Guenther Andraschko. Not surprisingly, some of New Zealand’s most prominent permaculture growers today have attended her classes and workshops. Many more cite her as an influence.

She remains an activist in the recycling and sustainability sphere as well, lending her expertise and voice to the zero-waste movement in the region. In fact, in 1991 Allen and Polaischer’s first course on Rainbow Valley Farm was on how to reduce your household rubbish. More recently, in 2017, she co-founded the charitable trust Mahurangi Waste Busters, with a mission to divert waste from landfills and promote waste education. “Our kaupapa is promoting the circular economy. We extract resources, make stuff and it all needs to be recycled, reused, reprocessed and recovered.”

In 2012, Allen had co-founded the Matakana Community Garden with her friend Robyn Barclay, beside the local community hall. The garden has transformed what was once a waste area into a beautiful and productive growing space developed along organic principles. “It was Robyn’s idea really. I wasn’t sure it would work because Joe and I had tried it before, with less success. But when we put the call out for volunteers, about 40 people turned up and transformed that space within the day.” Today, the garden boasts about 40 fruit trees, including apples, plums, figs, feijoas and citrus. The volunteers take their share of the harvests and the rest go to the community stand.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Trish Allen, together with Robyn Barclay, was instrumental in setting up this community garden in 2012.

Allen holds permaculture design courses there as well. “After the pandemic and lockdowns, people are appreciating a lot more having a little bit of food in their garden, and also appreciating how important that is. And we don’t have to grow everything ourselves. Even in smaller spaces, we can each grow a few things, then come together and share our harvests. In New Zealand, everyone who wants to grow their own food can.”

As for her influential role in the permaculture movement in New Zealand, she says: “I certainly don’t consider myself an expert, it’s just that I’ve been doing it for a long time. Permaculture has so many tools in the toolbox to take care of our beautiful planet. Permaculture gives me hope.

“When Joe and I started, the concept of permaculture was new. It was more about growing food organically and looking after the soil. It’s widened out now to include principles of no waste, energy efficiency, community and resilience. And that is the fascinating thing about teaching others – you don’t know what your students will do with that knowledge and where they take it.”

As Allen contemplates her own journey, she reveals that leaving Rainbow Valley Farm was one of the hardest things she’s ever done. “It was our life’s work for 25 years,” she muses, “but actually then it was a massive relief because it had become too much and now I’m involved in lots of other projects.”

Allen is conducting the Permaculture Design Certificate course in the Coromandel in April, and starting a modular one in Matakana also.