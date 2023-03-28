Yes, that is a nīkau palm growing from the rooftop

The Hundertwasser Art Centre and Wairau Māori Art Gallery opened in Whangārei in February 2022, nearly three decades after the late Austrian artist first designed the building. (Video first published February 2022.)

Friedensreich Hundertwasser loved trees. That might explain why nīkau palms and fruit trees are growing on a rooftop at the Hundertwasser Art Centre in Whangārei.

Pam Tothill, Hundertwasser Ambassador at the Art Centre in Whangārei, explains that the artist had planted more than 100,000 trees on his Bay of Islands property, Kaurinui, and has left a legacy of urban tree plantings across Europe.

“Hundertwasser called himself a ‘vegetative artist’ and he drew all of his inspiration from nature. He saw rooftop planting as a way to replace the footprint of land dug up for development and to return it to nature’s stewardship as well as to benefit human habitation.

“Afforested roofs have natural acoustic and temperature insulation properties, they reduce water runoff, and they purify the air. They also provide a rooftop refuge for bees, birds, insects and other living things.”

WENDY LAURENSON/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Mounds of Scleranthus biflorus, coprosma and astelia punctuate the pathway under nīkau and karaka on the Hundertwasser Art Centre rooftop.

Tothill points out that Hundertwasser had no preference for a particular plant genus or variety. “There was no restriction on the plant selection for the rooftop but the overall plan was to create a forest that showcased the biodiversity of our subtropical region,” she says.

“Selected plants needed to be fairly flat rooted, require minimal tending, and be able to thrive in this environment. We relied heavily on advice from New Zealand afforestation rooftop expert Dr Robyn Symcock of Landcare, Guy Bowden of Tawapou Coastal Natives on the Tutukaka Coast, and Black Bridge Nurseries for fruit trees.

“The result is a variety of mostly native tree species, plus shrubs and groundcovers interspersed with fruit trees, all with a maximum mature height of six metres. This is the largest afforested roof in the southern hemisphere (1200 square metres) and we’ve all learned a huge amount throughout the project.”

Stephen White, the centre’s Property and Facilities Manager, has been at the forefront of that learning. “The first challenge prior to construction was to ensure the engineered structure would support the weight of an afforested roof. The whole project was overseen by the Hundertwasser Foundation in Vienna, with local engineers designing structural and drainage specifications. We also have to get on-going annual sign-off from the council as we monitor the designed increasing weight and height as the plants mature,” he explains.

WENDY LAURENSON/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Stephen White and Pam Tothill on the afforested rooftop of the Hundertwasser Art Centre.

On top of the building’s concrete roof deck is a layered system of a vapour barrier, polystyrene insulation, a double layered waterproof membrane, leak detection coils, a drainage layer of cell plates and a root barrier. “There is also a super-efficient drainage system from the central high point to side gutters that clears water really quickly in our local downpours.”

On top of that sub-structure is 60cm of growing mix consisting of pumice, zeolite and cambium bark “that gives us a measurable weight and the right balance of drainage and moisture absorption.”

WENDY LAURENSON/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Whangarei's Hundertwasser Art Centre's afforested rooftop is planted with native plants and fruit trees.

The first large trees were craned onto the roof in February 2021 and included karaka, kōwhai, milk tree (Streblus banksii), coastal maire, nīkau and tītoki. There were also eight kaikōmako (Pennantia baylissiana) gifted to the project by Tawapou Coastal Natives. These are one of our rarest native plants with one solitary kaikōmako discovered in 1945 on a Three Kings Island that has been the source of subsequent propagation.

White points out that some of the trees were more than 2m tall upon delivery. “During planting, the roots of these bigger trees were anchored onto a buried grid mesh with ties up to strops and supporting stakes. Some of those trees are now stable enough for us to start removing the supports.”

The tree planting was followed up with smaller species including fruit trees (apples, plums, peaches, pears and nectarines) and understorey plants such as astelia, hebes, coprosma, rengarenga and Poor Knights lilies.

WENDY LAURENSON/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The Hundertwasser Art Centre's afforested rooftop can be glimpsed from the ground outside.

Now that the plants are established, maintenance is minimal. “They simply need fertiliser and water. We feed the plants organic sheep pellets, seaweed granules and liquid seaweed, and there’s a fully automated irrigation system.”

There were initially some issues with the mix holding more water than expected and causing a few plant losses through root rot. The gardeners adapted, dividing the irrigation into seven zones with a mix of pop-up sprinklers and drippers to match the needs of the plantings. “Ironically, with last year’s rainfall, there was no need to turn the irrigation on for weeks at a time except to do monthly checks. Keeping an eye on drainage was more of the issue.”

There are other challenges, but the team is dedicated to staying true to the artist’s legacy. Hundertwasser was a man ahead of his time,” White says. “His advocacy for living a life in accordance with the laws of nature, for greening of cities, and for restoring natural cycles directly reflects today’s global concerns.”