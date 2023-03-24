Q&A: Why does my rosemary keep dying?

Harvest these five herbs to ease seasonal illnesses and add flavour to warming winter recipes.

This is the third time I've tried to grow rosemary, but it keeps turning brown and dying even though I feed and water well. I grow it in a container. Augustine Dunleavy, Central Otago

I think it’s dying because you do water and feed your rosemary well, Augustine. NZ Gardener recommends growing rosemary in free-draining, slightly limey soil in a sheltered, sunny position. It is frost hardy but won’t thrive in cold, soggy soil. Don’t overwater or overfeed.

Below are rosemary growing tips from NZ Gardener magazine.

Sow and grow

Transplant: September to March in warm areas; October to February in cool areas

Position: Full sun

Harvest: 10-12 weeks

Good for pots

Good for beginners

Get started

Rosemary is difficult and slow to propagate from seed, so is best grown from layering, cuttings or seedlings. Seedlings can be planted from spring to late summer, as can softwood cuttings taken in spring from new growth.

In summer, take semi-hardwood cuttings or make new plants by layering, planting out in late autumn (not in colder areas – keep in pots until spring).

Step-by-step

To start from cuttings: choose a 15-30cm pliable new-season shoot. Avoid stems that have flowered or have buds. Make a sloping cut just above a leaf bud, remove lower leaves. Dip the cut end in rooting hormone if you have it before potting into a moist mix. Pot on into individual containers when the cuttings produce roots, or plant directly into your garden.

To start from layering: choose a low-lying stem touching the soil. Creeping rosemary is best for this method. Scratch away a section of bark on the stem close to the ground. Anchor the stem to the ground or across the top of a container of potting mix. Cut the stem away from the parent when the new plant is about 10cm (roots are well established then).

Growing tips

123RF/Stuff Rosemary.

Rosemary does best in free-draining, slightly limey soil in a sheltered, sunny position. It is frost hardy but won’t thrive in cold, soggy soil. Don’t overwater or overfeed.

In very cold areas, grow it in containers so you can move your plant indoors over winter. Upright rosemary is better as a culinary herb than the trailing form, but the latter stays much more compact so is better suited to container culture. Plant in a large pot with good drainage. Trim leggy plants in spring.

Standout varieties

‘Chef’s Choice’ a long-flowering, compact but slightly trailing variety. ‘Tuscan Blue’, an upright violet-flowered form, is excellent for clipping.

Troubleshooting

The most likely pests to trouble rosemary are aphids, spider mites, scale and mealy bug. Improving air flow around your plants will help combat them all.

In soil that doesn’t drain well, root rot could become a problem. Drainage is key to success, so in boggy spots grow in pots.