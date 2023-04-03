Award-winning shed inspired by auction win of gorgeous - and cheap - leadlight windows

Phil and Linda Ducker are Resene Shed of the Year 2023 runners-up with a little shed they built on their Halswell property.

The story of Phil and Linda Ducker’s new shed started when the couple saw a pair of lovely leadlight windows in an online auction held by Ōtautahi auctioneers Smiths Auctions. Thinking they would go very well with the other windows on their Halswell property, they snaffled them up.

“They were very reasonably priced,” Phil explains, “just $60 or so each.”

They didn’t have a plan for how the windows were going to be used, he admits, but he and Linda often picked up bits and pieces of reclaimed architectural salvage without a specific project in mind. They are both fans of the beautiful craftsmanship that can be found in old building materials, he says. “As we are of advanced years ourselves, we like things that look aged,” Phil says.

Eventually the pair decided the windows could form part of a new shed: which Phil went on to design. From the beginning he wanted it to be board and batten with the batten going right to the top “like an old chapel”. Wanting to be able to see the beauty of the leadlights with the light shining through them, he felt a steep roof was essential to show the rectangular windows off at their best, and a 60-degree pitch was decided upon to blend in with some of the other structures in their garden.

They were always keen to build the shed themselves, Phil says. They have built all sorts of other bits and pieces on their property previously: including two gazebo-type buildings in old brick with shingle roofs, modelling on one they saw in the Arts and Crafts-inspired garden Hidcote in the Cotswolds, and a 6m high tower constructed in old bricks known as “Phil’s Folly”. So they enjoy a project and both bring a decent amount of experience to the table.

In fact Phil, who is 82, has been in the building industry for “60 to 70 years” – a joiner by trade he has a high level of carpentry skills.

While Linda, aged 78, is “a real wonder woman,” her husband says. “She can do anything. Milk the cows, shear sheep, paint, absolutely anything.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Phil and Linda Ducker’s shed has a high-pitched roof inspired by a chapel.

Phil was in the midst of cutting the framing for the shed, ready to nail it up, when he had an accident while mowing the lawn and broke bones in four fingers of his right hand. Unable to hold a hammer, nail gun or saw, he called on an old friend (six months older than Phil, to be specific), Albert Crane, who made up two of the frames with a nail gun. Another mate, Taffy Church – also a few months older than Phil, and a friend of more than 60 years – made up the other two. Linda’s brother – just 75 – came by to help too, and arranged for the members of the walking group to which he belongs to come and help lift all the frames into place. In just minutes, they had the walls up and plumb.

It was at this point that Phil realised the roof would be 5m above ground at its pitch.

“Now Linda doesn’t like heights, that’s one thing she doesn’t like,” he says. “But luckily at this point my hand was out of plaster and Taffy volunteered to help me pitch the roof. We had a great number of laughs doing it. I had some old scaffolding in my yard which we assembled and it worked an absolute treat.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Phil and Linda Ducker’s shed features leadlight windows.

The original leadlight windows had no frame around, so Phil framed them up and then, with Linda’s help, placed them in the walls. The couple also put the battens on the walls and painted the shed together too.

“Albert, Taffy and the rest were a big help but mostly me and my wife did it all,” Phil says. “We had a lot of fun and pleasure in building it too.”

You would think the brand-new shed would be much admired for its charmingly vintage vibe but the couple’s daughter is not exactly a fan of her parents’ DIY escapades.

“She says she thinks I should be locked up,” Phil admits. “I mean she says it very nicely and pleasantly. But she says it’s just not normal for an 82-year-old to be up on the roof and all that.” But they have no plans to stop anytime soon, Phil says, they are enjoying themselves too much to even think about it.

“Roll on the next project,” the indefatigable octogenarian says. “Now when is the next auction?”

NZ Gardener magazine has named Phil and Linda Ducker's shed the Resene Shed of the Year 2023 runner-up. They received $500 worth of Resene paints/wood stains and a year’s subscription to NZ Gardener.