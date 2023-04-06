Low maintenance Florence fennel attracts beneficial insects

Bulbous Florence fennel is a versatile plant, and almost all parts are edible, from the swollen leaf bases, to the golden pollen, to the large, aromatic seeds. It is used a lot in Italian cuisine, hence the common name, and most of the best varieties hail from there.

Sow and grow

When to sow: August to May in warm areas; September to January in cooler areas

When to transplant: August to May in warm areas; September to January in cooler areas

Position: Full sun

Harvest: 12-20 weeks

Get started

Florence fennel likes to keep cool, and does best in spring and autumn, rather than over the heat of summer.

You can sow seed direct or plant seedlings. Treat seedlings with care when transplanting, as Florence fennel resents root disturbance and will quickly bolt to seed in response. If it does bolt, don’t rush to pull it out – the umbelliferous yellow flowers bring in a wide range of beneficial insects.

READ MORE:

* Aromatic sage great in stuffing and soups

* Gardeners concerned at cost of living learn at southern harvest festival

* Permaculture enthusiast hasn't bought veges in decades



Step-by-step

Sow seed 5-7mm deep. Germination takes 7-14 days.

Thin seedlings to about 20-30cm apart.

Growing tips

Give Florence fennel full sun and a free-draining, well-tilled soil. This crop prefers an alkaline soil, so add lime before planting.

Keep Florence fennel well-watered to keep the bulbs sweet and avoid them developing a woody fibrous core. As the bulbous base begins to swell, mound up the soil around it to keep it upright and white.

Fennel bulbs can be harvested from the size of hens’ eggs right up to fist-size or bigger. However, smaller bulbs are generally the sweetest. They’ll be ready to harvest in around 90 days (don’t wait too long as they’ll get woody).

Standout varieties

Florence fennel (Foeniculum vulgare azoricum) aka finocchio, is a cultivar of leaf fennel (Foeniculum vulgare), which actually grows wild in many parts of New Zealand. ‘Finale’ is a bolt-resistant variety that can be sown from early spring until autumn. ’Zefa Fino’ is also slow to bolt and suits cooler climates. ‘Milano’ produces big, spherical, very white bulbs that taste amazing. Or try ‘Romenesco’, a late maturing variety with a delicious flavour, which is available as organic seed.

Troubleshooting

Florence fennel is mainly pretty trouble-free although it is attractive to slugs and snails, especially at the seedling stage. Pick off and squash. It can become infested by aphids too particularly under drought-stress, so don’t let plants dry right out.