Why aren't my feijoa trees producing any fruit this year?

Feijoa flowers can be blown from trees in windy weather or fail to pollinate.

I thought I was the only one who didn’t get feijoas on my tree this year, but I was at a dinner party and two other people there also said they had a failure to fruit this year. Was this a common problem? Christie Milne,West Auckland

We’re having a bumper crop this season on our three trees in Māngere, and large too. My neighbour and a friend down the road are also struggling to get through their bumper season, as is Monica Hughes, of Epsom, who wrote last week about her abundant crop.

But there could be a number of reasons why you and your friends trees failed to perform.

Here are a few suggestions from NZ Gardener’s special addition ‘homegrown fruit trees’.

Pruning may be the key for many trees not fruiting. Unpruned trees lose vigour as well as shape. If you do nothing else, prune off any diseased, damaged or crossing branches every year. Developing wide branch angles early in the tree’s life also helps promote earlier fruiting.

It is not absolutely necessary to prune feijoas to keep plants productive. A light trimming in the autumn after fruit is harvested will encourage new growth and improve yields the following year. Thinning also allows bees and birds to get into the plant for pollination.

Fruit trees need bees for pollination, good, free-draining soil and plenty of sun to fruit well. If there are strong winds during the pollination season, flowers may be blown from the trees or bees unable to fly.

Over-feeding the soil with fertilisers that are high in nitrogen can also delay fruiting by encouraging the tree to focus on lots of leaf growth at the expense of fruit production.

Sometimes fruit trees bear biennially: they produce whopping crops one year, only to follow it up with a pitiful harvest the following. This problem is reasonably common and is caused by your tree simply running out of puff by producing so much fruit that it forgets to store food reserves for its next crop. This habit is best corrected by major thinning of the blossoms (or the fruit) during the heavy bearing season.

Always buy a named variety as seedling trees (as opposed to grafted types) often fail to fruit well.

