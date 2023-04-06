This edible garden just keeps on giving - what is the secret?

Broad beans planted in autumn are a great crop to grow over winter or plant in early spring to harvest in early summer.

The Fertile Ground community garden in Golden Bay has had a bountiful summer harvest that is still going strong. Key to the success has been the feeding of the plants and local clement weather, says organic gardener Sol Morgan, who is part of the seven-strong community collective.

“We’ve still got some cabbages from the summer. We cut off the cabbages and then let the resprout come, so we’ve got a bunch of resprouts, they’re like mini cabbages. We’ve got a mixture, mostly of Copenhagen, and we have a few of the coneheads. I like the coneheads, they’re quite quick. We’ve still got sprouting broccoli, it’s a hybrid, belstar, oh my goodness it’s amazing. So we’ve still been harvesting that, that was planted a long time ago, a spring planting. I keep breaking off the ones that resprout and they reshoot from the ground and as long as you keep feeding them, liquid feeding them, they keep producing reasonable heads. And we’ve got kohlrabi (cabbage-turnip). So that’s the brassica front I think I’ve covered.

“Then we’ve got carrots, beetroot, capsicums, eggplants, eggplants are slowing down a bit now though, but yeah heaps of capsicums. We’ve harvested the pumpkins, they’re still coming, some are still ripening, finishing. We’ve got sweetcorn, we’ve still got French beans. And I’ve still got tomatoes and courgettes in my home garden.

“But I think we’ll have to start covering things now as the frost is going to come soon.

“The new brassicas we’ve planted for autumn and winter are growing well and kohlrabi is a great fasty. It’s so incredibly quick, it’s like a 60-day crop. So we’re harvesting kohlrabi, that’s another brassica. We’ve just finished harvesting the dry beans, one of my favourites. The potatoes we’re still harvesting. We’ll soon start harvesting yams, and at the end of the month kūmara, possibly mid-month we’ll just see. But that’s the next big harvest coming.”

It’s been a reasonably clement year, says Sol. “Because the broccoli is so good, I’ve been stalling on planting the broccoli. But we’ll put another bunch of broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and kohlrabi in before doing the garlic. That’s getting prepped, but we’ll do an early garlic for the hardneck, which is adapted for cooler climates.”

Sol plans to direct sow broadbeans and peas. “I've got a wonderful pea I’ve scored. It's a Swiss climber and it’s massive. It's a huge snow pea which we all like. And green crops, we’ve done, most of the green crops, actually. That’s the only thing we’ll be planting or sowing in the near future. All the root crops are in, and the late root crops, and at some point we’ll start harvesting the leeks that will come on later, and the parsnips for winter.

Carrie Dobbs / NZ Gardener/Stuff Sol Morgan is now the chair of the Golden Bay Sustainable Living Centre, and involved in its community garden and the Golden Bay Seed Savers group.

Sol says a key to the success is continuous feeding of the plants and making sure the soil runs at optimum.

“We do our own compost, so at the ends of the beds we make our own compost out of what we’ve got, and we bring in horse manure. We have brought other manures before, and we scored some old lucerne hay adding into it, coffee grounds and our food scraps.

“We’ve got a reasonable area around the gardens where we can harvest grass off, or hay off, so we have done it with a scythe before, but we do it with a brush cutter now. So we make compost as the primary thing.

“We liquid feed every other week we make from a mixture of weeds. Our main weed is Californian thistle, that’s a problem, so we pull that out and any other dock and things like that we break down in liquid and use that on the ground. And we’ve got a seaweed folia we spray on most of the plants.

“And we mulch heavily, well a lot more than we used to anyway both with the weeds that grow, we’ll chop and drop, but also we'll cut hay and put it on. And we get seagrass. It's literally a grass that comes from the sea, like seaweed, it's our version. And so we mulch a lot of the brassicas and alliums with that.”

Then every couple of years the collective do a soil test and update the minerals that are missing so that the soil is running at optimum. That’s called the Kinsey-Albrecht method, a soil analysis that measures the nutrients available to the plant from the soil.

Fertile Ground is a growers’ collective where the gardeners use the same plot of land and share the produce.

123RF Spent coffee beans can be added to compost or as a natural fertiliser in pot plants.

“So there’s seven of us who get together every Monday and grow vegetables together. Then we basically take a share of what we grow. There’s only one person who is not active on the day and that’s Richard, who’s the landowner, I think he’s 80 actually, and he does the watering, so he’s our most important member because we don’t have a lot of water.”

Each member can do what they want with their share, so if they want to go and sell it or trade with it, they can.

“But sometimes you end up with a lot of vege in the fridge, we’re about to get a bigger fridge so that’s going to be great. I give stuff away as well, but we hardly sell it. We have in the past sold some of the produce and raised funds for things like new equipment.

“But basically it’s a growers’ collective, and it’s a model I’m suggesting to claim empowerment back across the country. We’re all gardeners right, that’s how we started. This is our lineage, so growing our own food makes sense, and we know what we've put into it, and we know what we get out, so we can do it all in our own communities and that is the most resilient thing we can do isn't it, to do it ourselves.”

PIXABAY/Stuff The best time to grow coriander is during spring and autumn when the weather is cooler. In summer, it flowers and sets seed if it dries out so plant in the shade of taller plants and keep it well-watered.

What we’re planting now

Fresh coriander is a favourite herb topping in our house, so we’ve always got a container growing somewhere on the property. I say ‘somewhere on the property’ as the location always changes depending on the sun. Coriander tends to bolt quickly, so I generally try to find a spot that allows enough sun and shade during the day.

Coriander is a great shoulder season crop as well, especially as the temperature cools and sun hours reduce.

Sow in succession - a few seeds every week over autumn. In warmer areas it will grow in winter. If your old plants have bolted, harvest the seed - place a paper bag over the seedhead and shake.

Allow the seed to dry and either replant, store for next season or use for cooking.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff In winter plant vege crops in containers. Not only is a bucket filled with potting mix a couple of degrees warmer than the ground it sits on, it’s quicker to drain after heavy rain (and portable, so you can move potted crops under shelter when bad weather is forecast).

Refresh potting mix

Planting crops in pots? Once summer crops have done their dash, pull them out and refresh your potting mix before replanting with cold season crops.

Tip the old soil onto a tarpaulin or into a wheelbarrow. Break up clumps, remove as many pieces or roots or weeds as you can and mix in at least a third of the volume with new potting mix.

Add some homemade compost too. Refill pots, mixing in a scoop of slow-release fertiliser.

Gardening by the moon

April 5-8. Turn the compost heap and spread mulch. Pick and preserve fruit and vegetable crops. April 9-10. Sow root crops and lawns. April 11-15. A period of low vitality. Prune, harvest and weed.

Gardening by the maramataka

This month represents the true season of ngahuru (autumn) and harvest is paramount. This is te ngahuru tikotiko iere, meaning when the crops are gathered they will be plentiful. Avoid the period immediately following the new moon (April 21-24) for harvest activities. Focus on getting the crops out, graded and cured (for kūmara) before selecting those for longer-term storage. As we progress to the end of the month, this is known as ngahuru pōtiki or the last phase of the season. In the north, this period is one to clear and tidy the remnants of the māra and to allow other biology to help clear remaining pests from the site; our manu (birds) are valuable contributors in this way. Your winter crops, especially the shorter-term ones such as brassica can be planted from April 7-11 following the full moon. For the remainder of the māra, do not be in a hurry to rework it, let it rest coming into winter. If you are resowing for a green or cover crop, complete it by the last week. Dr Nick Roskruge