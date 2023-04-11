Yellowing leaves on your houseplant? It could be one of these four reasons

There were two things I hadn’t given much thought to when my indoor plant addiction quickly took over my living room, then my life: going on holiday and moving house. Some months ago, I had to face the latter for the first time.

The good news is the move itself went surprisingly well, considering more than 100 plants came along for the ride with me, my partner and our 12-year-old son. I patted myself on the back for a job well done.

However, a week later, I found myself facing one of the most-searched-for-on-the-internet houseplant problems – yellow leaves.

ADOBE STOCK/Stuff Some plants are notorious leaf droppers. Ficus benjamina will often drop a lot of leaves quite suddenly in response to underwatering;

Search online or ask for help in your favourite plant group on social media, and answers will vary from nothing to worry about, to panic stations. To make matters worse, the number one solution advised – “Just cut them off” – can cause more harm than good.

There are four common reasons for yellow leaves. And contrary to same advice, yellow leaves are not normal, and should be taken seriously. They can even be a warning sign of imminent death. But if addressed early, the good news is the four common causes can normally be resolved quickly, with minimal leaf loss, and the plant should survive.

Until you figure out the reason for your plant’s yellowing leaves, don’t cut them off. Your plant may be relying on that yellow leaf for life support right now. Many essential nutrients our plants require to grow and stay alive are mobile. If your plant can’t access enough of what it requires from the soil through its roots, it will sacrifice an old leaf, redirecting nutrients to newer foliage and flowers instead, and leaving yellow leaves in their wake. Snip off those yellowing leaves, and another will likely follow, and another, until you get to the source of the problem – or there are no leaves left!

ADOBE STOCK/Stuff An orchid shows signs of yellowing on older leaves.

Overwatering

If leaves are turning yellow from the bottom of your plant up, with older leaves turning yellow first, the most concerning reason to rule out first is root rot caused by overwatering.

Overwatering causes roots to be unable to breathe. Roots stop doing their job transporting water and other essential nutrients to the leaves, and without those life-giving nutrients, leaves turn yellow. Left too long in too-wet soil, roots rot and die.

However, the word “overwatering” can be misleading.

It’s not about how much you water, but how often. For many houseplants, you want to fully drench your potting mix every time you water. Watering heavily does not cause root rot. In fact if the soil is not completely, evenly saturated, there’s the risk roots in the dry areas can die off, which can instead cause root rot from underwatering.

Roots need a balance of moisture and air. Overwatering most often happens due to either watering again too soon when the soil is still saturated around the roots below, or when substrate is too compact, retaining too much water and not enough air.

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff See-through pots make it easy to see when the soil is dry or moist.

Signs of overwatering

Lower leaves go yellow first, then brown. Leaves and stems become wilted, soft and limp. As it progresses, leaves may start falling off with concerning speed. When it has progressed that far, not all leaves will go yellow or brown first before falling off, and you may be dealing with sudden leaf drop of what appear to be perfectly healthy leaves.

You might also notice the soil is still wet when it would normally have dried out.

Under the surface, roots will likely be turning soft, slimy or mushy (depending on how soon you caught the problem). If you didn’t catch it early, roots may also smell unpleasant, like rotting vegetation.

If you suspect overwatering, slide your yellow-leafed patient out of their pot and check those roots. Healthy roots are pale and firm. Sometimes, what’s in your potting mix stains them brown. Some plants such as ‘Pink Princess’ philodendron can also have matching, coloured roots.

For beginners, potting into clear pots can help you know what’s normal.

How to fix overwatering

Slide your plant out of its pot and trim off any soft, mushy roots. Trim back to where the root is still healthy, just above the rotted ends. Once all rotted or dying roots are removed, repot into fresh soil to give the healthy roots a chance. You could also give those remaining roots a wash with diluted hydrogen peroxide to kill any remaining fungi before you repot. Make sure to sterilise your secateurs too so you don’t spread rot to other plants.

If you discover root rot too late and the entire root system is a mushy mess, it’s not all bad news. Many of our favourite indoor plants are easily propagated from stem cuttings or even single leaves. Even if you did catch it in time,

I recommend taking an “insurance cutting” just in case your plant doesn’t recover.

Underwatering

Underwatering is much easier to diagnose. Unless it’s a new arrival, you’ll usually know if you’ve been neglecting a plant by watering too little or going too long between watering.

The good news is underwatering is an easier fix that overwatering, if caught early. You may still lose a yellow leaf or two. However if caught in time, it shouldn’t get worse, and recovery can be fast.

Underwatering can also cause root rot. If a plant is left too dry for too long, or not watered thoroughly enough, some root hairs may die. When you do water again, those roots can no longer absorb the water and end up rotting instead.

HOMED Auckland houseplant collector Moira West has more than 400 indoor plants and takes great care of them.

Signs of underwatering

Common signs include lower leaves going yellow then brown, often starting at the edges. The plant will look wilted. Leaves may become curled, dry, brown and brittle, depending how advanced it gets. Stems may also shrivel and turn brown if not caught early.

Soil may also pull away from the sides of the pot, leavinga gap around the edge. If you lift the pot, it will feel much lighter than usual, and the plant will usually lift out easily from the pot, soil and all.

How to fix underwatering

Avoid the mistake of immediately drenching the plant. Roots may have lost their fine root hairs that would usually absorb the water and the next thing you know those roots are drowning in water, and you’ve gone from underwatering to root rot in an instant.

Instead, water lightly the day you discover your dry buddy. Water again lightly the next day also. If all is well, go back to your usual watering schedule.

Nutrient deficiency

If an old leaf starts to yellow at the same time as your plant is putting out a new leaf or starting to flower, a nutrient deficiency may be to blame. New growth is one reason yellow leaves are so common in spring and summer, but no matter the time of year, if you’ve ruled out overwatering and underwatering, a nutrient deficiency should be third on your list to check.

Think of a plant’s growth like putting your foot down on the accelerator in your car. At some stage you’ll need to refuel. In spring and summer, your plant’s demand for essential nutrients also increases to fuel that new growth. It’s time to fill up their tank.

How to fix a nutrient deficiency

If you don’t fertilise at all, this one’s an easy fix. Start feeding your plant. Although fertiliser isn’t technically food, imagine it more like the ingredients your plants need to help make their own food.

Check that your fertiliser hasn’t expired and you have the dose and frequency right. The weakly-weekly method is a popular technique for indoor plants.

ADOBE STOCK/Stuff Some plants, such as this Alocasia 'Dragon Scale', are known for sacrificing a leaf every time a new leaf is on the way. Watering more frequently and applying the weakly-weekly fertiliser method will put a stop to yellowing leaves.

Soil pH

Your soil may be too acidic or too alkaline. Both are cause for concern as they can cause nutrient deficiencies, or worse, nutrients can turn toxic. Although different plants have their different sweet spots, for most tropical indoor plants, a healthy soil pH zone is between 5.5 and 7. A good rule of thumb is to aim for a soil pH of 6.

If your soil pH goes outside that healthy zone, it won’t matter if all essential nutrients are in the soil, or how fancy your fertiliser is, roots may not be able to access the essential nutrients they need, causing yellow leaves.

Even if you do fertilise, the wrong soil pH can stop your plant taking up what they need. This is called a nutrient lockout.

A tip I discovered the hard way is to avoid DIY fertilisers such as banana tea and worm tea for my indoor plants. Both can play havoc with soil pH depending on how diluted they are and how frequently you use them. I now use a complete and balanced liquid fertiliser instead.

Signs your soil pH is too acidic or alkaline

This one can be trickier to diagnose, because although the symptoms are still from either a nutrient deficiency or a toxic level of a nutrient, the cause can be due to the too-alkaline or too-acidic soil. Adding more fertiliser won’t fix this.

A soil pH test is the most reliable way to find out what’s going on. You can get test kits at garden centres or online.

The final diagnosis

As for my own indoor jungle, the cause of yellowing leaves was me. In the stress of moving house, I had neglected my plants, causing them to dry out. Next time, I’d give every plant a good water closer to the move, and leave moving them until last. Lesson learned.