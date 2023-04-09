What to do with nana's old farm? Transform it into flower farm of course!

Flower farming made sense to Keryn Luke as it aligned with her desire to garden but also her need to stay at home and – with a young family – have a flexible schedule.

Ten months before her own marriage, a bunch of paeonies Keryn Luke was clutching as a bridesmaid altered the trajectory of her life. “They were so stunning that in that moment all I wanted to do was grow paeonies,” Luke recalls.

Acting on that strong instinct, she bought three tubers for the exorbitant price of $75 and looked forward to the resulting year-round flower show.

Unsurprisingly, the anticipated infinite floral show didn’t eventuate. However, Luke didn’t let that lesson get in the way of forging ahead with her dreams and today her flower growing abilities are on full display in her Taieri garden located just south of Mosgiel. The summer show of dahlias are the star.

GUY FREDERICK/NZ GARDENER Keryn Luke had planned and prepared her dahlia bed several months before the Covid-19 pandemic hit New Zealand, and the lockdown in March 2020 provided the perfect opportunity to plant it out.

Luke describes them as her workhorse, dependable for their long-flowering season and wide colour palette. While her go-to are the ball varieties that she describes as great for cutting and bouquets, other dahlias include decorative, waterlily and dinner plate varieties.

Their abundance against the sheltered sun-drenched back wall of the house highlights their propensity to grow here. Situated on the fertile and well-draining sandy Taieri Plain, the Taieri River flows along the eastern boundary of the property, and it’s not only dahlia that flourish in this environment.

GUY FREDERICK/NZ GARDENER/Stuff One of Keryn's favourite dahlias is 'Burlesca', thanks to its stem length and vase life.

Italian ranunculus, anemones, tulips, sweet peas, lilac trees, paeonies and several varieties of annuals and perennials contribute to a joyful playfulness that threads through the garden.

Luke’s grandmother Isabel would be proud of the life, love and colour that Luke and her family have brought into her home where she lived for 65 years until her own death. Today, it’s a busy farming household that Luke juggles with husband Matt, and their four children, Oakley, 11, Walter, 10, Olive 7, and Clyde, 4.

Following her paeony epiphany as a bridesmaid, Luke sought to learn as much as possible from Isabel about the different plants and flowers she grew in her practical country garden. “Even though it wasn’t an overly structured garden, she loved plants like geranium, fuchsia and hydrangea, and I learned a lot about her love of propagation.”

GUY FREDERICK/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Luke's daughter Olive is a regular helper in the garden.

Luke says it was wonderful to connect with Isabel and her garden while she was still alive, and the most valuable lasting impression was the realisation her garden was full of flowers from people and places which meant something to her. “It really taught me that gardens are full of treasures, and memories and stories.”

Full with the wisdom and gardening knowledge imparted by Isabel, Luke threw herself into gardening and was immediately hooked. “I was hungry to learn so I connected with gardeners from work and church who would offer advice and swap cuttings,” she says.

Her drive extended to visiting gardens around the region, and she’d get a kick out of attending local fairs and picking up “bits and pieces” for the garden.

GUY FREDERICK/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Evening cutting of spring planted sweet peas. Keryn always cuts in the early morning or evening when the water content in flowers is high.

Two years after Isabel passed away, Luke and her family moved into her home, and with a young and busy family, being outside and getting stuck into restoring the garden was her happy place. While content with her newfound identity as a gardener, Luke’s move into flower farming was further spurred by an episode of the TV series, Country Calendar.

Flower farming made sense to Luke as it aligned with her desire to garden but also her need to stay at home and – with a young family – have a flexible schedule. So, three years ago in a perfectly-sized small calf paddock that was fenced off at the back of the house, Riverbend Flora was launched, named after the farm property.

“The shifting of focus to flower growing was quite an upheaval, as I was a gardener, not a cut flower grower as such,” Luke says. “But my mind just wouldn’t rest and the breakthrough that gave me the confidence to proceed was connecting with an established local grower who was so supportive and generous, and gave me the boost I needed.”

GUY FREDERICK/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Summer dahlias' flamboyant display include the purple ball 'Mary's Jomanda', 'Blyton Softer Gleam' and the dark burgundy-red semi-cactus dahlia 'Nuit d'Ete'.

Taking the leap of investing in the new enterprise, she ordered a tunnelhouse and took over the conservatory at the front of the house to trial growing a range of seeds including zinnia, gomphrena, didiscus, ammobium, strawflowers, snapdragons, cosmos, amaranths, statice and many more.

Then, the Covid-19 virus arrived on our shores and with it, lockdown. “My recollection of that time were the lovely memories spent with the kids, and getting the field ready and planting around 600 tulip bulbs,” Luke recalls. “I also didn’t give too much thought to the future as I imagined that there would still be customers keen to buy them.”

People did buy them, but not all the time, and Luke often felt disheartened having to dispose or give away flowers that would otherwise be blooming in her garden.

GUY FREDERICK/NZ GARDENER/Stuff An old glasshouse that Keryn re-glassed contains Italian ranunculus, young cosmos and orach.

Listening to her own wisdom, she realised her gift and passion were for sharing the love of flowers and helping others with growing. “With that small shift in mindset, people started asking me for bouquets and wedding arrangements, which meant when I cut flowers it was for a specific purpose and knowing they had a home to go to.”

A dedicated workshop was built in an old garage as a space to make bouquets and to dry flowers which hadn’t sold fresh. Luke then established a range of workshops on growing and arranging both fresh and dried flowers.

Luke describes herself as a “low maintenance gardener”, focusing on things that don’t like too much fuss. She believes in not working the soil heavily, using an organic powdered kelp product and giving the garden an annual mulch of oat husks for soil nourishment and moisture retention. Her preference for hand watering reflects her personal approach to regularly “check in with the plants.”

GUY FREDERICK/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Luke wrapping a bouquet in the workshop on her flower farm.

What Keryn first learned from her grandmother about the stories and memories that flowers and plants foster she is now experiencing herself. “I have met and connected with so many people through a shared love of flowers that would never have happened otherwise.

“I used to drag my friends round the garden to share the pure beauty of a tree paeony. Some feigned interest and others didn’t,” Keryn laughs. “The best thing for me now is so many people know how much I genuinely love flowers. Sometimes I get so excited about them I even get a bit embarrassed, but I just can’t help it. I love flowers.”