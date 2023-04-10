Extensive beer can collection stands out in Simon Gaul's man cave

This shed in Wakefield, Nelson is full of interesting odds and ends, but most visitors notice the extensive beer can collection first.

Soon after Simon Gaul and his family moved to their Wakefield property near Nelson 10 or so years ago, he had earmarked the standalone two-car garage as his own man cave (there’s another spacious internal garage for the family’s cars, he hastens to add).

It was a typical 10-by-8 garage and only semi-lined, he says. So in 2016 he decided to fully line it. There was some shelving on the wall which he had to take down.

“And once I lined it, I needed some new shelving,” says Simon. “I’m not much of a builder. But it just so happened I had some old swappa crates.”

So Simon screwed four or five of the old crates onto the wall and thought it looked “pretty funky”.

READ MORE:

* Six of the best bars on the Auckland Beer Mile pub crawl

* International beer can collection for sale as collector downsizes

* Beer museum opens with 7500-piece collection in Marlborough



More through good luck than design, he says, he ended up with one of the crates level with the door.

“And I thought I might as well just carry on over the door and that didn’t look too terrible. So I thought I might as well continue.”

Once he exhausted his own supply of crates, he asked around his friends and ended up with some from a Nelson liquor store that was throwing them away.

He did drink “the odd crate’s worth” himself, he says, “but the number I needed was beyond my liver’s capability”.

BRADEN FASTIER / NELSON MAIL/Stuff Simon Gaul says it’s great to have a space where he can get away from it all.

Now, years ago, Simon had been given a beer at the end of a day’s work. It was a brand he had not seen, and thinking the can was cool, he kept it. Over the years since, he had amassed all sorts of interesting and unusual beer cans.

At the previous property, there had been no space to display his collection, so it had been kept in a box. But now, he had the perfect display space. And of course once he had his original collection out, he started to come across new cans: looking out on Trade Me and eBay for unusual designs.

While the beer cans are the first thing people notice, there’s lots of other personal treasures and vintage memorabilia on display here, too.

It’s great to have a space where he can get away from it all, Simon says. But he enjoys having visitors to the shed too.

“I enjoy it when people come into the shed and it triggers memories for them,” he says.

“They say ‘my dad had one of those’ or ‘granddad drank that’. I think with a space like this, if you keep it all to yourself, it’s just not as fun.”

Simon Gaul’s shed was one of the judges’ favourites in NZ Gardener magazine’s annual Resene Shed of the Year 2023 competition.