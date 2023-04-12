Inspiring - and productive - upcycled glasshouse shed made from materials mostly found lying around

When Mike Lang and family moved into their new home five years ago, the garden was a “blank canvas” with an old corrugated iron shed in the corner.

Mike, who has always been a keen gardener, immediately thought the space could be upcycled into a greenhouse by taking off the corrugated iron walls and using the original six concrete posts and some of the original timber framing to support walls made of old sash windows.

With the help of his partner Elena Tennant and good friend Evan Phillipson, Mike managed to pull it all together using recycled materials.

“It’s taken a couple of years to build,” he admits, “just ticking away at it and getting the materials together. But now it’s a productive space. We love to spend time in it.”

Mike picked up the windows here and there, some off Trade Me, some off Facebook Marketplace: “I don’t think I paid more than five bucks for any of them.”

The bricks used into the decorative floor were found on the side of the road, while the cladding is made of fence palings. The roof is a piece of Clearlite corrugated polycarbonate. An old copper hot water cylinder has been set up to store the rainwater captured from the roof, which is then used to water the vegetable beds. It’s potentially overkill for the amount of water it captures, Mike admits, “but it looks pretty cool”. There is built-in irrigation in the beds too.

“Mostly I tried to use what I had already lying around the house,” he says. “The cladding was the one thing where I couldn’t figure out a way to do it on the cheap: the fence palings cost between $50 and $100 or so.”

The space is a real suntrap, so Mike can get tender annual crops like tomato and basil growing earlier in the season.

In fact he has a thermometer inside which often records 40C-plus temperatures in midsummer, when they have to cool the space down by opening the door and windows.

At the moment the vege beds are packed with capsicum, tomatoes and cucumber, and there’s a laden grapevine there which his three-year-old particular loves. “Every day she comes home and says can we go and have some grapes.”

But the whole family enjoy using the space, he says, it’s great for a cuppa on a winter’s day and for teaching both kids about gardening. Plus the kitchen and the living room both look out across the lawn and flower beds to where a sleek and stylish greenhouse stands, he says.

“So it’s a much better outlook now than the half-dead lawn and falling-down shed that was here when we bought.”

Mike Lang’s shed was one of the judges’ favourites in NZ Gardener magazine’s annual Resene Shed of the Year 2023 competition.