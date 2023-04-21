Q&A: What is green manure?

How to grow cover crops, aka green manure, and why you should.

What is green manure? I’ve been hearing people use this term a lot lately at farmer’s markets. I thought the definition of manure was that it had to come from an animal. Wayne Cooper, Wellington.

Hi Wayne, manure is the decomposed form of dead plants and animals, which is applied to the soil to increase production. It is a natural form of fertiliser and is cost-effective. It doesn’t have to pass through an animal to become manure, although it is commonly thought of as something that has been processed by a sheep, cow or horse’s stomach.

Some gardeners grow green crops in their vege patch over winter and dig these in just before spring, other gardeners cut long grass and drop this initially as a mulch and then as a natural fertiliser as it decomposes.

