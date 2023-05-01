Gardeners transform bare paddock to bountiful no-dig food forest

Garry Foster harvesting broccoli from a crop circle. He plants a new crop the same day as the previous one is harvested.

To the west of Masterton, rural enough to be country yet still close to town, is a lush edible oasis of forest garden grown and lovingly tended by Garry and Ali Foster. Guided by nature using no-dig, permaculture and food forest gardening principles, Matahiwi Forest Garden celebrates balance, diversity and resilience.

What was once a bare paddock resting on a thin layer of riverbed silt is now a thriving ecosystem offering shelter and sustenance for several households.

In their working lives and at home, the Fosters strive to live in partnership with nature. Ali writes conservation-themed children’s stories and Garry, a former DOC ranger, has swapped a career in conservation with permaculture on the side, to working full-time as a permaculturist.

Observing nature was integral to his days working in forest and wetland restoration – lessons he draws on today as he grows food and designs gardens in Wairarapa. “The work of the gardener is to spend time in the garden, watching and listening,” he says.

Paul McCredie Photographer/Stuff Garry Foster is guided by nature using no-dig, permaculture and food forest gardening principles in this Matahiwi Forest Garden, celebrating balance, diversity and resilience.

It was the opportunity to purchase a long, narrow hectare of land from Garry’s then-employer, the Department of Lands and Survey, that kick-started their journey. The site was once home to Matahiwi School (the original schoolhouse remains) and apart from a few sentinel trees, the canvas was blank.

As stewards of the land, Garry and Ali began by planting natives. The vision of a forest garden emerged over several decades.

First, they needed to establish shelter from the prevailing nor-wester. “We don’t have to sacrifice planting trees in order to grow food,” explains Garry. “The two are complementary – the forest supports edibles by creating microclimates. Essentially, the forest shelter creates the ideal conditions to sustain the lower layers of sub-canopy, shrubs, herbaceous plants and ground-covering edibles.”

The support species of a forest garden are key. They fix nitrogen to condition the soil, and shed leaves and twigs that decompose on the forest floor, creating biologically rich soil to feed the food producing species.

Paul McCredie Photographer/Stuff Harvesting cavolo nero beneath a peach tree.

Matahiwi Forest Garden supports around 60 fruit trees and an abundance of different berries.

The flow of the garden is designed around a series of clearings connected by curved paths. “As a species, we enjoy the feeling of following a curved path to emerge into a warm sunny clearing. Our natural habitat is at the forest edge, with shelter at our back and the sun on our face. We want our garden to be a joyous and relaxing experience, for ourselves and visitors,” explains Garry.

When designing gardens for others, he’s guided by the site or, as he calls it, context. This, along with the goals of the garden, guide his permaculture design process.

Paul McCredie Photographer/Stuff Harnessing energy from the sun to power plants and people is all part of the permaculture way. Here, 16 solar panels generate four kilowatts of free power on sunny days.

Context for Garry means designing for the physical conditions of the site (wind, sun, aspect) but also exploring the connections of place too. Is the garden near a farm that could supply hay or mulch? Are there cafes nearby that could offer used coffee grounds, for nitrogen? He has a detailed list of questions for gardening clients, including the big one: What is their goal for the garden?

Garry and Ali’s goals are to feed the three households on their property from the garden year-round. While Garry says they haven’t achieved total self-reliance yet, they’re getting closer to it and gaining efficiencies all the time.

As part of a holistic approach to building self-reliance, the Fosters also use solar energy, composting toilets and collect rainwater.

Paul McCredie Photographer/Stuff Celery, lettuce, rocket, silverbeet, asparagus, a nashi pear, peach, citrus and apples in the garden.

Twenty years ago, they made a firm decision not to spray. “That really committed us to finding natural solutions to managing pests and predators.” Sometimes it means delaying growing certain crops such as carrots (to avoid the slugs) and sometimes it means using a barrier such as insect mesh.

In the permaculture forest garden, there’s strength garnered from growing a diversity of crops – a way to insulate us from the challenges of growing food in a changing climate. “Monocrops put you in a very vulnerable situation,” says Garry.

Without the long hot Wairarapa summer this year, his tomatoes, chillies and peppers did not produce well; meanwhile the cabbages and lettuces were prolific.

Paul McCredie Photographer/Stuff Bottles atop tomato stakes so bird netting can easily be thrown over to protect ripening fruit.

Another key driver for the garden is growing biologically active soil with many species of bacteria and fungi. Healthy soil means robust, strong healthy plants full of nutrition. “Plants are like people, they don’t do well under constant stress. The best defence against pests and diseases is to grow rich healthy soil – that’s the engine room of the garden.”

He’s found the best way to grow biologically active soil is by making his own hot compost. Having experimented over the years, the best results have come from the compost he makes onsite because the final product is within the context of his own garden.

Garry’s hot compost calls for around 40% arborist woodchips, 40% lawn clippings and 20% cold compost. His cold compost includes food scraps from each household, wood ash, biochar and sometimes lime.

Paul McCredie Photographer/Stuff The Wairarapa garden of Garry and Ali Foster is home to 10 hens and a rooster, providing eggs and manure for composting.

A separate pile of hot compost is made by mixing it all together, adding water, then waiting for it to heat up before taking its temperature with a compost thermometer. When it holds the heat at 55-70°C for three days, weed seeds will die. The hot pile is turned once and when the temperature falls, the worms move in to breed, unloading their gut flora to feed the soil biology and aerating as they tunnel.

The process from start to finish depends on the fineness of the organic matter but as a guide, it’s ready to apply in three to four months.

Then it’s put to work in Garry’s crop circles. Fifty of these round beds, each with a diameter of 2.4m, are dotted throughout the forest garden and in permaculture zones one and two – close to the house for easy access. The circles are created with 600mm tall chicken wire – a handy base to throw over a 4mx4m cover of insect mesh. Initially, each circle receives about 100mm of hot compost, and then annually another couple of helpings, around 25mm.

The compost works as mulch and fertiliser. It also means Garry doesn’t have to think about rotating crops because the soil biology is constantly fed by the compost.

The crop circles take 15 minutes to set up and he says it’s the most efficient system he’s developed so far for ready-to-grow beds. Annually, he grows a diverse array of edibles in the circles including brassicas, leafy greens, kohlrabi, parsnip, beetroot, tomatoes, sweetcorn, peas, beans, potatoes, onions, cucumber, courgette, celery, yams and bulb fennel.

Scrambling crops such as kūmara, kamokamo, pumpkin and a yellow-flesh watermelon are given room to grow wild altogether in a dedicated clearing with maximum sun.

Paul McCredie Photographer/Stuff Garry Foster uses arborist mulch to feed the soil biology in his garden.

Another tool in Garry’s garden toolkit is arborist mulch. Every five years, he blankets the garden in a thick layer of woodchips. Trees extract carbon from the atmosphere, turning it into a sugary compound exuded through their roots to feed the microorganisms. “It’s a beautiful example of cooperation,” observes Garry.

Not cultivating the soil allows it to retain structure, lock in moisture, inhibit weeds and store carbon. “The living soil houses millions of good bacteria and fungi. To disturb the balance would be akin to bulldozers tearing up our homes. Nature doesn’t till the earth so neither should we.”

As he reaches for some autumn raspberries in the cool shade of the forest garden, Garry muses: “One day I’d like to think we’ll throw away the cutlery and just walk out into the garden to eat.”