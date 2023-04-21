Growers find no way around using herbicides

Tropical Fruit Growers chairman Hugh Rose says New Zealanders can grow all sorts of tropical fruit, especially popular bananas and heat-loving pineapples. (Video first published in December 2021.)

Using herbicides is an ugly necessity for many gardeners, but sometimes there wouldn’t be a crop without them as the weeds would take control.

We were reliant on herbicides to prevent unwanted grasses and weeds invading our cricket wickets, hard surfaces, paths and sports fields when I worked as a groundsman for the Auckland City Council. Kikuyu, in particular, was hard to control, fast spreading and totally invasive.

But most gardeners don’t like to use herbicides because of the damage it can do - especially with wind drift - but it’s often a last resort action in the battle against weeds.

Hugh and Pauline Rose know this. They grow lotus, pineapples and bananas on their 57-acre subtropical paradise near Whangārei, which includes a 10-acre lake and ponds for lotus production.

Lotus is a marginal plant, which means they grow at the edge of the ponds where the water is shallow. Unfortunately, many weeds and grasses are also marginal.

The Rose's pull weeds, but at times use herbicides to maintain control.

“The problem we have is grass encroaching into the pond. Our ponds are really shallow, only about 250 mm deep, so they get infested with weed over the year, you know, kikuyu and stuff get in the way,” says Hugh. “Because the ponds are so shallow, the kikuyu piles up on itself and starts spreading across the water.”

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Pauline and Hugh Rose grow 40 varieties of bananas, including ‘Williams’ Cavendish, ‘Pisang Awak’, ‘Blue Java’, ‘Misi Luki’ and ‘Pisang Ambon Lumat’ (pisang means banana in Malay).

Pauline is busy pulling out willow duckweed. “We just have to get rid of the grass before the new lotus growth comes,” she says.

Fescue grass is an “absolute bugger”, says Hugh. “And some of the sedges, and believe it or not, raupō. Once raupō gets a foothold, it’s a bugger to get out.” And paspalum on the edges, adds Pauline.

Once a year, when the lotus has died down, usually in June or July, Hugh will use herbicides. “I’ll use a burn-off spray to get the tops of the sedges and things like that. Then I’ll wait for anything else to come up, and I’ll use a systemic because by that stage the lotus is completely finished. I’m not even a shade of organic, it’s the only way I find I can get on top of the weeds, because if you don’t the lotus don’t have a chance.”

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff The avenue of Lady Finger bananas borders canna lilies, a loquat tree and yesterday-today-and-tomorrow (Brunfelsia pauciflora) in front of one of the lotus ponds backed by more bananas and a stand of old tōtara trees.

Hugh is also busy trimming or reducing the sail on the plants in his banana plantation.

“Now when I say reducing, reefing the sails, I mean cutting off the leaves. A banana as you know has plenty of leaves and those leaves as they die get yellowed. That yellow is something called yellow Sigatoka. It’s a killer for bananas, but bananas can recover from it quite happily when they’re growing. But what they have is difficulty when they’re not growing. Quite often what you’ll see is a banana patch in someone’s back garden when they’ve never trimmed it, and it’s just dying.

“Sigatoka is endemic in virtually all New Zealand vegetation, it’s something you will never get rid of, but bananas are particularly susceptible to it in the colder weather because it will carry on growing, it’s a fungal disease, and it will carry on growing even though the banana is not. So my job at the moment is to go around with a flax knife or bamboo knife, whatever you want to call it, and I have it on a pole, and any sign of yellow, I take those leaves off. I cut them close into the stem and let them drop to the ground because you’re not going to get rid of Sigatoka but at least the leaves going to be composted or turned into mulch.”

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff A cut flower bell. Always remove the flower bell once the female flowers have formed the banana bunch. What remains, as shown here, are male flowers that won’t form bananas but are prized for vegan and Asian dishes, from curries to salads.

Hugh is also bagging his bananas, as they can fruit all year round. “As long as the temperature is above 18C, they keep growing. And with your typical Lady Fingers, and bear in mind there are lots of different varieties of Lady Fingers, they just need 40 to 42 leaves to go into flower, fruit and die. That’s the life cycle, but as long as it’s above 18C there’s a bit of growth.”

Hugh imports the tough, lightweight polyethylene bags, which can be reused many times. “During the cyclone we didn’t lose a single bag, and the fruit coming out now are super quality, super sweet, they’ve had all those summer months to develop in.”

Bagging is necessary to stop bird strike, possums and rats, hail blemish and frost speckle.

Bananas are a gross feeder, they need lots of food, lots of compost, but they will take grass clippings up their leaves. “There’s no problem with piling up grass clippings around them, they will be quite happy with that.

PIXABAY/Stuff Compost is ready to use when it looks dark and crumbly and has an earthy smell.

“The other thing of course is if you can get a good compost heap going in the centre of your banana patch, the warmth will keep them moving, that’s a wonderful trick. It’s what we call a banana circle, where you make a bit of a depression and around the outside of the circle you plant the bananas and in the centre you create a compost heap.”

While Hugh has been tending to the bananas, Pauline has been busy in the home vegetable patch.

“We’ve got our winter vegetable stuff now in the home garden, the broccoli, the bok choy and a little bit of lettuce, hoping that will do some good, and some carrots. Those sorts of things I’m going to have in the home garden over winter. So it’s not all just about bananas.

“The only other thing is the last few tomatoes we’ve been able to get this season are coming through. I’ve found the purple ones were really the only ones that fired, I think you might find other readers and growers have found that. I don’t have any special name for them, they just had the name, the purple ones. We got quite a lot of the purple ones and nothing else did any good. They didn’t get any of the rot like the others, so I was very impressed by that. Very slow growing though.”

Hugh adds: “It’s been an awful growing season for watermelons, pumpkins you name it, it’s just been utterly hopeless.”

Prune away pests

Dotted lines along slim stems are the tell-tale signs of passionvine hopper eggs. A trim now will prevent the eggs from overwintering.

Send them to the bonfire or landfill to cut down the numbers of juvenile fluffy bums hatching in spring and maturing as little hopping insects with distinctive lacy wings.

CHERIE PALMER/Stuff Passionvine hopper nymph.

Despite their name, they aren’t fussy about which plants they stick their sap-sucking fangs into or where they lay their eggs. You’ll find eggs on grapes, woody-stemmed perennials, trees and even on wooden fence panels.

Reduce watering

Autumn rains are setting in and plant growth is slowing down, so there’s less need for irrigation.

If you’ve got automatic watering systems and sprinklers on timers check the settings are giving your plants the water they need but not too much. Go easy on the hose and watering can too.

Do keep an eye on container plants. A light shower or two may not be enough to keep them hydrated. On the other hand very few plants like to sit in water for long periods – especially when the weather is cold and damp.

Gardening by the moon

April 22-30: Get busy during this time of prolific growth. Sow and plant veges except root crops.

Gardening by the maramataka

This month represents the true season of ngahuru (autumn) and harvest is paramount. This is te ngahuru tikotiko iere, meaning when the crops are gathered they will be plentiful. Avoid the period immediately following the new moon (April 21-24) for harvest activities. Focus on getting the crops out, graded and cured (for kūmara) before selecting those for longer-term storage. As we progress to the end of the month, this is known as ngahuru pōtiki or the last phase of the season. In the north, this period is one to clear and tidy the remnants of the māra and to allow other biology to help clear remaining pests from the site; our manu (birds) are valuable contributors in this way. Your winter crops, especially the shorter-term ones such as brassica can be planted from April 7-11 following the full moon. For the remainder of the māra, do not be in a hurry to rework it, let it rest coming into winter. If you are resowing for a green or cover crop, complete it by the last week. Dr Nick Roskruge