Eight pet-safe houseplants that are also easy-care and on trend

Some of the most common and popular indoor and outdoor plants that are also safe for your furry housemates.

For me, plants came first. I’d had pets before, but not since my indoor plant addiction took over. That is until two kittens joined our family less than a year ago.

I can now confirm 100 or so houseplants and two kittens do not play well together.

Many popular tropical indoor plants are potentially toxic to pets if eaten by them, or if the sap from a break gets on their skin or in the eyes. However, rather than part with any of my indoor jungle, I had a plant shuffle: The safe plants stayed put and the toxic ones were delegated to the top shelves and hanging pots.

Stuff The 'Golden Mosaic' or never-never plant (Ctenanthe lubbersiana) is often listed as non-toxic. It is safe for the majority but can be mildly toxic to sensitive pets.

Tash Duffy, an Auckland-based plant seller known by the handle @duffsplantdiary on Instagram, faced the same dilemma when she brought her Japanese Spitz puppy, Echo, home.

“The first thing I did was make sure I was clued up as to which of my plants were toxic to dogs and which weren’t. My plant collection was a manageable size when I brought Echo home with me, so it didn’t take too much rearranging to make the house safe for him, and the plants safe from him.”

It also helped that several of Duffy’s favourite plants, including African violets and calatheas, were non-toxic to pets. The rest were kept out of Echo’s reach or cordoned off with metal puppy fencing until Echo could be trusted around plants.

“One of the first commands I taught Echo was ‘leave it’. I’m very fortunate that Echo’s interest in my plants now generally never goes beyond having a quick sniff or photo-bombing my Instagram photos.”

Renee MacGregor, veterinary nurse at Avonside Wainoni Vet Clinic, and owner of indoor plant business Plant Drama, shares her Christchurch home with more than 100 houseplants and her two cats, Tiny and Cooper (now affectionately known as Boob).

Olga Yastremska, New Africa, Afr/Stuff All monstera, including this Monstera adansonii, are toxic to cats and dogs.

“They’re such good boys. Not much has gone wrong, but after owning plants for three years without issue, I brought home a wish list plant recently, a ‘Ring of Fire’, and Boob was clearly jealous of the attention it was getting as he attacked it and shredded the most recent leaf! I was dumbfounded. He had never done that before, and thankfully hasn’t since, but he’s not included in plant unboxings anymore.”

MacGregor followed her cats’ lead when it came to housing felines and foliage. “If your cats show no interest in your plants, create your space as you see fit, but if they’re known to eat things they shouldn’t, or are just crazy cats in general, try alternative display options like hanging pots, wall mounts, or indoor greenhouse cabinets to keep plants and paws safe.”

Dr Shalsee Vigeant, Managing Director of Animal Emergency at Veterinary Specialists Aotearoa, says their two Auckland clinics treat pets that have ingested potentially toxic household plants and foods almost every day. “The most common case I see is when the kids give their grapes or raisins to the family dog, which shuts down their kidneys. We also see a large number of lily poisoning in cats and karaka berry toxicities in dogs. All three can be deadly if not treated.”

Lilies in the true lily and daylily family can be extremely dangerous to cats. Even just licking the pollen off their fur from the flowers in a vase can cause a cat to develop fatal kidney failure in a matter of days.

However, those plants are not to be confused with the popular indoor plant Spathiphyllum, commonly known as the peace lily, which are not true lilies at all. Although not technically poisonous, peace lily are one of the many houseplants that do contain calcium oxalate crystals.

It’s those crystals that can cause irritation and inflammation if pets chew or swallow plants that contain them. Warning signs include “drooling or salivating excessively, or your pet may paw at their mouth if the plant is caustic to the tissues,” Vigeant says. Other signs may be that they have lost their appetite or are vomiting.

It’s not just plants that could be cause for concern. If your pet drinks or eats plant care products like fertilisers or pesticides, contact your vet or poison control right away.

Pet-safe houseplants that are on trend right now include:

African violet (Saintpaulia ionantha)

Stuff Some plants from Tash Duffy's African violet collection, one of Tash's favourite plants that are also pet-safe.

I have always had at least one African violet in my home, so when we got our cats it came as a relief to find out these furry-leaved beauties were safe for my furry family members.

Auckland-based Bruce Andrew has been an African violet grower for more than 40 years. One of his top tips is to give your African violets a spot that gets good light levels, but, at the same time, is “protected from direct sunlight, with a weekly turn to maintain symmetry”.

Andrew repots his plants at least once a year into a mix of peat, perlite and vermiculite. He collaborated recently with Greg Barnes from Bio Leaf to create a custom African violet potting mix. “When repotting, remove three-quarters of the root ball, older leaves and any suckers that may have formed on the main crown of the plant.”

Getting watering right is important for African violets. “Top or bottom water but avoid getting water on leaves and do not leave the pot sitting in water for extended periods.”

Andrew also fertilises every time he waters to encourage blooming and uses a soft brush to keep leaves clean of dust to improve growth.

Spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

Stuff Spider plant.

Their love of water is a saving grace with these pet-safe plants, making them one of my top plant picks for kids who are starting out on their houseplant journey. They are great candidates for self-watering pots for under-waterers, and also handle frequent watering that many kids enjoy providing.

Spider plants also tolerate a wide range of light levels, making them perfect for that lower light area your other houseplants turn their nose up at. Moderate to bright, indirect light is even better. Keep their soil lightly moist.

A happy spider plant will produce little “spiderettes” or pups that make a gorgeous display in a hanging basket.

Moth orchid (Phalaenopsis)

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff All orchids are safe for household pets.

All orchids, including the popular moth orchid, are another beautiful, pet-safe option. Don’t let their showy blooms put you off. They can be relatively easy care even for beginners.

Greg Barnes, an Auckland-based orchid enthusiast of 18 years, combines experience with a dedicated greenhouse for his collection. He also owns plant supplies company Bio Leaf (and makes my favourite orchid potting mix).

Barnes says orchids are great communicators once you know how to read their leaves and flowers. Phalaenopsis leaves are dark green anyway, but if you notice their leaves are darker green than normal and the plant is not blooming, that’s a sign your orchid’s probably not getting enough light, he says. “If the leaves turn yellow, it may be getting too much light or is lacking essential minerals, and may need fertilising. Wilting, yellowing or leaf drop can all be signs the air in your home is too dry.”

Moth orchids benefit from plenty of bright, indirect light, but direct sunlight is best avoided if it’s the more intense midday or summer sun which can burn their leaves. A little direct sun is okay in moderation, such as a couple of hours of weaker early morning or late afternoon sun. They prefer daytime temperatures of 15 to 29C, and prefer higher humidity – around 50% to 70%.

Hoya carnosa

Stuff Hoya carnosa.

In 2020, a rare hoya broke Trade Me’s plant price record, fetching $6500. Three years on, they are still popular amongst houseplant collectors.

If you’re not already addicted to this amazing plant family, another reason to add a hoya to your collection is that all hoyas are pet-safe.

My first hoyas were a royal duo from the Hoya carnosa species: a ‘Krimson Queen’ and ‘Krimson Princess’ with their outer and inner variegated leaves respectively.

Hoya carnosa are the most popular hoya species in cultivation, and if you’re new to hoyas, carnosa are one of the easiest care hoyas to start with.

Their foliage is beautiful by itself, but hoya blooms are really something special. When my Hoya pubicalyx ‘Red Buttons’ last bloomed you could smell it right through the house. Many hoya varieties also sun-stress, with new foliage emerging in shades from blush pink to deep purple in response to plenty of bright light.

Peperomia

Stuff The classic Peperomia polybotrya or raindrop peperomia.

The National Garden Bureau (a non-profit marketing arm of the gardening industry in the US) declared 2022 the year of the peperomia. From the tiny string of turtles to the dramatic striped watermelon peperomia, with more than 1000 species in the pet-safe Peperomia genus, it’s hard to choose just one favourite.

A common complaint of peperomia lovers is leaves that curl, crack and split. This is a common symptom of a calcium deficiency and is easily fixed in new growth by changing to a fertiliser that includes calcium, or by adding a teaspoon or two of dolomite lime to the pot once a season.

Many peperomia are semi-succulent, holding water in reserve in their thicker stems and leaves, making over-watering important to avoid. Bright, indirect light is appreciated, and direct sun best avoided.

Calathea orbifolia

Stuff Tash Duffy's dog, Echo, enjoys napping under her pet-safe Calathea orbifolia.

This one comes with a warning. Calathea, in general, tend to be higher maintenance, so may not be your best choice as a first love when new to houseplants.

I fell head over heels early on with the orbifolia’s huge, striped leaves. I still love them, but the feeling isn’t mutual. I just don’t share Tash Duffy’s calathea green thumb. My under-watering tendencies simply won’t cut it when it comes to Calathea orbifolia, who prefer their substrate stays constantly, lightly moist. Keeping humidity high also helps keep those huge, paper-thin leaves from drying out and browning.

The easier care Calathea lancifolia or rattlesnake plant might be a better place to start for beginners. All calathea plants are pet-safe.

Stromanthe sanguinea ‘Triostar’

Stuff The variegated, pale pink leaves of Stromanthe 'Triostar' change to hot pink when backlit.

This pink beauty often gets confused with Ctenanthe oppenheimiana ‘Tricolour’. However, stromanthe are pet-safe and Ctenanthe can be mildy toxic.

Like the orbifolia, humidity is often the key to avoiding dry, brown leaf tips and edges in the gorgeous Stromanthe ‘Triostar’ and they also share the same preference for lightly, evenly moist substrate. Your choice in potting mix will make a big difference to keep moisture at the right level if you share my under-watering ways.

High humidity makes a big difference in keeping leaf tips from browning.

Although they may not be the best choice for a beginner, once you know their needs and adapt your plant parent style to match, stromanthe can be easy care.

Polka dot plant (Hypoestes)

Amelia Martin/akchamczuk/Stuff Some of the dramatic foliage of different polka dot plant varieties.

These cheerful, colourful, easy-care indoor plants are another top pick for both kids and pets. Not to be confused with another of my favourites, the polka dot begonia, which is not pet-safe.

Hypoestes are a perfect pick for a sunny windowsill. A couple of hours of direct sun daily keeps those colours vibrant. However, if you notice your polka dot plant is fading, dial back on the sunlight.

The most common complaint with these bright beauties is leggy growth where stems get long and leaves grow smaller. This can be a common sign of not enough light. A regular pinchback of the tips also helps keep them bushy.

These days, it’s rare to have any incidents now our four-legged family members are getting older and have learned to leave the plants alone.

However, I still do have the toxic ones on higher shelves and keep the bottom of every plant shelf bare just in case of rogue nibbles.