Wet weather hit summer crops? Here's what to do next in the edible garden

Wet weather limited Dion Seeling’s tomato crop this season, like many gardeners. He’s a little disappointed because he got a good crop, but it could’ve been a fantastic crop.

That’s gardening, he says, pulling the last heritage tomato that has just turned red - he’s going to save the seeds for spring planting.

Dion has owned the Tauranga home he is living in for 25 years, which includes a bespoke collection of square and rectangular raised garden beds, on the north side of his section, connected by a specially constructed boardwalk for his wheelchair. The story featured in NZ Gardener two years ago.

“I got the heritage tomato near the end of the season after visiting an elderly lady who was selling little seedlings out her front yard and she took my wife for a little tour of her garden and she gave some seedlings for us. But it was the later end of the season, so I tried to grow them but they only grew about 3ft (91cm) tall, well not even 3ft. They were struggling because the weather was turning so we finally got a tomato off of it, well three, and they’re now on my window sill. They’re nice and red and I’m going to open them up and save the seeds for next season and see how we go.

“You scoop the seeds out and put them on a napkin and then just clean them and store them that way. I’ve found that that works and this nanny that gave us the seedlings says she’s had plants from it for 38 years, so I thought it was worthwhile trying it. (The magic of seed dispersal).

“It was surprising to me that the plants, even though the conditions aren’t ideal for tomatoes, that there was no rot destroying them, so it might be worth growing seedlings from the seeds in spring when the conditions are better.”

Dion’s tomatoes suffered from the long, wet summer, with many developing blossom end rot.

“Yeah, it was just too wet like there were periods there where everything was wet for a month. We lost the last third of the growing season of the tomatoes.

CLAIRE MOSSONG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Dion Seeling’s vege garden measures slightly more than 30 square metres. He designed it himself over level 4 lockdown last year. In the background are his father, Cass, and wife, Merle.

“The sunshine hours were down and there were two weeks when it just rained. And then every other day it would rain. So all the flowers you had on your courgettes and tomatoes and everything that needed pollination just rotted off.

“We got plenty enough to eat so we would have had an absolutely amazing tomato season if the weather was better. But that’s how it goes.”

Dion grows enough vegetables to supply three households.

CLAIRE MOSSONG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Seeling family members come into the garden to harvest fruit and veges as they need them. When it comes to cost, “I sow a packet of seed, after my first six plants, I’m winning,” says Dion. He grows annuals and some perennials that the family enjoys eating, and even those they have never tried. “I want to try growing everything.”

“We can’t feed everyone all the time but we can get a lot of food out, but really like all gardeners, the garden is never big enough.”

Dion says the secret to a productive garden is to start with good soil and compost.

“We purchase the right product right at the start. We purchase Daltons’ garden mix and compost and then just use natural supplements like chicken pellets and blood and bone and just everything that you can really add to it.”

He supplements the soil with worm tea and castings from two worm bins, and homemade compost bin, topped up with plants out of his garden. Any excess is put in a green waste bag and collected each month. This week he will focus on getting the last of the summer vege plants out and replacing them with winter vege.

“We’re planting lots of broccoli. Our family likes the broccoli so I’ve grown two levels of broccoli, one about six weeks ago, and I’ve just planted some more last week. There’s lots of cauliflower and space-saving cabbages.

“At the moment most of my winter vege is in so we’re harvesting bok choy, choy sum and spinach and silverbeet, and yesterday I took off my second to last courgette so we’ve had a little late run on courgettes.”

His only issue at the moment are the slugs and snails.

“I think about how I built my garden, it’s wheelchair friendly but there's a lot of decking around the garden. So I think I kind of made a haven for snails and slugs. They like hiding in all the little nooks and crannies of all my wheelchair access so that’s a pain really but once again it’s better than not being able to get around.

“A lot of people don’t like it but I use Blitzem, that’s the only way to get on top of it really. There’s too many to be able to pull off and squash. You let them win some but you can’t let them keep going. They just crawl up and have their fill and hide away when the sun comes out.”

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Grow kūmara leaves in a glass of water.

Grow kūmara leaves for soups

Many of us have grown kūmara vines from a tuber placed in a glass of water (its bottom only just submerged). As well as being fun, it’s a great way of growing an indoor leaf crop in winter.

Kūmara leaves are a popular green in parts of Asia, much like the closely related water spinach.The tender leaves can be added to soups and curries or steamed like spinach.

Grow in a jar of water indoors in a warm room. The tuber contains all the food the plant needs for many months.

Harvest the leaves and growing tips regularly to keep things succulent and bushy.

istock Save the tops for edible foliage. Take tops off carrot, beetroot, radish or turnips, and pop them back in the soil or in a pot for another round of edible leaves. Young beetroot, radish and turnip leaves can go in salads, and carrot tops can be used in salads and soups.

Cut-off beetroot and carrot tops can also be suspended above water (use toothpicks or balance in a hyacinth forcing glass or tapering vase) to produce young leaves for salads and soups. Each top will have a short productive life but it’s a good way of getting more bang for your buck.

Create a spring no-dig garden now

Need more growing space? Create a no-dig garden bed now with lasagne-style layers of cardboard, newspaper, grass clippings, compost and manure and it will be ready for planting in spring.

Simply build your garden bed on grass - no need to dig. Come spring, top with fresh compost and plant.

Gardening by the moon

April 22-30: Get busy during this time of prolific growth. Sow and plant veges except root crops. May 1-4: The fertile period continues. Sow and transplant leafy vegetables. Full moon May 6.

Gardening by the maramataka

For those in the southern regions, the clearing of the māra can commence. Seasonally, we are definitely at the tail end of the harvest season: Naumai ki te ngahuru pōtiki. All long-term annual crops need to be off field by now and any processes applied to their storage complete. Similarly, the seeds collected need to be properly dried and put into storage for the cooler months. As we head to Matariki, we need to ensure the remaining tasks in the māra are complete and then we can look to rest during the short days. We are heading towards hōtoke or the coldest period. Be mindful that more northern regions have a milder climate so their rest period is shorter but based on day length rather than temperature. The full moon falls on the night of the 5th of the month and new moon on the night of the 19th. This period following the full moon is one of rest from the heavy tasks aligned to the garden. Time to celebrate the harvests instead. Dr Nick Roskruge