What happened to my healthy citrus trees?

I had a healthy lemon tree but after giving it a prune in summer we’ve had problems with yellowing leaves and eaten leaves. What went wrong? Phil Johnson, Avondale

Hi Phil, it looks like you’ve got a nutrient deficiency, which would account for the yellowing leaves. Sick plants attract pests, and you’ve probably been targeted by a caterpillar, which could account for the eaten leaves on the edges. If the leaves start to curl, then this will indicate leaf roller caterpillar.

Sap sucking pests will also cause the yellowing of leaves and bumps or indentations.

Yellowing leaves on citrus leaves and bumps may also indicate sap sucking bugs like aphids.

Tui Citrus Food provides a good all-purpose fertiliser formulated specifically for citrus, in liquid and granular form. Or you may like to sprinkle Epsom salts (a form of magnesium) around your lemon tree. Yellowing leaves is often a sign of magnesium deficiency.

But it’s better to feed citrus in spring or summer as extra nitrogen will encourage leaf growth and young leaves are susceptible to frosts in winter.

Our experts say it’s better to wait until winter to prune, as pruning in summer can cause stress on the plant, which will make it more susceptible to pests such as citrus borer, whiteflies, scale insects and aphids.

Yellow leaves on citrus trees usually indicates a nutrient deficiency.

Sooty mould is an indicator of insect problems. It’s a black fungus that grows and feeds on the sugary wastes (honeydew) excreted by sucking insects. Wash off the mould with soap and water, but you also need to deal with the pests as well to stop the mould reoccurring.

When to spray

Once the summer heat and dryness has passed and the trees are not under stress it's a good idea to give all citrus two to three sprays of evergreen-strength spraying oil, four to five weeks apart. This keeps away problems like scale, woolly aphid, spider mite and leaf-roller caterpillars, ensuring your tree is off to a clean start for next summer. Organic alternatives for the above are neem oil or granules, pyrethrum or horticultural soap sprays.

Here’s what some of our experts at NZ Gardener have to say

Common citrus tree problems

Five common citrus problems

Green looper caterpillars

When you should spray fruit trees

Organic pest and disease control for your favourite fruits

Common citrus tree problems and how to deal with them