The best herb gardens for your kitchen door

My partner Evotia has found a recycled porcelain bathtub she wants to turn into an organic herb garden by the kitchen door. So I went to St Heliers urban permaculture enthusiast Amanda Warren, who set up the company Garden for Wellbeing Pandeia Te Taiao, to get some advice.

Amanda says Evotia got the first basic principle right, and perhaps the most important, in wanting the garden near the kitchen back door.

“If you don’t, you won’t go down in the garden in the rain to pick it. I’m guilty of that only a couple of nights ago with the coriander. That’s the number one tip from me, whatever you do, it’s got to be super accessible to your kitchen.”

Amanda says beginning gardeners often try to put all their plants in one container. But each group of herbs likes a slightly different climate, and you need to accommodate for that. This is why Amanda recommends making a herb spiral.

READ MORE:

* Lessons from teaching disgruntled teens help me problem-solve in the garden

* Boutique permaculture in urban Auckland

* The top herbs for small spaces



A herb spiral, because of the geography of it, allows you to get a lot more planting in a very small space, and it creates microclimates for each herb group. “You can make it with anything you happen to have. Broken concrete is a favourite of mine, or old bricks and rubble. Now what you do is you basically build a spiral.

“What you’ve got then is a kind of conical herb garden that gives you a shady bit for your basils and your corianders and your things that like it a bit cooler, and a warmer, drier bit at the top for your lavender, rosemarys and thymes. And at the base we usually put in a little pond, which can be a clay pan pot dug into the ground, with some watercress or water chestnuts.They’re very visually beautiful.”

Another suggestion is to use terracotta tulip bulb bowls.

The herb spiral in Ruth Donde's garden in Wai-o-Taiki Bay, Auckland. The garden was designed by Amanda Warren.

“They’re big enough that they hold a fair few herbs, and they’re not going to dry out quickly. I have three of these lined up by my back door and each one has herbs that like to grow together because they like the same thing. The thyme and the rosemary and the things that like it dry are in one, and they’re in the hot sunny bit. And the things that like it cooler and shadier are in the shade.

“Another tip, which sounds very English, is I have a plastic washing-up bowl in the sink. So whenever you’re finished with your wiping down and your cleaning, as long as you use eco washing up liquid, you’ve got a bowl of nutrients because it’s got all your little bits of food in it and that then gets tipped straight on to those herb bowls you’ve got at the back door. The ones that like it a bit drier get less and the ones that like it damp get a little bit more and you kind of do that by eye and feel.”

If you want your plants to get a solid start you need the right soil and compost, says Amanda.

Stuff Amanda Warren runs Pandeia Te Taiao. "I design gardens for the wellbeing of people and nature in harmony with each other."

“Now herbs in a pot, again some of your herbs are going to be perennials, so your thymes and your rosemary are going to be there for a long time, they’ll want an annual or a biannual dressing of compost.

“For the soil, I would say start with an organic compost, may be mixed with some garden soil if you have it, but it must be organic to have the nutrients. And even the ones that you buy are not living compost because they’ve been heat treated. If you have to use that because you don’t have your own compost, then I would beg, borrow or steal a cup full of compost, or even better worm castings from a wormery. That will give you all your microbes.

“What we’ve learned over the years is that it’s the microbes that break down the constituents of the soil that feed the plant and then the plant feeds the microbes with sugar, so it’s a nice symbiotic relationship which we interfere with when we fertilise artificially. Because we kill the microbes and kill the worms.

Amanda recommends beginning gardeners start with some easy-to-grow herbs that have strong flavours.

“I would have a few different thymes, and I would make sure the organic compost has grit in it so that it’s well drained. Thymes, with a weeping rosemary, and some different sages, maybe a purple sage and a green sage, then you’ve got some gorgeous flavours of things that will be perennial, they’ll go throughout the winter, and they’re not going to die off like your basils and your corianders.

“And I would tend to overplant. You don’t want to see any bare soil so cram things in. It really doesn’t matter if you're polycropping how close your plants are together, within limits, you can get a lot in there as long as you've got good living soil with plenty of organic matter in it and your microbes are all pumping happily. You can buy microbes and fungi and products you can spray on your plants like BAM (beneficial anaerobic microbes) to get that process going. I think that Mediterranean herbs can work in a well draining pot, and placed in a sunny spot it’s pretty full proof. The only thing you can really do that will upset it is to over water it.

“Overwatering can lead to powdery mildew and if there isn’t enough air circulating you can get some of that.

“If you do get a disease, and you don’t know what it is, I think the best thing is just to take the plant out and start again. If you analyse you’ll probably find it was overwatered or in the wrong place or too dry. Plants are like humans, they get disease when they are too stressed, so what’s causing the stress?”

To deal with pests like caterpillars, slugs and aphids, Amanda encourages birds by getting a bird bath and shrubs they like to eat from.

“The best pest control are silvereyes, so if you have a bottlebrush and a nice solar-powered bird bath they will come everyday in the afternoon, usually about 4pm-5pm, they will come to the bottlebrush when it's in flower. They will come have a bath, and then they will go around your herb garden and meticulously pick off every single caterpillar and aphid. And your blackbirds and thrushes will deal with your slugs and snails. They will tip out your mulch a bit though.”

123RF/Stuff Plant shallots upright, with the top of the bulb above the soil, spaced 15cm apart, in rows 30cm apart. Bulbs can be planted from May to August.

Plant shallots

These sweet little onion relatives are easy to grow and relatively fuss-free. They multiply - just like garlic - around the parent clove forming up to eight bulblets. Prepare a bed that receives full sun with rich, loose soil (or grow in containers). Plant cloves with their tips protruding slightly above the surface of the soil. Space at least 15cm apart to allow room to grow. Give plants and occasional watering, mound up soil around them as they grow and keep their bed as weed-free as possible. Depending on where you live, shallots planted now can be harvested by early spring. You can also plant in spring in cold regions for a mid-to-late summer harvest.

Watch out for slugs and snails

Slugs and snails are making a meal of our cabbage and cauliflower leaves at the moment, no matter how many I pull off at night. I’ve also noticed they’re making a beeline for our young passionfruit vine. While these slimy plunderers clearly enjoy carving their initials into passionfruit leaves, their fondness for the bark is of greater concern. These molluscs can completely ringbark vines and cause their death.Clear away weeds that may harbour them and any pieces of wood lying nearby. You may like to apply Blitzem snail and slug pellets or Quash, which is more gentle on beneficial insects and pets.

Gardening by the moon

May 5-8: Harvest, weed and cultivate. Turn the compost heap. May 9-10: Sow root crops. Prune and spray if necessary. May 11-15: Dormant period. Cultivate and spread fertiliser.

Gardening by the maramataka

For those in the southern regions, the clearing of the māra can commence. Seasonally, we are definitely at the tail end of the harvest season: Naumai ki te ngahuru pōtiki. All long-term annual crops need to be off field by now and any processes applied to their storage complete. Similarly, the seeds collected need to be properly dried and put into storage for the cooler months. As we head to Matariki, we need to ensure the remaining tasks in the māra are complete and then we can look to rest during the short days. We are heading towards hōtoke or the coldest period. Be mindful that more northern regions have a milder climate so their rest period is shorter but based on day length rather than temperature. The full moon falls on the night of the 5th of the month and new moon on the night of the 19th. This period following the full moon is one of rest from the heavy tasks aligned to the garden. Time to celebrate the harvests instead. Dr Nick Roskruge