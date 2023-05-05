Q&A: Can I plant fruit trees heading into winter? My husband says no

About five years ago, Tauranga gardener Mel Atkins shared how she saved about $2000 a year growing her own fruit and veges.

I want to plant some fruit trees in our garden, but my husband said I should wait until summer. Is that true? My husband is a fia poko, a know-it-all, that’s why I’m asking for your advice. Matalina Alofa, Christchurch

Malo Matalina, you can plant fruit trees through the year, but frankly autumn is nature's planting time . The soil is still warm and there's moisture there, so your tree has a chance to get established before the winter cold really hits.

However, it's worth noting that bare root fruit trees – the cheapest way to buy fruit trees and also the easiest in terms of transporting them - are available in winter. Put your order in now though because popular varieties tend to sell out well in advance.

Whatever fruit trees you are planting, soil preparation is vital and will pay off in spades over the life of the tree. All fruit trees appreciate fertile, free draining soil so prepare the spot where you plan to plant them a few months in advance and add organic matter (compost, pea straw, green waste, whatever you have handy) in order to improve soil structure and fertility.

If your soil is heavy clay, all is not lost. No fruit tree will thrive if drainage is very poor but fruit trees that have been grafted onto vigorous rootstock will cope with soil that stays wet for a few days. Waimea Nurseries Kate Marshall told NZ Gardener a few years ago that in heavier soil she would suggest plums (on plum rootstock, not peach), pears grafted onto pear seedling (not quince rootstock) and apples on M793 or Northern Spy rootstocks.